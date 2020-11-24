Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Super Star Down Under Mare wins first race in her American harness racing career.
Bettors Heart N didn’t waste any time when getting back into the winners circle since relocating to the US to purse her racing career. Friday night at the Meadowlands in New Jersey was the night, where the daughter of Bettors Delight wore down race rivals late in the home stretch to pick up a win in the $16,000 pace. With Down Under blood running through every part of her body the mare is handled by Down Under trainer/driver combination in Nifty Norman and Dexter Dunn. She is also still partly owned by her New Zealand breeders the Bagrie Family.
Bettors Heart N showed her real toughness late in the race when getting into clear air at the top of the straight but really rallying late to win in 1:50.3. Finishing a very gallant 2nd place was another Down Under Pacer in Tango Dancer N for Kelvin Harrison.
Bettors Heart N made a name for herself Down Under when visiting Menangle Raceway in Sydney where she won the $200,000 Lady Ship Mile in 1:49.7. Following that win she raced the $1 million Miracle Mile against the boys but not placing.
Her Down Under career stats stand at 9 wins and 11 placings for over $270,000 in prize money.
An intriguing note of this race was that of the 8 trainers contesting in this race, 7 of those were Down Under trainers and those 7 finishing from 1st to 7th. There were also 3 Down Under drivers and 3 Down Under horses in the race.
Dexter Dunn sends Harness racing Equine masterpiece out in style.
Saturday night at the Meadowlands in New Jersey was the running of the TVG Finals. Being the last big event for top stakes horses of the year in the US. It was a large night for Down Unders Dexter Dunn, with three of his superstar horses having their last career start before pursuing a career in the breeding sector. Todd McCarthy, Nifty Norman and Chris Ryder had a night to remember also.
First came freakish trotting mare Manchego who competed in the $320,000 TVG Open Trotting Mares Final. Settling 4th of the pack she angled first over just after the half to make her move and getting to the outside into the stretch with hardly any persuasion from Dunn the daughter of Muscle Hill made a mess of rivals to salute in 1:51.3. Shortly after the win one of the greatest Harness Racing trainers Jimmy Takter labelled her, “In my opinion best filly ever.”.
Next up for Dunn came the mare on a win streak Kissin In the Sand in the $150,000 TVG Open Pacing Mares Final. Coming off the gate Down Under mare Shartin N was the leader but Kissin In the Sand soon took over the lead and that was that, she kicked away up the straight to win in a new stakes record of 1:48.0.
Now in the $371,900 Governors Cup for 2yo Pacing Colts and Geldings Nancy Takter and Dexter Dunn picked up their third big win of the night with Always A Miki, a son of first season sire Always B Miki who scored a very tough win in 1:50.2. Motoring for the 2yos.
To really top off he night the Down Under duo of Chris Ryder and Dexter Dunn took Bettors Wish out for his last race start and he was as fast as ever. Dunn taking the Bettors Delight Colt to the lead off the gate saying post-race, “we weren’t going to die wondering tonight”. From then running even splits until three quarter where he powered away to win in fitting fashion of 1:48.1.
A personal favourite of Dunns the big salute over the line was appropriate.
A huge victory came on the night for Down Under Duo in Noel Daley and Todd McCarthy. The pair teamed up with 2yo trotting filly Anoka Hanover to win the $451,800 Goldsmith Maid in 1:53.2. A huge win for the pair and driver Todd McCarthy’s biggest win since relocating to the US.
Down Under trainer Nifty Norman also scored a large success on the night in the $398,650 Valley Victory for 2yo trotting colts and geldings with a son of Muscle Hill, Bee Forever. The win came in 1:54.0 in a close finish to the line.
On the big night of racing Down Under trainers and drivers won 8 of the 13 races.
Monday 16th November
Northfield Park OH
Elrama N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $5,500
Rycroft N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $5,500
Pompano Park FL
Risk N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $3,200
Yonkers Raceway NY
Somwherenbrookln N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $9,500
Hudsen A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $14,000
Globaldomination N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $18,000
Abraxas Blues A – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $11,000
Tuesday 17th November
Monticello Raceway NY
Ohoka Johnny N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $7,200
Kenrick N – Time: 1:57.2, Stake: $6,200
Im A Director N – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $6,700
Northfield Park OH
Strawb’s Chippie N – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $4,400
Saratoga Harness NY
Nerve Of Steel N – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $5,200
Make A Statement A – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $5,850
Pasultimatedelite N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $5,850
-
Down Under First 4 – 2nd Miss Irish Rose A, 3rd Bontz N, 4th Glenferrie Blade A
Yonkers Raceway NY
Mossdale Lottee N – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $12,000
Donegalartchokin N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $14,000
Demeter N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $17,000
Flamboro Downs CA
Bettor Trix N – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $10,500
Wednesday 18th November
Dover Downs DE
Western Secret A – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $6,500
Harrahs Philadelphia PA
Misty Memory N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $6,800
Its Mesmerise N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $10,000
Jossie James A – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $6,800
The Meadows PA
Dream Out Loud N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $9,500
Cocosfella A – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $6,000
Thursday 19th November
Dover Downs DE
Glengarry Knight N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $6,500
Mister Ohanzee N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $6,500
Trojan Banner N – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $8,000
Itsrockandroll A – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $22,000
Monticello Raceway NY
Alta Jerome N – Time: 1:58.4, Stake: $2,800
Plainridge Park MA
Rock Diamonds N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $17,500
Mach Doro A – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $9,000
Yonkers Raceway NY
Seaswift Joy N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $20,000
Friday 20th November
Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN
Bechers Brook A – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $14,200
Meadowlands NJ
Bettors Heart N – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $16,000
Mighty Mr Sharkey N – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $12,500
All American N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $10,000
Yonkers Raceway NY
Kerford Road A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $11,000
War Dan A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $11,000
Woodbine Mohawk Park CA
The Bandit Queen N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $22,000
Saturday 21st November
Cal Expo CA
Dependlebury A – Time: 1:58.1, Stake: $4,600
Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN
Majestic Player A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $21,500
Miss You N – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $22,250
Meadowlands NJ
Bracken Storm A – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $15,000
Northfield Park OH
American Empress N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $12,500
Scarborough Downs ME
Holy Grail N – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $4,400
The Bus A – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $5,200
Yonkers Raceway NY
Speed Man N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $30,000
Raukapuka Ruler N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $17,500
Tin Roof Raider A – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $17,500
Woodbine Mohawk Park CA
Mongolian Hero N – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $16,000
Sunday 22nd November
Harrahs Philadelphia PA
Iammrbrightside N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $12,000
Let It Ride N – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $8,800
Sevens Hope A – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $8,800
Northfield Park OH
Celestial Arden N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $7,200
Brigadierbronski A – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $8,800