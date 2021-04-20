Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Top line down under pacers show their best in dominant harness racing displays.

Four down under pacers, headlined by Ana Afreet N dominate the $30,000 Preferred Pace at The Meadowlands on Saturday night.

With the weather heating up in the Unites States so is the times from the Meadowlands Racetrack.

On Saturday night we saw four races paced in 1:50 and three races run in sub 1:50. Within one of those races came a down under first 4 between the winner Ana Afreet N, 2nd placegetter Colossal Stride A, Vettel N in 3rd and Franco Totem N in 4th.

It was a long battle to the wire between driver Tim Tetrick with Ana Afreet N and Dexter Dunn with Colossal Stride A. But the Jeff Cullipher trained Ana Afreet N nosed out the down under trio of Nifty Normans Colossal Stride A to win in 1:49.4.

The Joe and Jennifer Bongiorno trained and driven Vettel N fought out third and fourth placing with the down under trained Franco Totem N who was driven by David Miller. Vettel N just came out better taking third spot and Franco Totem N in fourth. Ana Afreet N was bred in New Zealand but unraced before heading to Australia to then win a Group 3.

Now while racing in North America the son of Bettors Delight has been superb and holds a lifetime mark of 1:48.4.

Monday 12th April

Harrington Raceway DE

Itsrockandroll A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $20,000

Plainridge Park MA

Rock Diamonds N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $12,500

Saratoga Harness NY

Mr Cool Seaeyre N – Time: 1:59.0, Stake: $4,825

Yonkers Raceway NY

Provocative Prince N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $23,500

Leonidas A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $40,000

Runrunjimmydunn N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $15,500

Tuesday 13th April

Harrington Raceway DE

Western Secret A – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $6,000

My Kiwi Lady N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $11,000

Miami Valley Raceway OH

Persistent Threat A – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $5,000

Saratoga Harness NY

American Zest A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $7,700

Macheasy A – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $11,000

Major Crisis A – Time: 1:57.1, Stake: $5,100

Yonkers Raceway NY

Galante A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $18,000

Wednesday 14th April

Bangor Raceway ME

The Bus A – Time: 1:58.1, Stake: $4,000

Harrah’s Philadelphia PA

Darkrshadeofpale N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $6,800

Monticello Raceway NY

Machtu N – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $5,000

Rosecroft Raceway MD

Express Delight N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $6,000

Saratoga Harness NY

Onspeed N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $6,150

Shecouldbegood N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $10,000

Bontz N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $7,200

Miss Irish Rose A – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $4,500

Yonkers Raceway NY

Kickupyaheels N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $18,000

Rckaroundtheclock N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $13,000

Thursday 15th April

Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN

Thebuckeyebullet N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $8,500

Monticello Raceway NY

Bettor Reason N – Time: 2:01.2, Stake: $3,100

Starsky’s Dream N – Time: 1:58.4, Stake: $3,900

Yonkers Raceway NY

Motu Moonbeam N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $15,500

Bronskimackenzie A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $22,000

Friday 16th April

Freehold Raceway NJ

Milady Denver A – Time: 1:57.4, Stake: $5,000

Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN

Saying Grace N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $16,000

Harrah’s Philadelphia PA

Itzalldowntoluck N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $11,200

Trojan Banner N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $10,000

Meadowlands NJ

She’s Nun Bettor N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $13,500

Yonkers Raceway NY

Wakes Of Fire A – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $10,500

Lachie Maguire N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $10,500

Saturday 17th April

Freehold Raceway NJ

Sporty Spook A – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $4,900

Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN

Charlotte Royal N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $8,500

Meadowlands NJ

Ana Afreet N – Time: 1:49.4, Stake: $30,000

Down Under First 4 – 2nd Colossal Stride A, 3rd Vettel N, 4th Franco Totem N

Statement Made A – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $8,000

Miami Valley Raceway OH

Havefaithinme A – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $20,000

The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Blow A Cloud N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $12,800

Polak A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $8,800

Vernon Downs NY

Star Commander N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $6,000

Sunday 18th April

Bangor Raceway ME

Millwood Faith N – Time: 1:59.3, Stake: $3,300

January A – Time: 1:58.0, Stake: $3,700

Harrah’s Philadelphia PA

Eclipse Me N – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $11,600

Jacks Shadow N – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $14,400

Rosecroft Raceway MD

Afterdinnerspeaker N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $3,800

The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Better B Chevron N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $8,800



