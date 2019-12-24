Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Down Under pacer wins the Open Pace at Dover Downs, beating a high quality harness racing field.
Billy Badger N grinded his way home from wide to get over top of the field to win in a four way finish.
Trained by Down Under's Nifty Norman and owned and driven by Dexter Dunn, it set a new lifetime mark of 1:50 for the 6yo gelding in the $30,000 Open Pace.
Bred and formerly raced in New Zealand by Dexter Dunn’s father Robert Dunn, Billy Badger was the winner of over $150,000 in stake money.
Notable placing at Group level twice and was the winner of the Listed Uncut Gems Classic in New Zealand.
Dexter Dunn owns and drives Billy Badger N
Billy Badger N
Down Under Pacer keeps improving to salute in Preferred Pace.
San Domino A was too good for a very competitive field to win in a time of 1:51.3 and a stake of $30,000. It was the son of Somebeachsomewheres third straight win and eighth of the season in the US. Taking his US record to 20 wins, over $200,000 in stake money and holds a lifetime mark of 1:49.2. The 6yo gelding was formerly bred and raced in Australia where he was the winner of 14 races and over $140,000 in stake earnings.
Dexter Dunn finishes his first full season of Driving in the USA with mind-blowing figures.
One of New Zealand’s best ever driver Dexter Dunn has entered the American driving ranks in spectacular fashion. Dunn who dominated New Zealand’s driving premiership for a decade has taken USA harness racing by storm in his first full year of driving.
He finished the season in 3rd place for stake earnings and 8th for amounts of wins.
His record was:
Starts: 2696
1st: 461
2nd: 347
3rd: 350
Earnings: $12,077,367
A remarkable effort and achievement and Congratulations to Dexter.
He is doing great things for Down Under harness racing as his success brings huge interest from US and Canadian harness racing down to New Zealand and Australian.
Too all followers of Down Under Winners in North America and Canada, have a great Christmas and a Happy New Year. Merry Christmas all.
Monday 16th December
Dover Downs DE
Get Outta Eyre N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $4,500
Extreme Machine N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $7,500
Wednesday 18th December
Dover Downs DE
Rock N Shard N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $16,000
Thursday 19th December
Dover Downs DE
Big On Personality N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $12,000
Montefalco N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $12,000
Johnny Disco A – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $15,000
Billy Badger N – Time: 1:50.0, Stake: $30,000
Friday 20th December
Meadowlands NJ
Kotare Yarra N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $16,000
Saturday 21st December
Freehold Raceway NJ
Soho Lennon A – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $10,500
Meadowlands NJ
Hoo Nien A – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $11,000
San Domingo A – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $30,000
