Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Down Under Pacer gets back into the harness racing winners circle.

Our Zak Whitby A made a visit to the winners circle on Sunday when winning a $12,000 pace at Harrah’s Chester in Philadelphia. The Mach Three gelding settled in the mid of the pack and received live cover just before the half, getting a lovely drag into the race. Passing the half in a solid 54.4 seconds, it was not till mid-way up the final straight to when Our Zak Whitby A was fed fresh air by driver Marcus Miller and wound up just in time to get over top of the leaders and win in a time of 1:52.1.

Thomas Merton does the training of the now 7yo.

The Down Under pacers career stake earnings are now north of $300,000 and when racing in Perth of Western Australia Our Zak Whitby A placed at Group 1 level and placed in two listed races.

Monday 14th December

Monticello Raceway

Belfast N – Time: 2:00.1, Stake: $3,500

Northfield Park OH

Hezabluechipboy N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $3,800

Yonkers Raceway NY

Marty Monkhouser A – Time: 1:57.2, Stake: $11,000

Pacing Major N – Time: 1:57.2, Stake: $14,000

Woodbine Mohawk Park CA

Majestic Sunrise N – Time: 1:57.2, Stake: $20,000

American Tour N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $12,000

Tuesday 15th December

Hollywood Dayton Raceway OH

Messi N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $6,900

Yonkers Raceway NY

Bronskimackenzie A – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $11,000

Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Islay N, 3rd Motu Moonbeam N

Demeter N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $16,000

Flamboro Downs CA

Kiwi Focus N – Time: 1:59.0, Stake: $3,800

Wednesday 16th December

Dover Downs DE

Betterthanamissus N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $10,000

Soho Burning Love A – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $20,000

Lincolns Girl N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $8,500

Monticello Raceway

Go Collect N – Time: 1:57.3, Stake: $4,600

Eqaulette A – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $5,200

Thursday 17th December

Dover Downs DE

Thatswhatisaid N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $14,000

Let It Ride N – Time: 1:49.0, Stake: $24,000

Hollywood Dayton Raceway OH

Montana Pablo A – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $4,600

Friday 18th December

Freehold Raceway NY

Lynbar Rose N – Time: 1:58.2, Stake: $4,200

Hollywood Dayton Raceway OH

Lucifers Legend A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $5,750

Meadowlands NJ

Kaitlyn N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $10,000

Woodbine Mohawk Park CA

Bettor Trix N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $20,000

Saturday 19th December

Hollywood Dayton Raceway OH

Nicol Shard N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $8,300

Persistent Threat A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $9,900

Northfield Park OH

Lovin Miss Daisy N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $4,400

Sunday 20th December

Harrahs Philadelphia PA

Our Zak Whitby A – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $12,000

Tact Tate N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $6,800

Northfield Park OH

He Can Fly N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $8,800

Mackeral A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $12,500

Pompano Park FL

Make A Statement A – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $10,000

Rosecroft Raceway MD

Our Jerry Lee N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $4,500