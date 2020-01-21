Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Fresh American Import Major Occasion A, was far too good for her field in Friday nights harness racing $25,000 Fillies and Mares Pace at The Meadowlands.
Now trained by Down Under’s Nifty Norman and driven by Dexter Dunn the quality mare completed her mile in a tidy 1:51. The win only being her third American race start. The daughter of Art Major did her previous racing in Australia where she was the winner of 15 races and earned over $235,000 in stake earnings. Notably pacing a winning 1:50.4 mile at Menangle Raceway, while being a Group race winner and placing at Group level 6 times. Her racing future looks bright.
Another Down Under export in Franco Totem N, was also successful at The Meadowlands over the weekend. His win being on the Saturday night of racing in the $37,500 Preferred Pace beating the six horse field in 1:51.2. This win capped off another good weekend for Down Under horsemen in Nifty Norman and Dexter Dunn, as they also trained and drove Franco Totem N respectively. "He's a very nice horse and doesn't take anything out of himself in the mile." Said Dunn, of the 7yo Gelding. The win being the son of Changeovers 21st career win.
Handy Down Under pacer kicks off American racing career nicely. Quality New Zealand pacer Global Domination N won his second start in the US on Monday night at Yonkers Raceway. Now trained by Peter Tritton and driven by Jordan Stratton, Global Domination clocked 1:53.2 around the half mile (800m) track in the $16,000 Pace. Before recently heading to America, the son of Bettors Delight was the winner of four races and just shy of $50,000 in stake earnings while racing in New Zealand.
Major Occasion A
Franco Totem N
Global Domination N
Monday 13th January
Dover Downs DE
Hug The Wind N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $7,500
Miami Valley Raceway OH
Gunrneedabgrboat A – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $12,500
Yonkers Raceway NY
Globaldomination N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $16,000
Alberto Contador N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $12,500
Tuesday 14th January
Miami Valley Raceway OH
Return To Sender N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $6,000
Yonkers Raceway NY
Motu Moonbeam N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $12,500
Wednesday 15th January
Dover Downs DE
Bettor Rock On N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $5,000
Bettor Trix N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $16,000
Northfield Park OH
Copper Coast A – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $7,000
Thursday 16th January
Yonkers Raceway NY
Neon Sky N – Time: 1:57.1, Stake: $14,500
Friday 17th January
Freehold Raceway NJ
Bronskimackenzie A – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $9,000
Meadowlands NJ
Major Occasion A – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $25,000
All American N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $19,000
The Meadows PA
Mister Spot A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $11,500
Yonkers Raceway NY
Mach Time N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $20,000
- Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Lachie Maguire N, 3rd Anythingforlove A
Kotare Yarra A – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $20,000
Rockin The Boys A – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $22,000
Saturday 18th January
Freehold Raceway NJ
Texican N – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $5,000
Meadowlands NJ
Captain Dolmio N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $11,500
Franco Totem N – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $37,500
Italian Delight N – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $20,000
Miami Valley Raceway OH
Lucifers Legend A – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $15,000
Yonkers Raceway NY
Lord Willoughby A – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $17,000
Soho Lennon A – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $22,000
