Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Down Under harness racing representatives have yet another huge stakes night at The Meadowlands.
Trainer Brett Pelling led the charge on Saturday night training a winning double.
His first win came in the $401,850 Governors Cup Final for 2yo Colts and Geldings, where Papi Rob Hanover (Somebeachsomewhere - Panera - Rocknroll Hanover) was successful with David Miller in the bike. Papi Rod Hanover shot away from rivals to score in 1:51.1. This two-year-old's record is now six wins from 12 starts for $756,783 in earnings.
His second win came from top mare Caviart Ally ((Bettor's Delight - Allamerican Cool - No Nukes) in the $175,000 TVG Mares final, with Down Under reinsmen Andrew McCarthy doing the steering. Caviart Ally for Pelling and McCarthy nosed out the fabulous Down Under mare Shartin N in a thrilling finish to take home the prize in a scorching time of 1:48.3. Caviart Ally's record is now 25 wins for $1,828,016.
Papi Rob Hanover
Caviart Ally
Andrew McCarthy was also successful with a double on the night but in the drivers seat. His first win was with the Andrew Harris trainee Rock Lights (Rock N Roll Heaven - Nuclear Light - No Nukes) in 1:50.1, followed up later on with the stunning Caviart Ally.
Rock Lights
Down Under trainer Nifty Norman and driver Dexter Dunn also teamed up and grabbed a victory with the New Zealand bred and Australian raced Franco Totem N (Changeover - Treaty Franco - Badlands Hanover). The trio scored in a $22,500 pace where Franco Totem was a bold winner in 1:50. Franco Totem N was formerly raced in Australia by the Graham Family. He recorded 17 wins and over $120,000 in stake earnings while racing Down Under. In the US he has only had 7seven starts for three wins, two seconds and a third for $38,600 in earnings since his arrival in August this year.
Franco Totem N
Down Under trainer Chris Ryders top 3yo colt Bettors Wish (Bettor's Delight - Lifetime Star - Western Ideal) ran a huge race in the $350,000 TVG Open Pacing Final where he came in second place. A remarkable effort for the only 3yo in the race up against the top Open Pacers in the country. With Dexter Dunn in the bike, the pair flew home from far back to record a time of 1:49.2.
Bettors Wish
Dunn was again very narrowly beaten in the $350,000 TVG Open Trotting Final with exceptional trotting mare Manchego (Muscle Hill - Secret Magic - Cantab Hall) . Working overtime early in a 26.3 opening quarter, the pair found themselves on top just prior to the half. That being clocked in a lightning 53.4 trotting, giving a huge sight up the final stretch but just being nipped on the post by classy European trotter Six Pack (Muscle Mass - Pleasing Lady - Cantab Hall) who now retires to stud. Manchego and Dunn can be extremely proud of their second placing in 1:50, a super effort from a mare racing against the Open Male Trotters.
Manchego
Monday 18th November
Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway OH
Best Shot N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $4,000
Montana Pablo A – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $4,500
Monticello Raceway NY
Kenrick N – Time: 1:57.3, Stake: $5,000
Plainridge Park MA
Shady Secret A – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $9,000
Zinny Mach N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $14,000
Pompano Park FL
Brilliant Strike N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $4,500
Yonkers Raceway NY
Benson Boys N – Time: 1:56.4, Stake: $19,000
Vapour A – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $14,500
Woodbine Mohawk Park CA
Rub Of The Green N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $11,000
Tuesday 19th November
Monticello Raceway NY
Khun Ratha A – Time: 1:57.4, Stake: $5,500
Wednesday 20th November
Batavia Downs NY
Media Queen N – Time: 1:57.0, Stake: $7,300
Saratoga Harness NY
Two Fiftyeight N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $6,400
Thursday 21st November
Dover Downs DE
Never Say Never N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $9,000
Bad Boy Brad A – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $15,000
Mister Ohanzee A – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $15,000
Saratoga Harness NY
Dibaba N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $18,000
Yonkers Raceway NY
Ima Tragedy N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $17,000
Bright Diamond N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $20,000
Our Max Phactor N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $22,000
Friday 22nd November
Harrah’s Philadelphia PA
Rockin The Boys A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $14,500
Tango Dancer N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $14,000
Meadowlands NJ
Polak A – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $11,000
Whittaker N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $12,500
Plainridge Park MA
Stihl N – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $8,500
The Meadows PA
Bit Of A Tiger N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $11,200
Saturday 23rd November
Batavia Downs NY
In Runaway Bay N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $11,000
Freehold Raceway NJ
Bobjacks Angle A – Time: 1:58.0, Stake: $4,200
Sir Richie N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $5,000
Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway OH
Risk N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $7,000
Meadowlands NJ
Franco Totem N – Time: 1:50.0, Stake: $22,500
Northfield Park OH
Zenola’s Art N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $7,500
Strawb’s Chippie N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $12,400
Saratoga Harness NY
Crockets Cullen N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $18,000
Real Lucky N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $5,350
Yonkers Raceway NY
Hundie N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $20,000
Rakapuka Ruler N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $27,000
Jacks Legend N – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $35,000
Sunday 24th November
Harrah’s Philadelphia PA
Torrid Bromac N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $11,000
Bevans Cullen N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $8,500
Carter Dalgety