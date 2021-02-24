Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

New Zealand Derby Winner debuts in winning style in north America.
Monday night harness racing action at Yonkers raceway was a pleasing night out for Down Under trainer Peter Tritton when former top Down Under pacer Sheriff N won his first race in North America from just his second start. Sheriff N was driven hard out of the starting gate by driver Daniel Dude and found the front early which allowed the pair to dictated terms and then pull away for an easy victory and clocking 1:53.2 around the half mile (800m) track in cold conditions.
The result of the $17,500 pace was also a Down Under trifecta with Keen On Rocking A finishing in 2nd and Kerford Road A in third.
Sheriff N a son of Bettor's Delight raced a very successful down under career by winning 7 races from just the 18 starts and banking over $200,000 in prize money. He currently holds a New Zealand record for scoring the fastest winning time over the distance of 2600m when clocking 3.05.4, making that a 1.54.7. Absolutley blistering for the long distance. This time was clocked in his biggest career victory in the Group 1 New Zealand Derby for 3yos in April 2018.
Monday 15th February
Dover Downs DE
Waikiki Beach A – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $6,000
Pompano Park FL
Rub Of The Green N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $8,200
Yonkers Raceway NY
Sheriff N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $17,500
-
Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Keep On Rocking A, 3rd Kerford Road A
Runrunjimmydunn N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $17,500
Some Waratah A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $30,000
Tuesday 16th February
Pompano Park FL
Shes Sporty A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $6,500
Yonkers Raceway NY
Kept Under Wraps A – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $9,500
Im A Gigolo N – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $14,000
Raptors Flight N – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $11,000
Wednesday 17th February
Dover Downs DE
Shes Pukka N – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $20,000
-
Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Infinite Symbol A, 3rd Soho Burning Love A
Anytime N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $16,000
Miami Valley Raceway OH
Montana Pablo A – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $7,500
Mary Catherine A – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $15,000
Hez A Dude A – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $9,900
Rosecroft Raceway MD
Jive Dancing A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $12,500
The Meadows PA
Hereslooknatyou N – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $9,400
Thursday 18th February
The Meadows PA
Salty Robyn N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $9,400
Woodbine Mohawk Park CA
Premier Joy A – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $12,000
Friday 19th February
Freehold Raceway NJ
Classy Chapel N – Time: 1:58.4, Stake: $6,300
Msamrcasweethart A – Time: 1:57.4, Stake: $10,500
Meadowlands NJ
Its Mesmerise N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $17,500
Sheikh Yabooty N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $12,500
-
Down Under Trifeca – 2nd Darkrshadeofpale N, 3rd Sly Eleanor N
Team Kiwi N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $7,500
Yonkers Raceway NY
Fizzing N – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $9,500
Yankee Roller A – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $11,000
Saturday 20th February
Freehold Raceway NJ
Vergeofgreatness N – Time: 1:58.0, Stake: $4,200
Tisadream N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $6,300
Vasari N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $10,500
Soho Wallstreet A – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $9,000
Mister Spot A – Time: 1:57.1, Stake: $10,500
Meadowlands NJ
Galante A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $10,000
Gods Spirit N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $15,500
Colossal Stride A – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $17,500
-
Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Bechers Brook A, 3rd Duplicated N
Northfield Park OH
American Empress N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $9,500
The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Polak A – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $15,000
Tullow N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $25,000
Glengarry Knight N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $25,000
Iammrbrightside N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $25,000
Woodbine Mohawk Park CA
Better Be Donna N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $24,000
Sunday 21st February
Northfield Park OH
Elrama N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $8,000
Pompano Park FL
Brilliant Strike N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $4,500
Rosecroft Raceway MD
Ideal One A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $4,500
The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Myidealson N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $10,000
Click here for previous weeks articles