Day At The Track

Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

04:00 PM 24 Sep 2019 NZST
Carter Dalgety
Carter Dalgety

Millwood Bonnie wins her second North American start at Yonkers Racway in impressive fashion.

She came from last at the 400 meter mark and paced around the half mile (800m) track in 1:53.3 for driver Jordan Stratton and trainer Lance Hudson. The lightly raced daughter of Bettor's Delight looks to have an exciting future as she plans to excel through the grades in the US.

The 4yo mare was bred and raced by Canterbury breeder Katie Carville, where she was the impressive winner of her last two down under starts.

She is the daughter of top class mare Millwood Meg, who was the winner of 19 races and earned over $415,000 while racing in New Zealand and Australia.

The former Malcolm Shinn trained six-year-old mare Seaswift Joy N (Bettor's Delight - Swift Belle - Christian Cullen), driven by Tim Tetrick, wet a super good race in the $250,000 Milton Stakes at Woodbine Mohawk Raceway on Saturday running third to Caviat Ally, driven by the former Australian Andrew McCarthy, in 1:48.3. Seaswift Joy N has had 24 starts for 10 wins 5 seconds and 2 thirds for just on $300,000 to date.

Seaswift Joy N running third in the $250,000 Milton Stakes

Dexter Dunn Update.

New Zealand’s very own ten time winning national premiership driver Dexter Dunn is really smashing all expectations in his North American and Canadian driving career. Currently in North America during 2019 Dunn has driven in 1989 races, of those he has won 300 races, placed second in 275 races, and third in 253 starts. A remarkable feat for a man driving in their first season in a foreign country.

With that he has earned over $7.7 million in stake earnings to date.

Dexter Dunn's key highlights have being driving the top 3yo Bettors Wish 1:47.4 ($1,517,532) and top trotter Millie’s Possesion 1:51.1 ($475,517) 11 starts for 10 wins, plus many more quality racehorses.

Monday 16th September

 

Harrington Raceway DE

Tuapeka Trick N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $12,500

Late Mail N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $12,500

Te Kawau N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $8,500

Glengarry Knight N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $11,000

 

Yonkers Raceway NY

Millwood Bonnie N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $16,000

 

Tuesday 17th September

 

Harrington Raceway DE

Anytime N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $12,500

Mischeif Maker N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $11,000

 

Monticello Raceway NY

Northern Assassin N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $5,900

 

The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Imprincessgemma A – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $14,000

 

Wednesday 18th September

 

Batavia Downs NY

Classic America N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $4,900

Lightning Raider N – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $6,500

 

Harrington Raceway DE

Stella A – Time: 2:03.0, Stake: $20,000

 

Thursday 19th September

 

Monticello Raceway NY

Wynberg Courage N – Time: 1:58.3, Stake: $2,500

 

Yonkers Raceway NY

Brookies Prince N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $15,750

Don Domingo – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $20,000

 

Delaware OH

Celestial Arden N – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $5,250

 

Friday 20th September

 

Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN

Gold Class N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $23,000

 

Harrah’s Philadelphia PA

Mary Catherine A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $7,000

 

Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway OH

Lion Rock N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $10,000

 

Northfield Park OH

Zenolas Art N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $4,000

 

Tioga Downs NY

Motown N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $5,500

 

Yonkers Raceway NY

Nerve Of Steel N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $20,000

Glenferrie Blade A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $22,000

  • Down Under First 5 – 2nd Rockin The Boys A, 3rd Slick Artist A, 4th Kotare Yarra N,

Shezza Gnp N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $20,000

  • Down Under First 5 – 2nd  Shes Pukka N, 3rd January A, 4th Patanjali N, 5th Islay N

Kaitlyn N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $27,000

 

 

Saturday 21st September

 

Batavia Downs NY

Mr Euroman N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $10,000

 

Freehold Raceway NJ

Amrcanbootscoota A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $7,700

 

Saratoga Harness NY

Lord Willoughby A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $12,500

Crockets Cullen N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $15,000

Epaulette A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $10,000

Lifeonthebeach A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $7,300

 

The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Torrid Bromac N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $11,000

Seel The Deal N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $8,500

Bravo Tex N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $12,500

 

The Meadows PA

Fiery Lustre N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $9,900

 

Vernon Downs NY

Mister Livan N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $3,300

 

Yonkers Raceway NY

Kimani N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $22,000

 

Farmington ME

Rock Diamonds N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $10,000

 

Sunday 15th September

 

Harrah’s Philadelphia PA

Quick Fun N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $15,000

Texican N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $15,000

Soho Wallstreet A – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $12,500

 

Saratoga Harness NY

Mr Cool Seaeyre A – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $8,500

The Great Buzz N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $7,250

 

Carter Dalgety

