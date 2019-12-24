Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Down Under pacer wins the Open Pace at Dover Downs, beating a high quality harness racing field.

Billy Badger N grinded his way home from wide to get over top of the field to win in a four way finish.

Trained by Down Under's Nifty Norman and owned and driven by Dexter Dunn, it set a new lifetime mark of 1:50 for the 6yo gelding in the $30,000 Open Pace.

Bred and formerly raced in New Zealand by Dexter Dunn’s father Robert Dunn, Billy Badger was the winner of over $150,000 in stake money.

Notable placing at Group level twice and was the winner of the Listed Uncut Gems Classic in New Zealand.

Down Under Pacer keeps improving to salute in Preferred Pace.

San Domino A was too good for a very competitive field to win in a time of 1:51.3 and a stake of $30,000. It was the son of Somebeachsomewheres third straight win and eighth of the season in the US. Taking his US record to 20 wins, over $200,000 in stake money and holds a lifetime mark of 1:49.2. The 6yo gelding was formerly bred and raced in Australia where he was the winner of 14 races and over $140,000 in stake earnings.

Dexter Dunn finishes his first full season of Driving in the USA with mind-blowing figures.

One of New Zealand’s best ever driver Dexter Dunn has entered the American driving ranks in spectacular fashion. Dunn who dominated New Zealand’s driving premiership for a decade has taken USA harness racing by storm in his first full year of driving.

He finished the season in 3rd place for stake earnings and 8th for amounts of wins.

His record was:

Starts: 2696

1st: 461

2nd: 347

3rd: 350

Earnings: $12,077,367

A remarkable effort and achievement and Congratulations to Dexter.

He is doing great things for Down Under harness racing as his success brings huge interest from US and Canadian harness racing down to New Zealand and Australian.

Too all followers of Down Under Winners in North America and Canada, have a great Christmas and a Happy New Year. Merry Christmas all.

Monday 16th December

Dover Downs DE

Get Outta Eyre N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $4,500

Extreme Machine N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $7,500

Wednesday 18th December

Dover Downs DE

Rock N Shard N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $16,000

Thursday 19th December

Dover Downs DE

Big On Personality N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $12,000

Montefalco N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $12,000

Johnny Disco A – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $15,000

Billy Badger N – Time: 1:50.0, Stake: $30,000

Friday 20th December

Meadowlands NJ

Kotare Yarra N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $16,000

Saturday 21st December

Freehold Raceway NJ

Soho Lennon A – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $10,500

Meadowlands NJ

Hoo Nien A – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $11,000

San Domingo A – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $30,000

