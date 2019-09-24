Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Millwood Bonnie wins her second North American start at Yonkers Racway in impressive fashion.

She came from last at the 400 meter mark and paced around the half mile (800m) track in 1:53.3 for driver Jordan Stratton and trainer Lance Hudson. The lightly raced daughter of Bettor's Delight looks to have an exciting future as she plans to excel through the grades in the US.

The 4yo mare was bred and raced by Canterbury breeder Katie Carville, where she was the impressive winner of her last two down under starts.

She is the daughter of top class mare Millwood Meg, who was the winner of 19 races and earned over $415,000 while racing in New Zealand and Australia.

The former Malcolm Shinn trained six-year-old mare Seaswift Joy N ( Bettor's Delight - Swift Belle - Christian Cullen ), driven by Tim Tetrick, wet a super good race in the $250,000 Milton Stakes at Woodbine Mohawk Raceway on Saturday running third to Caviat Ally, driven by the former Australian Andrew McCarthy, in 1:48.3. Seaswift Joy N has had 24 starts for 10 wins 5 seconds and 2 thirds for just on $300,000 to date.

Seaswift Joy N running third in the $250,000 Milton Stakes

Dexter Dunn Update.

New Zealand’s very own ten time winning national premiership driver Dexter Dunn is really smashing all expectations in his North American and Canadian driving career. Currently in North America during 2019 Dunn has driven in 1989 races, of those he has won 300 races, placed second in 275 races, and third in 253 starts. A remarkable feat for a man driving in their first season in a foreign country.

With that he has earned over $7.7 million in stake earnings to date.

Dexter Dunn's key highlights have being driving the top 3yo Bettors Wish 1:47.4 ($1,517,532) and top trotter Millie’s Possesion 1:51.1 ($475,517) 11 starts for 10 wins, plus many more quality racehorses.

Monday 16th September

Harrington Raceway DE

Tuapeka Trick N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $12,500

Late Mail N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $12,500

Te Kawau N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $8,500

Glengarry Knight N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $11,000

Yonkers Raceway NY

Millwood Bonnie N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $16,000

Tuesday 17th September

Harrington Raceway DE

Anytime N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $12,500

Mischeif Maker N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $11,000

Monticello Raceway NY

Northern Assassin N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $5,900

The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Imprincessgemma A – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $14,000

Wednesday 18th September

Batavia Downs NY

Classic America N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $4,900

Lightning Raider N – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $6,500

Harrington Raceway DE

Stella A – Time: 2:03.0, Stake: $20,000

Thursday 19th September

Monticello Raceway NY

Wynberg Courage N – Time: 1:58.3, Stake: $2,500

Yonkers Raceway NY

Brookies Prince N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $15,750

Don Domingo – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $20,000

Delaware OH

Celestial Arden N – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $5,250

Friday 20th September

Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN

Gold Class N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $23,000

Harrah’s Philadelphia PA

Mary Catherine A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $7,000

Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway OH

Lion Rock N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $10,000

Northfield Park OH

Zenolas Art N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $4,000

Tioga Downs NY

Motown N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $5,500

Yonkers Raceway NY

Nerve Of Steel N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $20,000

Glenferrie Blade A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $22,000

Down Under First 5 – 2nd Rockin The Boys A, 3rd Slick Artist A, 4th Kotare Yarra N,

Shezza Gnp N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $20,000

Down Under First 5 – 2nd Shes Pukka N, 3rd January A, 4th Patanjali N, 5th Islay N

Kaitlyn N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $27,000

Saturday 21st September

Batavia Downs NY

Mr Euroman N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $10,000

Freehold Raceway NJ

Amrcanbootscoota A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $7,700

Saratoga Harness NY

Lord Willoughby A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $12,500

Crockets Cullen N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $15,000

Epaulette A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $10,000

Lifeonthebeach A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $7,300

The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Torrid Bromac N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $11,000

Seel The Deal N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $8,500

Bravo Tex N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $12,500

The Meadows PA

Fiery Lustre N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $9,900

Vernon Downs NY

Mister Livan N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $3,300

Yonkers Raceway NY

Kimani N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $22,000

Farmington ME

Rock Diamonds N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $10,000

Sunday 15th September

Harrah’s Philadelphia PA

Quick Fun N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $15,000

Texican N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $15,000

Soho Wallstreet A – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $12,500

Saratoga Harness NY

Mr Cool Seaeyre A – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $8,500

The Great Buzz N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $7,250

