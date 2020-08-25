Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Saturday night harness racing at Woodbine Mohawk Park in Canada saw a former Down Under pacer win impressively.
The Devils Own N came out best in a $24,000 Pace on Saturday night in Canada where he won in a slick time of 1:48.0.
Trev Henry had the reins and Anthony Montini now trains the 6yo gelding. The son of Art Major has recently relocated to race in Canada from North America where he was trained by Down Under Trainer Kelvin Harrison.
The Devils Own N is continuing on his successful race career that was formerly in New Zealand where he was the winner of 4 races, 9 seconds and 6 thirds for over $240,000 in stake earnings.
The Devils Own N winning in 1:48.0
A highlight was when he set a New Zealand record as a 2yo, running 2.16.3 (1:52.4 Mile rate) over 1950m at Addington Raceway.
Experienced Down Under Pacer scores victory at Scioto Downs in Ohio.
Have Faith In Me N was a winner once again on Saturday when he smoked his rivals in the $20,000 Open Pace at Scioto in a slick time of 1:49.3. J D Perrin trained the winner and Jeremy Smith was the winning driver. The win took Have Faith In Me N to over 1.8m in stake earnings for his racing career. A son of Bettors Delight, Have Faith In Me N set Down Under harness racing alight when he won the 2016 $750,000 Miracle Mile at Menangle in Sydney in a scotching time of 1:47.5.
Monday 17th August
Harrington Raceway DE
Senor Macray A – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $5,500
Jossie James A – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $5,500
Ocean Downs MD
Raptors Flight N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $4,800
Plainridge Park MA
Paternity Suit A – Time: 1:50.0, Stake: $12,000
The Meadows PA
Poacher N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $5,400
Tuesday 18th August
Harrington Raceway DE
Western Secret A – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $12,000
Betterthanamisus N – Time: 1:57.0, Stake: $6,500
Running Aces Casino & Racetrack MN
My Kiwi Lady N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $6,700
Yonkers Raceway NY
Speed Man N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $15,500
Wednesday 19th August
Harrahs Philadelphia PA
Its Mesmerise N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $11,600
Scioto Downs OH
Hit and Giggle A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $7,000
Thursday 20th August
Yonkers Raceway NY
Bronze Over N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $12,500
Shecandance N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $15,500
Lady Dela Renta N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $18,000
Runrunjimmydunn N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $12,500
Followthewind N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $8,500
Friday 21st August
Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN
Saying Grace N – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $9,000
Harrahs Philadelphia PA
Mister Daytona A – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $8,800
Scioto Downs OH
Miss You N – Time: 1:50.0, Stake: $20,000
Rockstar Angel A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $6,000
Vernon Downs NY
Our Els Dream N – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $1,800
Yonkers Raceway NY
Soho Leviathan A – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $8,500
Mickey Gee N – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $25,000
Woodbine Mohawk Park CA
Tuapeka Jessie N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $20,000
Firebby A – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $15,000
Saturday 22nd August
Batavia Downs NY
Sir Richie N – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $3,800
Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN
Majestic Player A – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $18,000
Mary Catherine A – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $7,000
Northfield Park OH
A Good Chance A – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $4,000
Scarborough Downs ME
Dontustopbelievn N – Time: 1:59.2, Stake: $4,700
Scioto Downs OH
Havefaithinme N – Time: 1:49.3, Stake: $20,000
Cyclone Kiwi N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $9,000
The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Lachie Maguire N – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $12,800
Tioga Downs NY
Bravo Tex N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $3,800
Vernon Downs NY
Alta Jerome N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $2,400
Charlottetown Driving Park CA
Misty Memory N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $4,000
Kawartha Downs CA
Sly Eleanor N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $4,800
Woodbine Mohawk Park CA
The Devils Own N – Time: 1:48.0, Stake: $24,000
Sunday 23rd August
Harrahs Philadelphia PA
Weona Sizzler A – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $10,000
Ana Afreet N – Time: 1:49.3, Stake: $11,600
Pocket Watch N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $11,200
The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Glenferrie Bronte N – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $6,800
Somthngaboutmary N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $8,800
Golden Quest N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $12,000
Tioga Downs NY
Catcha Lefty A – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $6,500
Real Lucky N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $3,300