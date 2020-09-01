Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Superstar Down Under Harness racing driver relocates to North America.
Australian driver Todd McCarthy has moved himself to the Northern Hemisphere to pursue his driving career.
Todd is very familiar with the North American style of racing with brother Andrew McCarthy being permanently based in the states as a driver and other brother Luke McCarthy has had stints in America.
Todd was very quick to kick things off and in his first 4 days of driving he has had 13 drives for 3 winners.
Two of those winners were aboard former Down Under horses and the third was for Down Under trainer Nifty Norman.
His first win was at Chester aboard Soho Wallstreet A, a Four Starzzz Shark 8yo who won in 1:51.2 in an $8,800 pace for trainer Tom Shay.
This race was a Down Under trifecta with Tact Tate N finishing 2nd and Anythingforlove A in 3rd.
His next win came soon after at Pocono with Marloe Hanover a 3yo Captaintreacherous mare, who paced 1:51.1 to win the $35,000 second division of the Pennsylvania All Stars for Down Under trainer Nifty Norman.
He then finished the week strong on Sunday when we won with Down Under mare Its Mesmerise N (American Ideal) in an $11,200 pace at Pocono in 1:52.0 for trainer Darren Cassar.
Over the next four days Todd McCarthy is entered for 20 drives. Which looks to be a great way to boost the start of his North American Harness Driving career. He was previously living in Sydney, Australia.
Monday 24th August
Harrington Raceway DE
Neon Sky N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $5,500
Plainridge Park MA
Naughty Maravu N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $7,500
Yonkers Raceway NY
Alta Leroy N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $8,500
Globaldomination N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $14,500
Down Under Trifecta – 2nd The Moonshadow N, 3rd Mister Rebbily A
Tuesday 25th August
Running Aces Casino & Racetrack MN
Motu Moonbeam N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $9,000
Saratoga Harness NY
Nerve Of Steel N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $3,500
Franco Tristan N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $4,800
Mr Cool Seaeyre N – Time: 1:57.3, Stake: $4,800
The Meadows PA
Hedges Avenue A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $8,100
Yonkers Raceway NY
Dark Energy N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $8,500
Soho Lennon A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $12,500
Wednesday 26th August
Bangor Raceway ME
Millwood Faith N – Time: 1:57.2, Stake: $4,000
Batavia Downs NY
Media Queen N – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $5,000
Harrahs Philadelphia PA
Eclipse Me N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $11,600
Queen Lostris N – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $10,000
Saratoga Harness NY
Pasultimatedelite N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $4,800
Thursday 27th August
Yonkers Raceway NY
High Rolling A – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $8,500
Rideau Carleton Raceway CA
Rub Of The Green N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $5,500
Friday 28th August
Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN
Blazen River N – Time: 1:49.1, Stake: $15,000
Harrahs Philadelphia PA
Lifeonthebeach A – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $10,000
Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Love The Blues N, 3rd Trojan Banner N
Soho Wallstreet A – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $8,800
Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Tact Tate N, 3rd Anythingforlove A
Vega Star N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $6,800
Scioto Downs OH
Rockstar Angel A – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $7,500
Cyclone Kiwi N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $9,000
Yonkers Raceway NY
Flamming Flutter N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $15,500
Saturday 29th August
Batavia Downs NY
Sir Richie N – Time: 1:57.0, Stake: $5,000
Freehold Raceway NJ
Fizzing N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $12,000
Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN
Never Say Never N – Time: 1:50.0, Stake: $14,000
Scioto Downs OH
Christen Me N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $9,000
Tioga Downs NY
Real Lucky N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $4,500
Sunday 30th August
Bangor Raceway ME
Simply Susational N – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $5,000
Harrahs Philadelphia PA
Dream Out Loud N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $8,800
San Domino N – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $14,400
Itsrockandroll A – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $13,600
Running Aces Casino & Racetrack MN
Five Card Draw N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $6,400
The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Lincolns Girl N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $6,800
Anne Bonney N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $12,000
Down Under First 4 – 2nd Golden Quest N, 3rd Shes Nun Bettor N, 4th Milwood Bonnie N
Its Mesmerise N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $11,200
Flying Even Bettor N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $12,000
by Carter Dalgety