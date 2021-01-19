Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Down Under trio of harness racing horses score trifecta at Dover Downs Thursday race meet.
It was a very close nose margin that made Itsrockandroll A the winner of the $20,000 Open Pace. Driver Cory Callahan got the very best out of the A Rocknroll Dance gelding who is trained by Dylan Davis to just edge past another down under pacer in Tiger Thompson N that was handled by down under driver Dexter Dunn who lead throughout.
Then finishing strongly from wide was top performing down under mare Soho Burning Love A being steered by Tim Tetrick.
Itsrockandroll A the winner, clocked the mile in 1:50.2 and also set a new lifetime mark in the process.
While taking his stake earnings to well into the $200,000 bracket. Itsrockandroll A had a very successful down under harness racing career when racing in Western Australia, he won a $100,000 Group 1 race at just his third career start as a 2yo and then went on to win at Group Level twice more and placed a further 5 times.
Monday 11th January
Dover Downs DE
Gotta Minute N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $5,000
Monticello Raceway NY
Eden Paige N – Time: 1:56.4, Stake: $5,200
Pompano Park FL
Make A Statement A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $10,000
Yonkers Raceway NY
Crockets Cullen N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $14,000
Pat Stanley N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $17,500
Let It Ride N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $30,000
-
Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Speed Man N, 3rd Hesa Kingslayer
Tuesday 12th January
Miami Valley Raceway OH
Glenferrie Bronte N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $12,500
Pompano Park FL
Glenferrie Blade A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $7,600
Yonkers Raceway NY
Mach Time N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $9,500
Runrunjimmydunn N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $11,000
Wednesday 13th January
Dover Downs DE
Sudden Change N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $13,500
-
Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Lincolns Girl N, 3rd Western Secret A
Monticello Raceway NY
Our Positano N – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $5,200
Yonkers Raceway NY
Demeter N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $18,000
-
Down Under First 5 – 2nd Anne Bonney N, 3rd Sezana N, 4th Donegalartchokin N, 5th Msamrcasweethart A
Madame Leza A – Time: 1:58.0, Stake: $9,500
Thursday 14th January
Dover Downs DE
Itsrockandroll A – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $20,000
-
Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Tiger Thompson N, 3rd Soho Burning Love A
Dina Bolt N – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $13,000
Freehold Raceway NJ
Vergeofgreatness N – Time: 1:58.0, Stake: $4,800
Monticello Raceway NY
Destination Moon N – Time: 1:58.3, Stake: $3,100
Pompano Park FL
Risk N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $3,600
Yonkers Raceway NY
Belfast N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $11,000
Imprincessgemma A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $17,500
Friday 15th January
Freehold Raceway NJ
Jewel Lehigh A – Time: 1:57.3, Stake: $4,200
Tall Poppy N – Time: 1:56.4, Stake: $7,500
Meadowlands NJ
Tango Dancer N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $12,500
Im A Gigolo N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $13,500
Miami Valley Raceway OH
The Great Buzz N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $15,000
Sprinter N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $15,000
Shards Halo N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $14,400
The Meadows PA
The Spinster N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $4,900
Yonkers Raceway NY
Walkinshaw N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $11,000
Saturday 16th January
Freehold Raceway NJ
Soho Chelsea A – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $7,700
Meadowlands NJ
Thndrfrmthethron N – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $10,000
Tulhurstsantanna A – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $15,500
American Boy N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $12,500
Italian Delight N – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $12,500
The Moonshadow N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $7,500
Miami Valley Raceway OH
Messi N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $8,100
Cyclone Kiwi N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $22,500
Polak A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $22,500
Sunday 17th January
Northfield Park OH
Yankee Roller A – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $5,000
Rosecroft Raceway MD
Aftrdinnrspeaker N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $7,700
Keep On Rocking A – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $9,000
