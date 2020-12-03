Day At The Track

Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

04:00 PM 01 Dec 2020 NZDT
Carter Dalgety
Carter Dalgety

Down Under Trotter wins a nice race at the Meadowlands.

7yo Down Under gelding Deltasun A was back in the harness racing winners circle on Friday night when getting up to win a $25,000 pace in the last stride and in the process taking his American race record to 3 wins from just 5 starts.

It was a perfectly timed drive from Geo Napolitano Jr who bought the son of Tenotrump first over just passing the half to start a searching run from deep in the field. Still a good 4 lengths off the leader at the top of the straight the pair inch by inch wore back the margin to get up to win in 1:53.2 for trainer Andrew Harris.

Deltasun A had an outstanding Down Under racing career winning 19 races and over $250,000 in prize money. He won at Group 3 level on 3 occasions and placed in Group races a further 8 times, most notably winning two Group 1 races in the Home Grown Classic and the 3yo Vicbred Trotting Final, both with the legend Gavin Lang in the race bike.

 

Monday 23rd November

Dover Downs DE

Bad Boy Brad A – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $7,000

Mako Banner N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $10,000

 

Northfield Park OH

Persistent Threat A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $9,000

 

Plainridge Park MA

Stihl N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $18,000

 

Pompano Park FL

Risk N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $3,200

 

Saratoga Harness NY

Mr Cool Seaeyre N – Time: 1:58.3, Stake: $7,000

 

Yonkers Raceway NY

Statesman N – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $9,500

Three Ways N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $9,500

One Off Delight A – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $14,000

 

Woodbine Mohawk Park CA

Majestic Sunrise N – Time: 1:57.3, Stake: $20,000

 

Tuesday 24th November

Dover Downs DE

Need Luck N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $7,000

 

Saratoga Harness NY

Hereslooknatyou N – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $5,200

 

The Meadows PA

Hedges Avenue A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $10,400

Shezlimitless N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $9,000

 

Yonkers Raceway NY

Millwood Bonnie N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $11,000

Demeter N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $16,000

 

Flamboro Downs CA

Firebby A – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $8,500

 

Wednesday 25th November

Batavia Downs NY

Blacknsweet Adda A – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $7,500

 

Dover Downs DE

Anytime N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $12,000

 

Harrahs Philadelphia PA

English Rose N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $7,000

My Kiwi Lady N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $11,600

 

Friday 27th November

Freehold Raceway NY

Princess Holly N – Time: 1:58.2, Stake: $4,200

 

Hollywood Dayton Raceway OH

Montana Pablo A – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $4,150

Miss You N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $17,250

 

Meadowlands NJ

All American N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $12,500

Deltasun A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $25,000

 

Plainridge Park MA

Rock Diamonds N – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $25,000

 

The Meadows PA

Cocosfella A – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $10,400

Salty Robyn N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $8,100

Dream Out Loud N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $9,500

 

Yonkers Raceway NY

Gunpowder N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $9,500

Major Crocker A – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $9,500

Zach Maguire N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $9,500

 

Woodbine Mohawk Park CA

Better Be Donna N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $20,000

Bettor Trix N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $16,000

 

Saturday 28th November

Batavia Downs NY

Rainbow Romance N – Time: 1:59.1, Stake: $3,200

Sir Richie N – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $5,000

 

Freehold Raceway NY

Machiatto N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $9,000

 

Meadowlands NJ

Franco Totem N – Time: 1:49.3, Stake: $21,000

 

Northfield Park OH

American Empress N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $13,500

 

Scarborough Downs ME

Holy Grail N – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $4,400

The Bus A – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $5,200

 

Yonkers Raceway NY

Kerford Road A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $14,000

Alta Leroy N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $17,500

 

Woodbine Mohawk Park CA

Mongolian Hero N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $24,000

 

Sunday 29th November

Harrahs Philadelphia PA

Polak A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $8,800

Thatswhatisaid N – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $14,400

 

 
 
by Carter Dalgety

 
