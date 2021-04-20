Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Top line down under pacers show their best in dominant harness racing displays.
Four down under pacers, headlined by Ana Afreet N dominate the $30,000 Preferred Pace at The Meadowlands on Saturday night.
With the weather heating up in the Unites States so is the times from the Meadowlands Racetrack.
On Saturday night we saw four races paced in 1:50 and three races run in sub 1:50. Within one of those races came a down under first 4 between the winner Ana Afreet N, 2nd placegetter Colossal Stride A, Vettel N in 3rd and Franco Totem N in 4th.
It was a long battle to the wire between driver Tim Tetrick with Ana Afreet N and Dexter Dunn with Colossal Stride A. But the Jeff Cullipher trained Ana Afreet N nosed out the down under trio of Nifty Normans Colossal Stride A to win in 1:49.4.
The Joe and Jennifer Bongiorno trained and driven Vettel N fought out third and fourth placing with the down under trained Franco Totem N who was driven by David Miller. Vettel N just came out better taking third spot and Franco Totem N in fourth. Ana Afreet N was bred in New Zealand but unraced before heading to Australia to then win a Group 3.
Now while racing in North America the son of Bettors Delight has been superb and holds a lifetime mark of 1:48.4.
Monday 12th April
Harrington Raceway DE
Itsrockandroll A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $20,000
Plainridge Park MA
Rock Diamonds N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $12,500
Saratoga Harness NY
Mr Cool Seaeyre N – Time: 1:59.0, Stake: $4,825
Yonkers Raceway NY
Provocative Prince N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $23,500
Leonidas A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $40,000
Runrunjimmydunn N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $15,500
Tuesday 13th April
Harrington Raceway DE
Western Secret A – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $6,000
My Kiwi Lady N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $11,000
Miami Valley Raceway OH
Persistent Threat A – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $5,000
Saratoga Harness NY
American Zest A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $7,700
Macheasy A – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $11,000
Major Crisis A – Time: 1:57.1, Stake: $5,100
Yonkers Raceway NY
Galante A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $18,000
Wednesday 14th April
Bangor Raceway ME
The Bus A – Time: 1:58.1, Stake: $4,000
Harrah’s Philadelphia PA
Darkrshadeofpale N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $6,800
Monticello Raceway NY
Machtu N – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $5,000
Rosecroft Raceway MD
Express Delight N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $6,000
Saratoga Harness NY
Onspeed N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $6,150
Shecouldbegood N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $10,000
Bontz N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $7,200
Miss Irish Rose A – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $4,500
Yonkers Raceway NY
Kickupyaheels N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $18,000
Rckaroundtheclock N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $13,000
Thursday 15th April
Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN
Thebuckeyebullet N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $8,500
Monticello Raceway NY
Bettor Reason N – Time: 2:01.2, Stake: $3,100
Starsky’s Dream N – Time: 1:58.4, Stake: $3,900
Yonkers Raceway NY
Motu Moonbeam N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $15,500
Bronskimackenzie A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $22,000
Friday 16th April
Freehold Raceway NJ
Milady Denver A – Time: 1:57.4, Stake: $5,000
Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN
Saying Grace N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $16,000
Harrah’s Philadelphia PA
Itzalldowntoluck N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $11,200
Trojan Banner N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $10,000
Meadowlands NJ
She’s Nun Bettor N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $13,500
Yonkers Raceway NY
Wakes Of Fire A – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $10,500
Lachie Maguire N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $10,500
Saturday 17th April
Freehold Raceway NJ
Sporty Spook A – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $4,900
Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN
Charlotte Royal N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $8,500
Meadowlands NJ
Ana Afreet N – Time: 1:49.4, Stake: $30,000
-
Down Under First 4 – 2nd Colossal Stride A, 3rd Vettel N, 4th Franco Totem N
Statement Made A – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $8,000
Miami Valley Raceway OH
Havefaithinme A – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $20,000
The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Blow A Cloud N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $12,800
Polak A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $8,800
Vernon Downs NY
Star Commander N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $6,000
Sunday 18th April
Bangor Raceway ME
Millwood Faith N – Time: 1:59.3, Stake: $3,300
January A – Time: 1:58.0, Stake: $3,700
Harrah’s Philadelphia PA
Eclipse Me N – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $11,600
Jacks Shadow N – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $14,400
Rosecroft Raceway MD
Afterdinnerspeaker N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $3,800
The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Better B Chevron N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $8,800