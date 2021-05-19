Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Three Down Under Pacers impressive on the Clock on big night of harness racing in New York.

Saturday nights are starting to heat up again at the Meadowlands Racetrack, and down under racehorses and horse people are at the centre of it all. On Saturday night there were three down under horses who won and they all scored in sub 1:50 mile rates.

It all started in the first race on the program when down under driver Andrew McCarthy sent Gardys Legacy A forward from the starting gate to land the early lead. The son of Bettors Delight soon took a trail and later the perfect gap opened up when running for home and he burst through it to win the $21,000 Pace in 1:49.0. Andrew Harris was the trainer.

Next was a huge win from star down under mare Soho Burning Love A. She contested in the $30,000 Fillies and Mares Preferred Pace for trainer Jim King Jnr and driver Tim Tetrick. The daughter of Auckland Reactor settled an early third but Tetrick was quick to make his move round to the lead to control the race. She was set alight at the quarter pole (400m) and paced her last quarter in a sizzling 25.2. Late challenges from Racing Bell were held off and also from the super-fast finishing down under mare Keep Rockin A who paced her last 400m in a jaw dropping 25.0 seconds, for driver Andrew McCarthy and trainer Nifty Norman. Soho Burning Love A crossed the line in 1:48.2.

Later on in the program down under driver Dexter Dunn got Im Sir Blake A over top of 10 horse field racing for $15,000. Settling mid field early, the down under pair received live cover just after the half mile point and received a great drag into the race before being put into fresh air in the stretch and hit the line hard to win in 1:49.2. The win giving trainer Andrew Harris a double of wins and both were down under horses.

On the night down under driver Andrew McCarthy won 4 races.

While Dexter Dunn won 3, including the feature $141,250 Arthur J Cutler Memorial Trot with freakish mare Manchego.

Monday 10th May

Harrington Raceway DE

Keep On Rocking A – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $20,000

Mister Daytona N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $11,000

Plainridge Park MA

Duplicated N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $20,000

Yonkers Raceway NY

Lachie Maguire N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $24,000

Some Waratah A – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $27,000

Picard N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $17,000

Tuesday 11th May

Cumberland Raceway ME

Media Queen N – Time: 1:59.0, Stake: $4,800

Shady Secret A – Time: 1:59.0, Stake: $3,000

Harrington Raceway DE

Shes Pukka A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $20,000

Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Rock N Shard N, 3rd My Kiwi Lady N

Gotta Minute N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $4,900

Saratoga Harness NY

Macheasy A – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $14,000

Scioto Downs OH

Persistent Threat A – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $7,500

Lettucerockthem A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $6,000

Yonkers Raceway NY

Luciano N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $12,000

Wednesday 12th May

Cumberland Raceway ME

Rock Diamonds N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $6,000

Harrington Raceway DE

Afterdinnerspeaker N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $4,900

Rosecroft Raceway MD

Shezallapples A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $6,000

Saratoga Harness NY

Rckaroundtheclock N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $10,000

Onspeed N – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $9,500

Sea Change N – Time: 1:57.4, Stake: $6,650

Yonkers Raceway NY

Mossedale Lottee N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $16,000

Dixie Star N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $12,000

Thursday 13th May

Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN

Brilliant Strike N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $5,000

Monticello Raceway NY

Starsky’s Dream N – Time: 1:57.0, Stake: $3,100

Plainridge Park MA

Patanjali N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $4,500

Yonkers Raceway NY

Classy Chapel N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $14,000

Jive Dancing A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $24,000

Down Under First 5 – 2nd Imprincessgemma A, 3rd Waltzwithsierra A, 4th Golden Quest N, 5th Lucky Artist A

Friday 14th May

Freehold Raceway NJ

Sheeza Shark N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $4,200

Lynbar Rose N – Time: 1:57.0, Stake: $6,300

Harrah’s Philadelphia PA

Shezza Gnp N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $7,600

Tall Poppy N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $9,900

Claytons Bettor N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $11,200

Meadowlands NJ

Bettor Notbitter A – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $11,250

Thndrfrmthethron N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $9,000

Saturday 15th May

Cumberland Raceway ME

Mighty American N – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $4,500

Shady Secret A – Time: 1:57.3, Stake: $3,800

Hawthorne Racecourse IL

Charlotte Royal N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $10,000

Meadowlands NJ

Gardys Legacy A – Time: 1:49.0, Stake: $21,000

Soho Burning Love A – Time: 1:48.2, Stake: $30,000

Im Sir Blake A – Time: 1:49.2, Stake: $15,000

Rosecroft Raceway MD

Hit And Giggle A – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $3,800

Sunday 16th May

Harrah’s Philadelphia PA

Late Night Date A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $9,900

Northfield Park OH

Rub Of The Green N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $13,500

He Can Fly N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $12,000