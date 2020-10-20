Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Down Under Pacer in patch of top form.
Stars Align A recorded his fourth consecutive harness racing victory on Saturday night at Dayton Raceway in Hollywood when he smashed a ten horse field for $16,000. The Art Major son was driven positively from his starting pole of 9 by driver Dan Noble and reached the first quarter in 26.1 and then onto the half in a sizzling 53.2. He then extended and kicked away from the field to win easily in 1:49.2 for trainer Christi Noble and new owner Joshua Graber. The fourth straight win was Stars Align A 32nd career win and took his stake earnings to over $460,000.
Down Under pacer wins yet again.
Jacks Shadow N came up with another win at Chester’s race meeting on Sunday. The 6yo gelding just got overtop of another down under pacer in Itsrockandroll A to win the $14,400 pace in 1:50.3.
Tim Tetrick was in the bike and Scott Di Domemico trains the son of Shadow Play. Jacks Shadow has been super consistent while racing in the US with this win being his 4th from his last 5 starts and he has won 17 races in North America.
Monday 12th October
Harrington Raceway DE
Raptors Flight N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $7,500
Gotta Minute N – Time: 1:56.4, Stake: $5,500
Plainridge Park MA
Somesizesomestyle N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $6,000
Nerve Of Steel N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $7,500
Western Fair Raceway CA
Strong Enough N – Time: 1:58.1, Stake: $6,800
Pembrook Legacy N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $8,200
Woodbine Mohawk Park CA
Aintnobettor A – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $14,000
Tuesday 13th October
Harrington Raceway DE
Shezallapples A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $18,000
Flashazz N – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $4,500
Monticello Raceway NY
Ohoka Johnny N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $8,600
Saratoga Harness NY
Tenacious One A – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $5,100
Bontz N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $9,350
Onspeed N – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $4,700
The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Djokovic N – Time: 1:59.1, Stake: $6,800
Yonkers Raceway NY
Valloria N – Time: 1:57.2, Stake: $8,500
Dongal Rundlscrk N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $5,500
Flamboro Downs CA
Belfast N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $7,000
Wednesday 14th October
Bangor Raceway ME
Millwood Faith N – Time: 1:59.0, Stake: $4,050
Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN
Pekeson N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $8,500
Harrahs Philadelphia PA
Dream Out Loud A – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $7,600
Eclipse Me N – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $11,600
Northfield Park OH
Elrama N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $4,200
Thursday 15th October
Plainridge Park MA
Leonidas A – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $17,500
-
Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Rock Diamonds N, 3rd Paternity Suit A
Kiwi Tintin N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $7,500
Naughty Maravu A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $10,000
Yonkers Raceway NY
Bronze Over N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $10,000
The Charging Moa N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $10,000
Maczaffair N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $12,500
Lady Dela Renta N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $25,000
Woodbine Mohawk Park CA
Majestic Sunrise N – Time: 1:57.2, Stake: $17,000
Friday 16th October
Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway OH
Hez A Dude N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $8,600
Statement Made N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $9,000
Yonkers Raceway NY
Machiatto A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $8,500
Gunpowder N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $8,500
Saturday 17th October
Batavia Downs NY
Tullow N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $6,000
Freehold Raceway NJ
Solid Asa Rock A – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $6,300
Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway OH
Cyclone Kiwi N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $11,700
Stars Align A – Time: 1:49.2, Stake: $16,000
Meadowlands NJ
Trojan Banner N – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $10,000
Change Stride N – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $6,000
Anna Afreet N – Time: 1:49.0, Stake: $16,500
Northfield Park OH
Rockstar Angel A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $8,800
Northville Downs MI
Stening N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $6,500
The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Crockets Cullen N – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $11,200
Macheasy A – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $10,000
Star Commander N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $6,800
Sunday 18th October
Harrahs Philadelphia PA
Iammrbrightside N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $8,800
Tiger Thompson N – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $10,000
Jacks Shadow N – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $14,400
Mitch Maguire N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $8,800
Robbie Burns N – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $10,000
Tact Tate N – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $8,800
Flamboro Downs CA
Premier Joy A – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $6,500