Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Down Under Trotter wins a nice race at the Meadowlands.

7yo Down Under gelding Deltasun A was back in the harness racing winners circle on Friday night when getting up to win a $25,000 pace in the last stride and in the process taking his American race record to 3 wins from just 5 starts.

It was a perfectly timed drive from Geo Napolitano Jr who bought the son of Tenotrump first over just passing the half to start a searching run from deep in the field. Still a good 4 lengths off the leader at the top of the straight the pair inch by inch wore back the margin to get up to win in 1:53.2 for trainer Andrew Harris.

Deltasun A had an outstanding Down Under racing career winning 19 races and over $250,000 in prize money. He won at Group 3 level on 3 occasions and placed in Group races a further 8 times, most notably winning two Group 1 races in the Home Grown Classic and the 3yo Vicbred Trotting Final, both with the legend Gavin Lang in the race bike.

Monday 23rd November

Dover Downs DE

Bad Boy Brad A – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $7,000

Mako Banner N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $10,000

Northfield Park OH

Persistent Threat A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $9,000

Plainridge Park MA

Stihl N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $18,000

Pompano Park FL

Risk N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $3,200

Saratoga Harness NY

Mr Cool Seaeyre N – Time: 1:58.3, Stake: $7,000

Yonkers Raceway NY

Statesman N – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $9,500

Three Ways N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $9,500

One Off Delight A – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $14,000

Woodbine Mohawk Park CA

Majestic Sunrise N – Time: 1:57.3, Stake: $20,000

Tuesday 24th November

Dover Downs DE

Need Luck N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $7,000

Saratoga Harness NY

Hereslooknatyou N – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $5,200

The Meadows PA

Hedges Avenue A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $10,400

Shezlimitless N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $9,000

Yonkers Raceway NY

Millwood Bonnie N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $11,000

Demeter N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $16,000

Flamboro Downs CA

Firebby A – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $8,500

Wednesday 25th November

Batavia Downs NY

Blacknsweet Adda A – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $7,500

Dover Downs DE

Anytime N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $12,000

Harrahs Philadelphia PA

English Rose N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $7,000

My Kiwi Lady N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $11,600

Friday 27th November

Freehold Raceway NY

Princess Holly N – Time: 1:58.2, Stake: $4,200

Hollywood Dayton Raceway OH

Montana Pablo A – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $4,150

Miss You N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $17,250

Meadowlands NJ

All American N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $12,500

Deltasun A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $25,000

Plainridge Park MA

Rock Diamonds N – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $25,000

The Meadows PA

Cocosfella A – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $10,400

Salty Robyn N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $8,100

Dream Out Loud N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $9,500

Yonkers Raceway NY

Gunpowder N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $9,500

Major Crocker A – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $9,500

Zach Maguire N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $9,500

Woodbine Mohawk Park CA

Better Be Donna N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $20,000

Bettor Trix N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $16,000

Saturday 28th November

Batavia Downs NY

Rainbow Romance N – Time: 1:59.1, Stake: $3,200

Sir Richie N – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $5,000

Freehold Raceway NY

Machiatto N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $9,000

Meadowlands NJ

Franco Totem N – Time: 1:49.3, Stake: $21,000

Northfield Park OH

American Empress N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $13,500

Scarborough Downs ME

Holy Grail N – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $4,400

The Bus A – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $5,200

Yonkers Raceway NY

Kerford Road A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $14,000

Alta Leroy N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $17,500

Woodbine Mohawk Park CA

Mongolian Hero N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $24,000

Sunday 29th November

Harrahs Philadelphia PA

Polak A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $8,800

Thatswhatisaid N – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $14,400

by Carter Dalgety



