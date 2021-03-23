Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Down Under Pacers making their presence felt in MGM Borgata Pacing Series.
Annually at Yonkers Raceway in New York the well renowned MGM Borgata Pacing Series (formerly the Levvy Pacing Series) is held. It involves five preliminary harness racing races/heats worth $40,000 each to qualify to race in the final worth $150,000. That meaning the pacers involved have the opportunity to race for $350,000 in prize money throughout the series.
Monday night at Yonkers was when the first division was held, within the five heats on offer there was a large 13 Down Under pacers competing, spread throughout the races. Of the five 1st division races, four of those were won by Down Under Pacers with the the ultra-impressive and still unbeaten Let It Ride N first up.
Handled by the Down Under duo of trainer Nifty Norman and driver Dexter Dunn, Let It Ride N was handled patiently out of the starting gates to settle mid-field and then proceed to first over and up the stretch just cruised on by rivals to win in 1:52.2 under a hold by Dunn.
Next up was San Domino A who was driven by down under driver Todd McCarthy and trained by Nancy Takter. The Somebeachsomewhere gelding led from his starting gate of four and remained there passing the winning post in 1:53.1. Also in third was Pat Stanley N who is trained by down under trainer Shane Tritton.
Hesa Kingslayer N was next when he produced a powerful finishing burst from wide to smash rivals and clock 1:52.4. This Christian Cullen gelding made a big 3 wide move heading into the final bend and just kept kicking to win very impressively.
Finally came Leonidas A who beat a slick field of pacers to win in 1:53.1. Also coming from back in the field to come over top of fellow race competitors.
The second division of the series is being raced on the 23rd March (NZ and AUD date) and the final being raced on the 20th April.
Monday 15th March
Dover Downs DE
Gotta Minute N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $5,000
Miami Valley Raceway OH
Mary Catherine A – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $4,500
Statham N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $8,100
Saratoga Harness NY
Le Reveur N – Time: 1:59.4, Stake: $3,600
The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Steel The Deal N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $8,800
Yonkers Raceway NY
Let It Ride N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $40,000
San Domino A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $40,000
Hesa Kingslayer N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $40,000
Leonidas A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $40,000
Keep On Rocking A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $25,000
Tuesday 16th March
Monticello Raceway NY
Epaulette A – Time: 1:57.3, Stake: $5,600
Saratoga Harness NY
Extreme Machine N – Time: 1:58.3, Stake: $4,500
Some Waratah A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $12,000
-
Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Crockets Cullen N, 3rd Walkinshaw N
Yonkers Raceway NY
Flying Finn N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $9,500
Speed Man N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $14,000
Wednesday 17th March
Dover Downs DE
Shezza GnP N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $7,000
Rosecroft Raceway MD
Jive Dancing A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $11,000
Saratoga Harness NY
Miss Irish Rose A – Time: 1:56.4, Stake: $4,500
The Meadows PA
Hedges Avenue A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $7,300
Yonkers Raceway NY
Picard A – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $9,500
Thursday 18th March
Dover Downs DE
Senor Macray A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $9,500
Pompano Park FL
In Runaway Bay N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $3,200
Flamboro Downs CA
Smoke N Reactor N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $9,200
Bettor Trix N – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $10,000
Friday 19th March
Freehold Raceway NJ
Betabcool N – Time: 1:57.2, Stake: $5,000
Meadowlands NJ
Statesman N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $12,500
Major Occasion A – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $22,500
Yonkers Raceway NY
Seaswift Joy N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $35,000
Herrickroosevelt N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $11,000
-
Down Under Trifecta – 2nd One Off Delight A, 3rd American Boy N
Woodbine Mohawk Park CA
Ivana Flybye N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $30,000
Saturday 20th March
Freehold Raceway NJ
Abraxas Blues A – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $5,000
Sluggem N – Time: 1:57.0, Stake: $4,900
Yankee Roller A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $12,000
Meadowlands NJ
Itzalldowntoluck N – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $13,500
Deltasun A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $15,000
My Alpha Rock N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $13,750
Miami Valley Raceway OH
Funatthebeach N – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $14,400
Havefaithinme N – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $16,200
The Great Buzz N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $13,500
Our Majordan A – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $22,500
Northfield Park OH
Strawb’s Chippie N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $4,400
Rollin With Holly A – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $4,400
The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Glengarry Knight N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $16,000
Tam Major A – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $11,200
Woodbine Mohawk Park CA
Undrthsouthrnsun N – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $20,000
Major Leauge N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $22,000
Sunday 21st March
Miami Valley Raceway OH
Lettucerockthem A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $9,000
Imshortandsweet N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $9,000
El Jacko N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $5,400
Flamboro Downs CA
Notaword N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $9,600
Big Mach N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $7,500