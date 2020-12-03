Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Down Under Trotter wins a nice race at the Meadowlands.
7yo Down Under gelding Deltasun A was back in the harness racing winners circle on Friday night when getting up to win a $25,000 pace in the last stride and in the process taking his American race record to 3 wins from just 5 starts.
It was a perfectly timed drive from Geo Napolitano Jr who bought the son of Tenotrump first over just passing the half to start a searching run from deep in the field. Still a good 4 lengths off the leader at the top of the straight the pair inch by inch wore back the margin to get up to win in 1:53.2 for trainer Andrew Harris.
Deltasun A had an outstanding Down Under racing career winning 19 races and over $250,000 in prize money. He won at Group 3 level on 3 occasions and placed in Group races a further 8 times, most notably winning two Group 1 races in the Home Grown Classic and the 3yo Vicbred Trotting Final, both with the legend Gavin Lang in the race bike.
Monday 23rd November
Dover Downs DE
Bad Boy Brad A – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $7,000
Mako Banner N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $10,000
Northfield Park OH
Persistent Threat A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $9,000
Plainridge Park MA
Stihl N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $18,000
Pompano Park FL
Risk N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $3,200
Saratoga Harness NY
Mr Cool Seaeyre N – Time: 1:58.3, Stake: $7,000
Yonkers Raceway NY
Statesman N – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $9,500
Three Ways N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $9,500
One Off Delight A – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $14,000
Woodbine Mohawk Park CA
Majestic Sunrise N – Time: 1:57.3, Stake: $20,000
Tuesday 24th November
Dover Downs DE
Need Luck N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $7,000
Saratoga Harness NY
Hereslooknatyou N – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $5,200
The Meadows PA
Hedges Avenue A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $10,400
Shezlimitless N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $9,000
Yonkers Raceway NY
Millwood Bonnie N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $11,000
Demeter N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $16,000
Flamboro Downs CA
Firebby A – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $8,500
Wednesday 25th November
Batavia Downs NY
Blacknsweet Adda A – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $7,500
Dover Downs DE
Anytime N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $12,000
Harrahs Philadelphia PA
English Rose N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $7,000
My Kiwi Lady N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $11,600
Friday 27th November
Freehold Raceway NY
Princess Holly N – Time: 1:58.2, Stake: $4,200
Hollywood Dayton Raceway OH
Montana Pablo A – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $4,150
Miss You N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $17,250
Meadowlands NJ
All American N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $12,500
Deltasun A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $25,000
Plainridge Park MA
Rock Diamonds N – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $25,000
The Meadows PA
Cocosfella A – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $10,400
Salty Robyn N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $8,100
Dream Out Loud N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $9,500
Yonkers Raceway NY
Gunpowder N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $9,500
Major Crocker A – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $9,500
Zach Maguire N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $9,500
Woodbine Mohawk Park CA
Better Be Donna N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $20,000
Bettor Trix N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $16,000
Saturday 28th November
Batavia Downs NY
Rainbow Romance N – Time: 1:59.1, Stake: $3,200
Sir Richie N – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $5,000
Freehold Raceway NY
Machiatto N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $9,000
Meadowlands NJ
Franco Totem N – Time: 1:49.3, Stake: $21,000
Northfield Park OH
American Empress N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $13,500
Scarborough Downs ME
Holy Grail N – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $4,400
The Bus A – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $5,200
Yonkers Raceway NY
Kerford Road A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $14,000
Alta Leroy N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $17,500
Woodbine Mohawk Park CA
Mongolian Hero N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $24,000
Sunday 29th November
Harrahs Philadelphia PA
Polak A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $8,800
Thatswhatisaid N – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $14,400