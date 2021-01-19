Day At The Track

Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

04:00 PM 19 Jan 2021 NZDT
Carter Dalgety,Harness racing
Carter Dalgety

Down Under trio of harness racing horses score trifecta at Dover Downs Thursday race meet.

It was a very close nose margin that made Itsrockandroll A the winner of the $20,000 Open Pace. Driver Cory Callahan got the very best out of the A Rocknroll Dance gelding who is trained by Dylan Davis to just edge past another down under pacer in Tiger Thompson N that was handled by down under driver Dexter Dunn who lead throughout.

Then finishing strongly from wide was top performing down under mare Soho Burning Love A being steered by Tim Tetrick.

Itsrockandroll A the winner, clocked the mile in 1:50.2 and also set a new lifetime mark in the process.

While taking his stake earnings to well into the $200,000 bracket. Itsrockandroll A had a very successful down under harness racing career when racing in Western Australia, he won a $100,000 Group 1 race at just his third career start as a 2yo and then went on to win at Group Level twice more and placed a further 5 times. 

 

Monday 11th January

Dover Downs DE

Gotta Minute N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $5,000 

 

Monticello Raceway NY

Eden Paige N – Time: 1:56.4, Stake: $5,200

 

Pompano Park FL

Make A Statement A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $10,000

 

Yonkers Raceway NY

Crockets Cullen N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $14,000

Pat Stanley N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $17,500

Let It Ride N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $30,000

  • Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Speed Man N, 3rd Hesa Kingslayer

 

Tuesday 12th January

Miami Valley Raceway OH

Glenferrie Bronte N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $12,500

 

Pompano Park FL

Glenferrie Blade A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $7,600

 

Yonkers Raceway NY

Mach Time N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $9,500

Runrunjimmydunn N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $11,000

 

Wednesday 13th January

Dover Downs DE

Sudden Change N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $13,500

  • Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Lincolns Girl N, 3rd Western Secret A

 

Monticello Raceway NY

Our Positano N – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $5,200

 

Yonkers Raceway NY

Demeter N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $18,000

  • Down Under First 5 – 2nd Anne Bonney N, 3rd Sezana N, 4th Donegalartchokin N, 5th Msamrcasweethart A

Madame Leza A – Time: 1:58.0, Stake: $9,500

 

Thursday 14th January

Dover Downs DE

Itsrockandroll A – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $20,000

  • Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Tiger Thompson N, 3rd Soho Burning Love A

Dina Bolt N – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $13,000 

 

Freehold Raceway NJ

Vergeofgreatness N – Time: 1:58.0, Stake: $4,800

 

Monticello Raceway NY

Destination Moon N – Time: 1:58.3, Stake: $3,100

 

Pompano Park FL

Risk N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $3,600

 

Yonkers Raceway NY

Belfast N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $11,000

Imprincessgemma A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $17,500

 

Friday 15th January

Freehold Raceway NJ

Jewel Lehigh A – Time: 1:57.3, Stake: $4,200

Tall Poppy N – Time: 1:56.4, Stake: $7,500

 

Meadowlands NJ

Tango Dancer N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $12,500

Im A Gigolo N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $13,500

 

Miami Valley Raceway OH

The Great Buzz N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $15,000

Sprinter N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $15,000

Shards Halo N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $14,400

 

The Meadows PA

The Spinster N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $4,900

 

Yonkers Raceway NY

Walkinshaw N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $11,000

 

Saturday 16th January

Freehold Raceway NJ

Soho Chelsea A – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $7,700

 

Meadowlands NJ

Thndrfrmthethron N – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $10,000

Tulhurstsantanna A – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $15,500

American Boy N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $12,500

Italian Delight N – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $12,500

The Moonshadow N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $7,500

 

Miami Valley Raceway OH

Messi N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $8,100

Cyclone Kiwi N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $22,500

Polak A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $22,500

 

Sunday 17th January

Northfield Park OH

Yankee Roller A – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $5,000

 

Rosecroft Raceway MD

Aftrdinnrspeaker N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $7,700

Keep On Rocking A – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $9,000

 
 
 
