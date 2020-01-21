Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Fresh American Import Major Occasion A, was far too good for her field in Friday nights harness racing $25,000 Fillies and Mares Pace at The Meadowlands.

Now trained by Down Under’s Nifty Norman and driven by Dexter Dunn the quality mare completed her mile in a tidy 1:51. The win only being her third American race start. The daughter of Art Major did her previous racing in Australia where she was the winner of 15 races and earned over $235,000 in stake earnings. Notably pacing a winning 1:50.4 mile at Menangle Raceway, while being a Group race winner and placing at Group level 6 times. Her racing future looks bright.

Another Down Under export in Franco Totem N, was also successful at The Meadowlands over the weekend. His win being on the Saturday night of racing in the $37,500 Preferred Pace beating the six horse field in 1:51.2. This win capped off another good weekend for Down Under horsemen in Nifty Norman and Dexter Dunn, as they also trained and drove Franco Totem N respectively. "He's a very nice horse and doesn't take anything out of himself in the mile." Said Dunn, of the 7yo Gelding. The win being the son of Changeover s 21st career win.

Handy Down Under pacer kicks off American racing career nicely. Quality New Zealand pacer Global Domination N won his second start in the US on Monday night at Yonkers Raceway. Now trained by Peter Tritton and driven by Jordan Stratton, Global Domination clocked 1:53.2 around the half mile (800m) track in the $16,000 Pace. Before recently heading to America, the son of Bettors Delight was the winner of four races and just shy of $50,000 in stake earnings while racing in New Zealand.

Major Occasion A

Franco Totem N

Global Domination N

Monday 13th January

Dover Downs DE

Hug The Wind N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $7,500

Miami Valley Raceway OH

Gunrneedabgrboat A – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $12,500

Yonkers Raceway NY

Globaldomination N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $16,000

Alberto Contador N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $12,500

Tuesday 14th January

Miami Valley Raceway OH

Return To Sender N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $6,000

Yonkers Raceway NY

Motu Moonbeam N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $12,500

Wednesday 15th January

Dover Downs DE

Bettor Rock On N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $5,000

Bettor Trix N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $16,000

Northfield Park OH

Copper Coast A – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $7,000

Thursday 16th January

Yonkers Raceway NY

Neon Sky N – Time: 1:57.1, Stake: $14,500

Friday 17th January

Freehold Raceway NJ

Bronskimackenzie A – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $9,000

Meadowlands NJ

Major Occasion A – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $25,000

All American N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $19,000

The Meadows PA

Mister Spot A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $11,500

Yonkers Raceway NY

Mach Time N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $20,000

Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Lachie Maguire N, 3rd Anythingforlove A

Kotare Yarra A – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $20,000

Rockin The Boys A – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $22,000

Saturday 18th January

Freehold Raceway NJ

Texican N – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $5,000

Meadowlands NJ

Captain Dolmio N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $11,500

Franco Totem N – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $37,500

Italian Delight N – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $20,000

Miami Valley Raceway OH

Lucifers Legend A – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $15,000

Yonkers Raceway NY

Lord Willoughby A – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $17,000

Soho Lennon A – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $22,000

