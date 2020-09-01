Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Superstar Down Under Harness racing driver relocates to North America.

Australian driver Todd McCarthy has moved himself to the Northern Hemisphere to pursue his driving career.

Todd is very familiar with the North American style of racing with brother Andrew McCarthy being permanently based in the states as a driver and other brother Luke McCarthy has had stints in America.

Todd was very quick to kick things off and in his first 4 days of driving he has had 13 drives for 3 winners.

Two of those winners were aboard former Down Under horses and the third was for Down Under trainer Nifty Norman.

His first win was at Chester aboard Soho Wallstreet A, a Four Starzzz Shark 8yo who won in 1:51.2 in an $8,800 pace for trainer Tom Shay.

This race was a Down Under trifecta with Tact Tate N finishing 2nd and Anythingforlove A in 3rd.

His next win came soon after at Pocono with Marloe Hanover a 3yo Captaintreacherous mare, who paced 1:51.1 to win the $35,000 second division of the Pennsylvania All Stars for Down Under trainer Nifty Norman.

He then finished the week strong on Sunday when we won with Down Under mare Its Mesmerise N ( American Ideal ) in an $11,200 pace at Pocono in 1:52.0 for trainer Darren Cassar.

Over the next four days Todd McCarthy is entered for 20 drives. Which looks to be a great way to boost the start of his North American Harness Driving career. He was previously living in Sydney, Australia.

Monday 24th August

Harrington Raceway DE

Neon Sky N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $5,500

Plainridge Park MA

Naughty Maravu N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $7,500

Yonkers Raceway NY

Alta Leroy N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $8,500

Globaldomination N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $14,500

Down Under Trifecta – 2nd The Moonshadow N, 3rd Mister Rebbily A

Tuesday 25th August

Running Aces Casino & Racetrack MN

Motu Moonbeam N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $9,000

Saratoga Harness NY

Nerve Of Steel N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $3,500

Franco Tristan N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $4,800

Mr Cool Seaeyre N – Time: 1:57.3, Stake: $4,800

The Meadows PA

Hedges Avenue A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $8,100

Yonkers Raceway NY

Dark Energy N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $8,500

Soho Lennon A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $12,500

Wednesday 26th August

Bangor Raceway ME

Millwood Faith N – Time: 1:57.2, Stake: $4,000

Batavia Downs NY

Media Queen N – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $5,000

Harrahs Philadelphia PA

Eclipse Me N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $11,600

Queen Lostris N – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $10,000

Saratoga Harness NY

Pasultimatedelite N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $4,800

Thursday 27th August

Yonkers Raceway NY

High Rolling A – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $8,500

Rideau Carleton Raceway CA

Rub Of The Green N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $5,500

Friday 28th August

Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN

Blazen River N – Time: 1:49.1, Stake: $15,000

Harrahs Philadelphia PA

Lifeonthebeach A – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $10,000

Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Love The Blues N, 3rd Trojan Banner N

Soho Wallstreet A – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $8,800

Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Tact Tate N, 3rd Anythingforlove A

Vega Star N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $6,800

Scioto Downs OH

Rockstar Angel A – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $7,500

Cyclone Kiwi N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $9,000

Yonkers Raceway NY

Flamming Flutter N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $15,500

Saturday 29th August

Batavia Downs NY

Sir Richie N – Time: 1:57.0, Stake: $5,000

Freehold Raceway NJ

Fizzing N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $12,000

Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN

Never Say Never N – Time: 1:50.0, Stake: $14,000

Scioto Downs OH

Christen Me N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $9,000

Tioga Downs NY

Real Lucky N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $4,500

Sunday 30th August

Bangor Raceway ME

Simply Susational N – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $5,000

Harrahs Philadelphia PA

Dream Out Loud N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $8,800

San Domino N – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $14,400

Itsrockandroll A – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $13,600

Running Aces Casino & Racetrack MN

Five Card Draw N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $6,400

The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Lincolns Girl N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $6,800

Anne Bonney N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $12,000

Down Under First 4 – 2nd Golden Quest N, 3rd Shes Nun Bettor N, 4th Milwood Bonnie N

Its Mesmerise N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $11,200

Flying Even Bettor N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $12,000

