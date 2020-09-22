Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Down Under Pacers have a successful harness racingday at Plainridge Park on Monday.
The raceway in Massachusetts of Plainridge Park saw four down under horses win and a further two placings. It all started off with Ideal Star N pacing 1:51.3 around the 5/8th mile track (1000m) to win his $15,000 pace. That was quickly backed up by Audi Hare N who came out on top in a close finish in 1:52.1, giving trainer Sheena Mcelhiney and driver Shawn T Gray a double with Ideal Star N and Audi Hare N.
Next up was Fernleigh Rebel N who was far too good for his field winning in 1:53.4. Finally the amazing winner of over $1 million Bettors Fire scored another victory for his career winning the $12,000 pace in 1:52.1. This 12yo son of Bettors Delight has raced in 3 countries over his racing career and holds a lifetime mark of 1:50.2.
The four Down Under horses that won on the day were aged 6, 8, 10, and 12.
A great representation of the successful future a harness horse can have racing in a different hemisphere after racing Down Under.
Down Under Trotter keeps on winning in North America.
Majestic Player A has put up yet another big winning performance on Saturday night racing at Hoosier Park in Indiana. It was a convincing win on the night just like the way she has been winning all year. The Walter Haynes Jr trained and Sam Widger driven gelding trotted the mile in 1:51.4. It was the 6yo son of Majestic Sons 13th victory for the season in the US and has also placed a further two seconds. An export from Yabby Dam Farms in Melbourne, Australia, Majestic Player A is really flying the flag for the few Down Under Trotters racing in North America.
Monday 14th September
Plainridge Park MA
Ideal Star N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $15,000
Audi Hare N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $10,500
Fernleigh Rebel N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $9,000
Bettors Fire N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $12,000
Yonkers Raceway NY
Luciano N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $8,500
Mr Cool Seaeyre N – Time: 1:57.3, Stake: $8,500
Zach Maguire N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $12,500
Down Under First 4 – 2nd Soho Wallstreet A, 3rd Wardan Express A, 4th Yayas Hot Spot N
Provocativeprince N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $12,500
Tuesday 15th September
Harrington Raceway DE
Lincolns Girl N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $7,500
Running Aces Casino & Racetrack MN
Quite A Delight N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $5,200
My Kiwi Lady N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $9,000
Saratoga Harness NY
Barynya A – Time: 1:57.4, Stake: $3,500
Yonkers Raceway NY
Amrcanbootscoota A – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $8,500
Walkinshaw N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $12,500
Anne Bonney N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $12,000
Military Master A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $15,000
Wednesday 16th September
Harrahs Philadelphia PA
Myidealson N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $7,600
Delishka N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $14,400
American Empress N – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $8,800
Thursday 17th September
Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway OH
Executive Dash N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $3,600
Yonkers Raceway NY
Shes Sporty A – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $8,500
Kimani N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $12,500
Lucky Artist A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $15,000
Upper Sandusky OH
Iam Erik N – Time: 1:57.1, Stake: $1,750
Friday 18th September
Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway OH
Captain Dolmio N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $5,000
Shenandoah Downs VA
Hugh Hefner N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $4,500
Yonkers Raceway NY
Tin Roof Raider A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $8,500
Soho Lennon N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $15,000
Mickey Gee N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $25,000
Runrunjimmydunn N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $15,000
Saturday 19th September
Batavia Downs NY
Sir Richie N – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $5,000
Freehold Raceway NJ
Power Dreaming N – Time: 1:57.3, Stake: $5,000
Imarocnrollegend N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $12,000
Vapour N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $7,700
Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN
Majestic Player A – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $18,000
Hawthorne Racecourse IL
Tulhurstsantanna A – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $10,500
Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway OH
Cyclone Kiwi N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $9,900
Meadowlands NJ
Whitehaven Lass A – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $8,000
Ocean Downs MD
Shneonucrzydiamnd A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $5,600
Shenandoah Downs VA
Kotare Yael N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $4,500
The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Need Luck N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $11,200
Stromont Czar A – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $10,000
Lachie Maguire N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $16,000
Kerford Road A – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $11,200
Itsrockandroll A – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $11,200
Kawartha Downs CA
Brigadierbronski A – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $4,900
Sunday 20th September
Harrahs Philadelphia PA
Ana Afreet N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $10,000
Vettel N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $11,600
Jacks Shadow N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $8,800
Paduka N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $6,800
Northfield Park OH
Lettucerockthem A – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $7,200
He Can Fly N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $8,800
The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Coveredndiamonds N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $6,800
Shezza GnP A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $8,800
Flamboro Downs CA
Toot Toot N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $6,500
Leamington Raceway CA
Bute Courage N – Time: 1:59.4, Stake: $4,200
Cullens Kefe N – Time: 1:59.3, Stake: $5,000
by Carter Dalgety