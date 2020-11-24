Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Super Star Down Under Mare wins first race in her American harness racing career.

Bettors Heart N didn’t waste any time when getting back into the winners circle since relocating to the US to purse her racing career. Friday night at the Meadowlands in New Jersey was the night, where the daughter of Bettors Delight wore down race rivals late in the home stretch to pick up a win in the $16,000 pace. With Down Under blood running through every part of her body the mare is handled by Down Under trainer/driver combination in Nifty Norman and Dexter Dunn. She is also still partly owned by her New Zealand breeders the Bagrie Family.

Bettors Heart N showed her real toughness late in the race when getting into clear air at the top of the straight but really rallying late to win in 1:50.3. Finishing a very gallant 2nd place was another Down Under Pacer in Tango Dancer N for Kelvin Harrison.

Bettors Heart N made a name for herself Down Under when visiting Menangle Raceway in Sydney where she won the $200,000 Lady Ship Mile in 1:49.7. Following that win she raced the $1 million Miracle Mile against the boys but not placing.

Her Down Under career stats stand at 9 wins and 11 placings for over $270,000 in prize money.

An intriguing note of this race was that of the 8 trainers contesting in this race, 7 of those were Down Under trainers and those 7 finishing from 1st to 7th. There were also 3 Down Under drivers and 3 Down Under horses in the race.

Dexter Dunn sends Harness racing Equine masterpiece out in style.

Saturday night at the Meadowlands in New Jersey was the running of the TVG Finals. Being the last big event for top stakes horses of the year in the US. It was a large night for Down Unders Dexter Dunn, with three of his superstar horses having their last career start before pursuing a career in the breeding sector. Todd McCarthy, Nifty Norman and Chris Ryder had a night to remember also.

First came freakish trotting mare Manchego who competed in the $320,000 TVG Open Trotting Mares Final. Settling 4th of the pack she angled first over just after the half to make her move and getting to the outside into the stretch with hardly any persuasion from Dunn the daughter of Muscle Hill made a mess of rivals to salute in 1:51.3. Shortly after the win one of the greatest Harness Racing trainers Jimmy Takter labelled her, “In my opinion best filly ever.”.

Next up for Dunn came the mare on a win streak Kissin In the Sand in the $150,000 TVG Open Pacing Mares Final. Coming off the gate Down Under mare Shartin N was the leader but Kissin In the Sand soon took over the lead and that was that, she kicked away up the straight to win in a new stakes record of 1:48.0.

Now in the $371,900 Governors Cup for 2yo Pacing Colts and Geldings Nancy Takter and Dexter Dunn picked up their third big win of the night with Always A Miki, a son of first season sire Always B Miki who scored a very tough win in 1:50.2. Motoring for the 2yos.

To really top off he night the Down Under duo of Chris Ryder and Dexter Dunn took Bettors Wish out for his last race start and he was as fast as ever. Dunn taking the Bettors Delight Colt to the lead off the gate saying post-race, “we weren’t going to die wondering tonight”. From then running even splits until three quarter where he powered away to win in fitting fashion of 1:48.1.

A personal favourite of Dunns the big salute over the line was appropriate.

A huge victory came on the night for Down Under Duo in Noel Daley and Todd McCarthy. The pair teamed up with 2yo trotting filly Anoka Hanover to win the $451,800 Goldsmith Maid in 1:53.2. A huge win for the pair and driver Todd McCarthy’s biggest win since relocating to the US.

Down Under trainer Nifty Norman also scored a large success on the night in the $398,650 Valley Victory for 2yo trotting colts and geldings with a son of Muscle Hill, Bee Forever. The win came in 1:54.0 in a close finish to the line.

On the big night of racing Down Under trainers and drivers won 8 of the 13 races.

Monday 16th November

Northfield Park OH

Elrama N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $5,500

Rycroft N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $5,500

Pompano Park FL

Risk N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $3,200

Yonkers Raceway NY

Somwherenbrookln N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $9,500

Hudsen A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $14,000

Globaldomination N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $18,000

Abraxas Blues A – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $11,000

Tuesday 17th November

Monticello Raceway NY

Ohoka Johnny N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $7,200

Kenrick N – Time: 1:57.2, Stake: $6,200

Im A Director N – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $6,700

Northfield Park OH

Strawb’s Chippie N – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $4,400

Saratoga Harness NY

Nerve Of Steel N – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $5,200

Make A Statement A – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $5,850

Pasultimatedelite N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $5,850

Down Under First 4 – 2nd Miss Irish Rose A, 3rd Bontz N, 4th Glenferrie Blade A

Yonkers Raceway NY

Mossdale Lottee N – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $12,000

Donegalartchokin N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $14,000

Demeter N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $17,000

Flamboro Downs CA

Bettor Trix N – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $10,500

Wednesday 18th November

Dover Downs DE

Western Secret A – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $6,500

Harrahs Philadelphia PA

Misty Memory N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $6,800

Its Mesmerise N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $10,000

Jossie James A – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $6,800

The Meadows PA

Dream Out Loud N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $9,500

Cocosfella A – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $6,000

Thursday 19th November

Dover Downs DE

Glengarry Knight N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $6,500

Mister Ohanzee N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $6,500

Trojan Banner N – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $8,000

Itsrockandroll A – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $22,000

Monticello Raceway NY

Alta Jerome N – Time: 1:58.4, Stake: $2,800

Plainridge Park MA

Rock Diamonds N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $17,500

Mach Doro A – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $9,000

Yonkers Raceway NY

Seaswift Joy N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $20,000

Friday 20th November

Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN

Bechers Brook A – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $14,200

Meadowlands NJ

Bettors Heart N – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $16,000

Mighty Mr Sharkey N – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $12,500

All American N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $10,000

Yonkers Raceway NY

Kerford Road A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $11,000

War Dan A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $11,000

Woodbine Mohawk Park CA

The Bandit Queen N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $22,000

Saturday 21st November

Cal Expo CA

Dependlebury A – Time: 1:58.1, Stake: $4,600

Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN

Majestic Player A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $21,500

Miss You N – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $22,250

Meadowlands NJ

Bracken Storm A – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $15,000

Northfield Park OH

American Empress N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $12,500

Scarborough Downs ME

Holy Grail N – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $4,400

The Bus A – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $5,200

Yonkers Raceway NY

Speed Man N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $30,000

Raukapuka Ruler N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $17,500

Tin Roof Raider A – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $17,500

Woodbine Mohawk Park CA

Mongolian Hero N – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $16,000

Sunday 22nd November

Harrahs Philadelphia PA

Iammrbrightside N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $12,000

Let It Ride N – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $8,800

Sevens Hope A – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $8,800

Northfield Park OH

Celestial Arden N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $7,200

Brigadierbronski A – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $8,800