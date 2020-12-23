Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Down Under Pacer gets back into the harness racing winners circle.
Our Zak Whitby A made a visit to the winners circle on Sunday when winning a $12,000 pace at Harrah’s Chester in Philadelphia. The Mach Three gelding settled in the mid of the pack and received live cover just before the half, getting a lovely drag into the race. Passing the half in a solid 54.4 seconds, it was not till mid-way up the final straight to when Our Zak Whitby A was fed fresh air by driver Marcus Miller and wound up just in time to get over top of the leaders and win in a time of 1:52.1.
Thomas Merton does the training of the now 7yo.
The Down Under pacers career stake earnings are now north of $300,000 and when racing in Perth of Western Australia Our Zak Whitby A placed at Group 1 level and placed in two listed races.
Monday 14th December
Monticello Raceway
Belfast N – Time: 2:00.1, Stake: $3,500
Northfield Park OH
Hezabluechipboy N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $3,800
Yonkers Raceway NY
Marty Monkhouser A – Time: 1:57.2, Stake: $11,000
Pacing Major N – Time: 1:57.2, Stake: $14,000
Woodbine Mohawk Park CA
Majestic Sunrise N – Time: 1:57.2, Stake: $20,000
American Tour N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $12,000
Tuesday 15th December
Hollywood Dayton Raceway OH
Messi N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $6,900
Yonkers Raceway NY
Bronskimackenzie A – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $11,000
- Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Islay N, 3rd Motu Moonbeam N
Demeter N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $16,000
Flamboro Downs CA
Kiwi Focus N – Time: 1:59.0, Stake: $3,800
Wednesday 16th December
Dover Downs DE
Betterthanamissus N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $10,000
Soho Burning Love A – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $20,000
Lincolns Girl N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $8,500
Monticello Raceway
Go Collect N – Time: 1:57.3, Stake: $4,600
Eqaulette A – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $5,200
Thursday 17th December
Dover Downs DE
Thatswhatisaid N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $14,000
Let It Ride N – Time: 1:49.0, Stake: $24,000
Hollywood Dayton Raceway OH
Montana Pablo A – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $4,600
Friday 18th December
Freehold Raceway NY
Lynbar Rose N – Time: 1:58.2, Stake: $4,200
Hollywood Dayton Raceway OH
Lucifers Legend A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $5,750
Meadowlands NJ
Kaitlyn N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $10,000
Woodbine Mohawk Park CA
Bettor Trix N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $20,000
Saturday 19th December
Hollywood Dayton Raceway OH
Nicol Shard N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $8,300
Persistent Threat A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $9,900
Northfield Park OH
Lovin Miss Daisy N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $4,400
Sunday 20th December
Harrahs Philadelphia PA
Our Zak Whitby A – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $12,000
Tact Tate N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $6,800
Northfield Park OH
He Can Fly N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $8,800
Mackeral A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $12,500
Pompano Park FL
Make A Statement A – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $10,000
Rosecroft Raceway MD
Our Jerry Lee N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $4,500