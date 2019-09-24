Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Millwood Bonnie wins her second North American start at Yonkers Racway in impressive fashion.
She came from last at the 400 meter mark and paced around the half mile (800m) track in 1:53.3 for driver Jordan Stratton and trainer Lance Hudson. The lightly raced daughter of Bettor's Delight looks to have an exciting future as she plans to excel through the grades in the US.
The 4yo mare was bred and raced by Canterbury breeder Katie Carville, where she was the impressive winner of her last two down under starts.
She is the daughter of top class mare Millwood Meg, who was the winner of 19 races and earned over $415,000 while racing in New Zealand and Australia.
The former Malcolm Shinn trained six-year-old mare Seaswift Joy N (Bettor's Delight - Swift Belle - Christian Cullen), driven by Tim Tetrick, wet a super good race in the $250,000 Milton Stakes at Woodbine Mohawk Raceway on Saturday running third to Caviat Ally, driven by the former Australian Andrew McCarthy, in 1:48.3. Seaswift Joy N has had 24 starts for 10 wins 5 seconds and 2 thirds for just on $300,000 to date.
Seaswift Joy N running third in the $250,000 Milton Stakes
Dexter Dunn Update.
New Zealand’s very own ten time winning national premiership driver Dexter Dunn is really smashing all expectations in his North American and Canadian driving career. Currently in North America during 2019 Dunn has driven in 1989 races, of those he has won 300 races, placed second in 275 races, and third in 253 starts. A remarkable feat for a man driving in their first season in a foreign country.
With that he has earned over $7.7 million in stake earnings to date.
Dexter Dunn's key highlights have being driving the top 3yo Bettors Wish 1:47.4 ($1,517,532) and top trotter Millie’s Possesion 1:51.1 ($475,517) 11 starts for 10 wins, plus many more quality racehorses.
Monday 16th September
Harrington Raceway DE
Tuapeka Trick N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $12,500
Late Mail N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $12,500
Te Kawau N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $8,500
Glengarry Knight N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $11,000
Yonkers Raceway NY
Millwood Bonnie N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $16,000
Tuesday 17th September
Harrington Raceway DE
Anytime N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $12,500
Mischeif Maker N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $11,000
Monticello Raceway NY
Northern Assassin N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $5,900
The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Imprincessgemma A – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $14,000
Wednesday 18th September
Batavia Downs NY
Classic America N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $4,900
Lightning Raider N – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $6,500
Harrington Raceway DE
Stella A – Time: 2:03.0, Stake: $20,000
Thursday 19th September
Monticello Raceway NY
Wynberg Courage N – Time: 1:58.3, Stake: $2,500
Yonkers Raceway NY
Brookies Prince N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $15,750
Don Domingo – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $20,000
Delaware OH
Celestial Arden N – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $5,250
Friday 20th September
Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN
Gold Class N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $23,000
Harrah’s Philadelphia PA
Mary Catherine A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $7,000
Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway OH
Lion Rock N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $10,000
Northfield Park OH
Zenolas Art N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $4,000
Tioga Downs NY
Motown N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $5,500
Yonkers Raceway NY
Nerve Of Steel N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $20,000
Glenferrie Blade A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $22,000
- Down Under First 5 – 2nd Rockin The Boys A, 3rd Slick Artist A, 4th Kotare Yarra N,
Shezza Gnp N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $20,000
- Down Under First 5 – 2nd Shes Pukka N, 3rd January A, 4th Patanjali N, 5th Islay N
Kaitlyn N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $27,000
Saturday 21st September
Batavia Downs NY
Mr Euroman N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $10,000
Freehold Raceway NJ
Amrcanbootscoota A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $7,700
Saratoga Harness NY
Lord Willoughby A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $12,500
Crockets Cullen N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $15,000
Epaulette A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $10,000
Lifeonthebeach A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $7,300
The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Torrid Bromac N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $11,000
Seel The Deal N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $8,500
Bravo Tex N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $12,500
The Meadows PA
Fiery Lustre N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $9,900
Vernon Downs NY
Mister Livan N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $3,300
Yonkers Raceway NY
Kimani N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $22,000
Farmington ME
Rock Diamonds N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $10,000
Sunday 15th September
Harrah’s Philadelphia PA
Quick Fun N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $15,000
Texican N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $15,000
Soho Wallstreet A – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $12,500
Saratoga Harness NY
Mr Cool Seaeyre A – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $8,500
The Great Buzz N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $7,250
