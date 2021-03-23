Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Down Under Pacers making their presence felt in MGM Borgata Pacing Series.

Annually at Yonkers Raceway in New York the well renowned MGM Borgata Pacing Series (formerly the Levvy Pacing Series) is held. It involves five preliminary harness racing races/heats worth $40,000 each to qualify to race in the final worth $150,000. That meaning the pacers involved have the opportunity to race for $350,000 in prize money throughout the series.

Monday night at Yonkers was when the first division was held, within the five heats on offer there was a large 13 Down Under pacers competing, spread throughout the races. Of the five 1st division races, four of those were won by Down Under Pacers with the the ultra-impressive and still unbeaten Let It Ride N first up.

Handled by the Down Under duo of trainer Nifty Norman and driver Dexter Dunn, Let It Ride N was handled patiently out of the starting gates to settle mid-field and then proceed to first over and up the stretch just cruised on by rivals to win in 1:52.2 under a hold by Dunn.

Next up was San Domino A who was driven by down under driver Todd McCarthy and trained by Nancy Takter. The Somebeachsomewhere gelding led from his starting gate of four and remained there passing the winning post in 1:53.1. Also in third was Pat Stanley N who is trained by down under trainer Shane Tritton.

Hesa Kingslayer N was next when he produced a powerful finishing burst from wide to smash rivals and clock 1:52.4. This Christian Cullen gelding made a big 3 wide move heading into the final bend and just kept kicking to win very impressively.

Finally came Leonidas A who beat a slick field of pacers to win in 1:53.1. Also coming from back in the field to come over top of fellow race competitors.

The second division of the series is being raced on the 23rd March (NZ and AUD date) and the final being raced on the 20th April.

Monday 15th March

Dover Downs DE

Gotta Minute N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $5,000

Miami Valley Raceway OH

Mary Catherine A – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $4,500

Statham N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $8,100

Saratoga Harness NY

Le Reveur N – Time: 1:59.4, Stake: $3,600

The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Steel The Deal N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $8,800

Yonkers Raceway NY

Let It Ride N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $40,000

San Domino A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $40,000

Hesa Kingslayer N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $40,000

Leonidas A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $40,000

Keep On Rocking A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $25,000

Tuesday 16th March

Monticello Raceway NY

Epaulette A – Time: 1:57.3, Stake: $5,600

Saratoga Harness NY

Extreme Machine N – Time: 1:58.3, Stake: $4,500

Some Waratah A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $12,000

Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Crockets Cullen N, 3rd Walkinshaw N

Yonkers Raceway NY

Flying Finn N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $9,500

Speed Man N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $14,000

Wednesday 17th March

Dover Downs DE

Shezza GnP N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $7,000

Rosecroft Raceway MD

Jive Dancing A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $11,000

Saratoga Harness NY

Miss Irish Rose A – Time: 1:56.4, Stake: $4,500

The Meadows PA

Hedges Avenue A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $7,300

Yonkers Raceway NY

Picard A – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $9,500

Thursday 18th March

Dover Downs DE

Senor Macray A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $9,500

Pompano Park FL

In Runaway Bay N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $3,200

Flamboro Downs CA

Smoke N Reactor N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $9,200

Bettor Trix N – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $10,000

Friday 19th March

Freehold Raceway NJ

Betabcool N – Time: 1:57.2, Stake: $5,000

Meadowlands NJ

Statesman N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $12,500

Major Occasion A – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $22,500

Yonkers Raceway NY

Seaswift Joy N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $35,000

Herrickroosevelt N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $11,000

Down Under Trifecta – 2nd One Off Delight A, 3rd American Boy N

Woodbine Mohawk Park CA

Ivana Flybye N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $30,000

Saturday 20th March

Freehold Raceway NJ

Abraxas Blues A – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $5,000

Sluggem N – Time: 1:57.0, Stake: $4,900

Yankee Roller A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $12,000

Meadowlands NJ

Itzalldowntoluck N – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $13,500

Deltasun A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $15,000

My Alpha Rock N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $13,750

Miami Valley Raceway OH

Funatthebeach N – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $14,400

Havefaithinme N – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $16,200

The Great Buzz N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $13,500

Our Majordan A – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $22,500

Northfield Park OH

Strawb’s Chippie N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $4,400

Rollin With Holly A – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $4,400

The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Glengarry Knight N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $16,000

Tam Major A – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $11,200

Woodbine Mohawk Park CA

Undrthsouthrnsun N – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $20,000

Major Leauge N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $22,000

Sunday 21st March

Miami Valley Raceway OH

Lettucerockthem A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $9,000

Imshortandsweet N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $9,000

El Jacko N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $5,400

Flamboro Downs CA

Notaword N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $9,600

Big Mach N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $7,500