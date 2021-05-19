Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Three Down Under Pacers impressive on the Clock on big night of harness racing in New York.
Saturday nights are starting to heat up again at the Meadowlands Racetrack, and down under racehorses and horse people are at the centre of it all. On Saturday night there were three down under horses who won and they all scored in sub 1:50 mile rates.
It all started in the first race on the program when down under driver Andrew McCarthy sent Gardys Legacy A forward from the starting gate to land the early lead. The son of Bettors Delight soon took a trail and later the perfect gap opened up when running for home and he burst through it to win the $21,000 Pace in 1:49.0. Andrew Harris was the trainer.
Next was a huge win from star down under mare Soho Burning Love A. She contested in the $30,000 Fillies and Mares Preferred Pace for trainer Jim King Jnr and driver Tim Tetrick. The daughter of Auckland Reactor settled an early third but Tetrick was quick to make his move round to the lead to control the race. She was set alight at the quarter pole (400m) and paced her last quarter in a sizzling 25.2. Late challenges from Racing Bell were held off and also from the super-fast finishing down under mare Keep Rockin A who paced her last 400m in a jaw dropping 25.0 seconds, for driver Andrew McCarthy and trainer Nifty Norman. Soho Burning Love A crossed the line in 1:48.2.
Later on in the program down under driver Dexter Dunn got Im Sir Blake A over top of 10 horse field racing for $15,000. Settling mid field early, the down under pair received live cover just after the half mile point and received a great drag into the race before being put into fresh air in the stretch and hit the line hard to win in 1:49.2. The win giving trainer Andrew Harris a double of wins and both were down under horses.
On the night down under driver Andrew McCarthy won 4 races.
While Dexter Dunn won 3, including the feature $141,250 Arthur J Cutler Memorial Trot with freakish mare Manchego.
Monday 10th May
Harrington Raceway DE
Keep On Rocking A – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $20,000
Mister Daytona N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $11,000
Plainridge Park MA
Duplicated N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $20,000
Yonkers Raceway NY
Lachie Maguire N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $24,000
Some Waratah A – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $27,000
Picard N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $17,000
Tuesday 11th May
Cumberland Raceway ME
Media Queen N – Time: 1:59.0, Stake: $4,800
Shady Secret A – Time: 1:59.0, Stake: $3,000
Harrington Raceway DE
Shes Pukka A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $20,000
-
Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Rock N Shard N, 3rd My Kiwi Lady N
Gotta Minute N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $4,900
Saratoga Harness NY
Macheasy A – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $14,000
Scioto Downs OH
Persistent Threat A – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $7,500
Lettucerockthem A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $6,000
Yonkers Raceway NY
Luciano N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $12,000
Wednesday 12th May
Cumberland Raceway ME
Rock Diamonds N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $6,000
Harrington Raceway DE
Afterdinnerspeaker N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $4,900
Rosecroft Raceway MD
Shezallapples A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $6,000
Saratoga Harness NY
Rckaroundtheclock N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $10,000
Onspeed N – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $9,500
Sea Change N – Time: 1:57.4, Stake: $6,650
Yonkers Raceway NY
Mossedale Lottee N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $16,000
Dixie Star N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $12,000
Thursday 13th May
Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN
Brilliant Strike N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $5,000
Monticello Raceway NY
Starsky’s Dream N – Time: 1:57.0, Stake: $3,100
Plainridge Park MA
Patanjali N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $4,500
Yonkers Raceway NY
Classy Chapel N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $14,000
Jive Dancing A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $24,000
-
Down Under First 5 – 2nd Imprincessgemma A, 3rd Waltzwithsierra A, 4th Golden Quest N, 5th Lucky Artist A
Friday 14th May
Freehold Raceway NJ
Sheeza Shark N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $4,200
Lynbar Rose N – Time: 1:57.0, Stake: $6,300
Harrah’s Philadelphia PA
Shezza Gnp N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $7,600
Tall Poppy N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $9,900
Claytons Bettor N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $11,200
Meadowlands NJ
Bettor Notbitter A – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $11,250
Thndrfrmthethron N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $9,000
Saturday 15th May
Cumberland Raceway ME
Mighty American N – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $4,500
Shady Secret A – Time: 1:57.3, Stake: $3,800
Hawthorne Racecourse IL
Charlotte Royal N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $10,000
Meadowlands NJ
Gardys Legacy A – Time: 1:49.0, Stake: $21,000
Soho Burning Love A – Time: 1:48.2, Stake: $30,000
Im Sir Blake A – Time: 1:49.2, Stake: $15,000
Rosecroft Raceway MD
Hit And Giggle A – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $3,800
Sunday 16th May
Harrah’s Philadelphia PA
Late Night Date A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $9,900
Northfield Park OH
Rub Of The Green N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $13,500
He Can Fly N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $12,000