Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Down Under Pacer in patch of top form.

Stars Align A recorded his fourth consecutive harness racing victory on Saturday night at Dayton Raceway in Hollywood when he smashed a ten horse field for $16,000. The Art Major son was driven positively from his starting pole of 9 by driver Dan Noble and reached the first quarter in 26.1 and then onto the half in a sizzling 53.2. He then extended and kicked away from the field to win easily in 1:49.2 for trainer Christi Noble and new owner Joshua Graber. The fourth straight win was Stars Align A 32nd career win and took his stake earnings to over $460,000.

Down Under pacer wins yet again.

Jacks Shadow N came up with another win at Chester’s race meeting on Sunday. The 6yo gelding just got overtop of another down under pacer in Itsrockandroll A to win the $14,400 pace in 1:50.3.

Tim Tetrick was in the bike and Scott Di Domemico trains the son of Shadow Play. Jacks Shadow has been super consistent while racing in the US with this win being his 4th from his last 5 starts and he has won 17 races in North America.

Monday 12th October

Harrington Raceway DE

Raptors Flight N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $7,500

Gotta Minute N – Time: 1:56.4, Stake: $5,500

Plainridge Park MA

Somesizesomestyle N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $6,000

Nerve Of Steel N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $7,500

Western Fair Raceway CA

Strong Enough N – Time: 1:58.1, Stake: $6,800

Pembrook Legacy N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $8,200

Woodbine Mohawk Park CA

Aintnobettor A – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $14,000

Tuesday 13th October

Harrington Raceway DE

Shezallapples A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $18,000

Flashazz N – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $4,500

Monticello Raceway NY

Ohoka Johnny N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $8,600

Saratoga Harness NY

Tenacious One A – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $5,100

Bontz N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $9,350

Onspeed N – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $4,700

The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Djokovic N – Time: 1:59.1, Stake: $6,800

Yonkers Raceway NY

Valloria N – Time: 1:57.2, Stake: $8,500

Dongal Rundlscrk N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $5,500

Flamboro Downs CA

Belfast N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $7,000

Wednesday 14th October

Bangor Raceway ME

Millwood Faith N – Time: 1:59.0, Stake: $4,050

Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN

Pekeson N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $8,500

Harrahs Philadelphia PA

Dream Out Loud A – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $7,600

Eclipse Me N – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $11,600

Northfield Park OH

Elrama N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $4,200

Thursday 15th October

Plainridge Park MA

Leonidas A – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $17,500

Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Rock Diamonds N, 3rd Paternity Suit A

Kiwi Tintin N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $7,500

Naughty Maravu A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $10,000

Yonkers Raceway NY

Bronze Over N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $10,000

The Charging Moa N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $10,000

Maczaffair N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $12,500

Lady Dela Renta N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $25,000

Woodbine Mohawk Park CA

Majestic Sunrise N – Time: 1:57.2, Stake: $17,000

Friday 16th October

Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway OH

Hez A Dude N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $8,600

Statement Made N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $9,000

Yonkers Raceway NY

Machiatto A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $8,500

Gunpowder N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $8,500

Saturday 17th October

Batavia Downs NY

Tullow N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $6,000

Freehold Raceway NJ

Solid Asa Rock A – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $6,300

Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway OH

Cyclone Kiwi N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $11,700

Stars Align A – Time: 1:49.2, Stake: $16,000

Meadowlands NJ

Trojan Banner N – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $10,000

Change Stride N – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $6,000

Anna Afreet N – Time: 1:49.0, Stake: $16,500

Northfield Park OH

Rockstar Angel A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $8,800

Northville Downs MI

Stening N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $6,500

The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Crockets Cullen N – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $11,200

Macheasy A – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $10,000

Star Commander N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $6,800

Sunday 18th October

Harrahs Philadelphia PA

Iammrbrightside N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $8,800

Tiger Thompson N – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $10,000

Jacks Shadow N – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $14,400

Mitch Maguire N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $8,800

Robbie Burns N – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $10,000

Tact Tate N – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $8,800

Flamboro Downs CA

Premier Joy A – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $6,500