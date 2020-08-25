Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Saturday night harness racing at Woodbine Mohawk Park in Canada saw a former Down Under pacer win impressively.

The Devils Own N came out best in a $24,000 Pace on Saturday night in Canada where he won in a slick time of 1:48.0.

Trev Henry had the reins and Anthony Montini now trains the 6yo gelding. The son of Art Major has recently relocated to race in Canada from North America where he was trained by Down Under Trainer Kelvin Harrison.

The Devils Own N is continuing on his successful race career that was formerly in New Zealand where he was the winner of 4 races, 9 seconds and 6 thirds for over $240,000 in stake earnings.

The Devils Own N winning in 1:48.0

A highlight was when he set a New Zealand record as a 2yo, running 2.16.3 (1:52.4 Mile rate) over 1950m at Addington Raceway.

Experienced Down Under Pacer scores victory at Scioto Downs in Ohio.

Have Faith In Me N was a winner once again on Saturday when he smoked his rivals in the $20,000 Open Pace at Scioto in a slick time of 1:49.3. J D Perrin trained the winner and Jeremy Smith was the winning driver. The win took Have Faith In Me N to over 1.8m in stake earnings for his racing career. A son of Bettors Delight , Have Faith In Me N set Down Under harness racing alight when he won the 2016 $750,000 Miracle Mile at Menangle in Sydney in a scotching time of 1:47.5.

Monday 17th August

Harrington Raceway DE

Senor Macray A – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $5,500

Jossie James A – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $5,500

Ocean Downs MD

Raptors Flight N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $4,800

Plainridge Park MA

Paternity Suit A – Time: 1:50.0, Stake: $12,000

The Meadows PA

Poacher N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $5,400

Tuesday 18th August

Harrington Raceway DE

Western Secret A – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $12,000

Betterthanamisus N – Time: 1:57.0, Stake: $6,500

Running Aces Casino & Racetrack MN

My Kiwi Lady N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $6,700

Yonkers Raceway NY

Speed Man N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $15,500

Wednesday 19th August

Harrahs Philadelphia PA

Its Mesmerise N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $11,600

Scioto Downs OH

Hit and Giggle A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $7,000

Thursday 20th August

Yonkers Raceway NY

Bronze Over N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $12,500

Shecandance N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $15,500

Lady Dela Renta N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $18,000

Runrunjimmydunn N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $12,500

Followthewind N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $8,500

Friday 21st August

Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN

Saying Grace N – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $9,000

Harrahs Philadelphia PA

Mister Daytona A – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $8,800

Scioto Downs OH

Miss You N – Time: 1:50.0, Stake: $20,000

Rockstar Angel A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $6,000

Vernon Downs NY

Our Els Dream N – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $1,800

Yonkers Raceway NY

Soho Leviathan A – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $8,500

Mickey Gee N – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $25,000

Woodbine Mohawk Park CA

Tuapeka Jessie N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $20,000

Firebby A – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $15,000

Saturday 22nd August

Batavia Downs NY

Sir Richie N – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $3,800

Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN

Majestic Player A – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $18,000

Mary Catherine A – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $7,000

Northfield Park OH

A Good Chance A – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $4,000

Scarborough Downs ME

Dontustopbelievn N – Time: 1:59.2, Stake: $4,700

Scioto Downs OH

Havefaithinme N – Time: 1:49.3, Stake: $20,000

Cyclone Kiwi N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $9,000

The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Lachie Maguire N – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $12,800

Tioga Downs NY

Bravo Tex N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $3,800

Vernon Downs NY

Alta Jerome N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $2,400

Charlottetown Driving Park CA

Misty Memory N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $4,000

Kawartha Downs CA

Sly Eleanor N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $4,800

Woodbine Mohawk Park CA

The Devils Own N – Time: 1:48.0, Stake: $24,000

Sunday 23rd August

Harrahs Philadelphia PA

Weona Sizzler A – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $10,000

Ana Afreet N – Time: 1:49.3, Stake: $11,600

Pocket Watch N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $11,200

The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Glenferrie Bronte N – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $6,800

Somthngaboutmary N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $8,800

Golden Quest N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $12,000

Tioga Downs NY

Catcha Lefty A – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $6,500

Real Lucky N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $3,300