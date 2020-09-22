Day At The Track

Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

04:00 PM 22 Sep 2020 NZST
Carter Dalgety,Harness racing
Carter Dalgety

Down Under Pacers have a successful harness racingday at Plainridge Park on Monday.

The raceway in Massachusetts of Plainridge Park saw four down under horses win and a further two placings. It all started off with Ideal Star N pacing 1:51.3 around the 5/8th mile track (1000m) to win his $15,000 pace. That was quickly backed up by Audi Hare N who came out on top in a close finish in 1:52.1, giving trainer Sheena Mcelhiney and driver Shawn T Gray a double with Ideal Star N and Audi Hare N.

Next up was Fernleigh Rebel N who was far too good for his field winning in 1:53.4. Finally the amazing winner of over $1 million Bettors Fire scored another victory for his career winning the $12,000 pace in 1:52.1. This 12yo son of Bettors Delight has raced in 3 countries over his racing career and holds a lifetime mark of 1:50.2. 

The four Down Under horses that won on the day were aged 6, 8, 10, and 12. 

A great representation of the successful future a harness horse can have racing in a different hemisphere after racing Down Under. 

 

Down Under Trotter keeps on winning in North America.

Majestic Player A has put up yet another big winning performance on Saturday night racing at Hoosier Park in Indiana. It was a convincing win on the night just like the way she has been winning all year. The Walter Haynes Jr trained and Sam Widger driven gelding trotted the mile in 1:51.4. It was the 6yo son of Majestic Sons 13th victory for the season in the US and has also placed a further two seconds. An export from Yabby Dam Farms in Melbourne, Australia, Majestic Player A is really flying the flag for the few Down Under Trotters racing in North America.

 

Monday 14th September

 

Plainridge Park MA

Ideal Star N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $15,000  

Audi Hare N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $10,500

Fernleigh Rebel N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $9,000

Bettors Fire N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $12,000

 

Yonkers Raceway NY

Luciano N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $8,500

Mr Cool Seaeyre N – Time: 1:57.3, Stake: $8,500

Zach Maguire N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $12,500

  • Down Under First 4 – 2nd Soho Wallstreet A, 3rd Wardan Express A, 4th Yayas Hot Spot N

Provocativeprince N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $12,500

 

Tuesday 15th September

 

Harrington Raceway DE

Lincolns Girl N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $7,500

Running Aces Casino & Racetrack MN

Quite A Delight N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $5,200

My Kiwi Lady N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $9,000

 

Saratoga Harness NY

Barynya A – Time: 1:57.4, Stake: $3,500

 

Yonkers Raceway NY

Amrcanbootscoota A – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $8,500

Walkinshaw N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $12,500

Anne Bonney N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $12,000

Military Master A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $15,000

 

Wednesday 16th September

 

Harrahs Philadelphia PA

Myidealson N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $7,600

Delishka N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $14,400

American Empress N – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $8,800

 

Thursday 17th September

 

Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway OH

Executive Dash N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $3,600

Yonkers Raceway NY

Shes Sporty A – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $8,500

Kimani N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $12,500

Lucky Artist A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $15,000

Upper Sandusky OH

Iam Erik N – Time: 1:57.1, Stake: $1,750

 

Friday 18th September

 

Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway OH

Captain Dolmio N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $5,000

Shenandoah Downs VA

Hugh Hefner N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $4,500

 

Yonkers Raceway NY

Tin Roof Raider A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $8,500

Soho Lennon N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $15,000

Mickey Gee N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $25,000

Runrunjimmydunn N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $15,000

 

Saturday 19th September

 

Batavia Downs NY

Sir Richie N – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $5,000

 

Freehold Raceway NJ

Power Dreaming N – Time: 1:57.3, Stake: $5,000

Imarocnrollegend N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $12,000

Vapour N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $7,700

 

Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN

Majestic Player A – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $18,000

 

Hawthorne Racecourse IL

Tulhurstsantanna A – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $10,500

 

Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway OH

Cyclone Kiwi N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $9,900

 

Meadowlands NJ

Whitehaven Lass A – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $8,000

 

Ocean Downs MD

Shneonucrzydiamnd A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $5,600

 

Shenandoah Downs VA

Kotare Yael N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $4,500

 

The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Need Luck N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $11,200

Stromont Czar A – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $10,000

Lachie Maguire N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $16,000

Kerford Road A – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $11,200

Itsrockandroll A – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $11,200

 

Kawartha Downs CA

Brigadierbronski A – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $4,900

 

Sunday 20th September

 

Harrahs Philadelphia PA

Ana Afreet N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $10,000

Vettel N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $11,600

Jacks Shadow N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $8,800

Paduka N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $6,800

 

Northfield Park OH

Lettucerockthem A – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $7,200

He Can Fly N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $8,800

 

The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Coveredndiamonds N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $6,800

Shezza GnP A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $8,800

 

Flamboro Downs CA 

Toot Toot N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $6,500

 

Leamington Raceway CA

Bute Courage N – Time: 1:59.4, Stake: $4,200

Cullens Kefe N – Time: 1:59.3, Stake: $5,000


 
