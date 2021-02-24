Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

New Zealand Derby Winner debuts in winning style in north America.

Monday night harness racing action at Yonkers raceway was a pleasing night out for Down Under trainer Peter Tritton when former top Down Under pacer Sheriff N won his first race in North America from just his second start. Sheriff N was driven hard out of the starting gate by driver Daniel Dude and found the front early which allowed the pair to dictated terms and then pull away for an easy victory and clocking 1:53.2 around the half mile (800m) track in cold conditions.

The result of the $17,500 pace was also a Down Under trifecta with Keen On Rocking A finishing in 2nd and Kerford Road A in third.

Sheriff N a son of Bettor's Delight raced a very successful down under career by winning 7 races from just the 18 starts and banking over $200,000 in prize money. He currently holds a New Zealand record for scoring the fastest winning time over the distance of 2600m when clocking 3.05.4, making that a 1.54.7. Absolutley blistering for the long distance. This time was clocked in his biggest career victory in the Group 1 New Zealand Derby for 3yos in April 2018.

Monday 15th February

Dover Downs DE

Waikiki Beach A – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $6,000

Pompano Park FL

Rub Of The Green N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $8,200

Yonkers Raceway NY

Sheriff N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $17,500

Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Keep On Rocking A, 3rd Kerford Road A

Runrunjimmydunn N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $17,500

Some Waratah A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $30,000

Tuesday 16th February

Pompano Park FL

Shes Sporty A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $6,500

Yonkers Raceway NY

Kept Under Wraps A – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $9,500

Im A Gigolo N – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $14,000

Raptors Flight N – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $11,000

Wednesday 17th February

Dover Downs DE

Shes Pukka N – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $20,000

Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Infinite Symbol A, 3rd Soho Burning Love A

Anytime N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $16,000

Miami Valley Raceway OH

Montana Pablo A – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $7,500

Mary Catherine A – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $15,000

Hez A Dude A – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $9,900

Rosecroft Raceway MD

Jive Dancing A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $12,500

The Meadows PA

Hereslooknatyou N – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $9,400

Thursday 18th February

The Meadows PA

Salty Robyn N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $9,400

Woodbine Mohawk Park CA

Premier Joy A – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $12,000

Friday 19th February

Freehold Raceway NJ

Classy Chapel N – Time: 1:58.4, Stake: $6,300

Msamrcasweethart A – Time: 1:57.4, Stake: $10,500

Meadowlands NJ

Its Mesmerise N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $17,500

Sheikh Yabooty N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $12,500

Down Under Trifeca – 2nd Darkrshadeofpale N, 3rd Sly Eleanor N

Team Kiwi N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $7,500

Yonkers Raceway NY

Fizzing N – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $9,500

Yankee Roller A – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $11,000

Saturday 20th February

Freehold Raceway NJ

Vergeofgreatness N – Time: 1:58.0, Stake: $4,200

Tisadream N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $6,300

Vasari N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $10,500

Soho Wallstreet A – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $9,000

Mister Spot A – Time: 1:57.1, Stake: $10,500

Meadowlands NJ

Galante A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $10,000

Gods Spirit N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $15,500

Colossal Stride A – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $17,500

Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Bechers Brook A, 3rd Duplicated N

Northfield Park OH

American Empress N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $9,500

The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Polak A – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $15,000

Tullow N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $25,000

Glengarry Knight N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $25,000

Iammrbrightside N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $25,000

Woodbine Mohawk Park CA

Better Be Donna N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $24,000

Sunday 21st February

Northfield Park OH

Elrama N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $8,000

Pompano Park FL

Brilliant Strike N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $4,500

Rosecroft Raceway MD

Ideal One A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $4,500

The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Myidealson N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $10,000



