Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Down Under harness racing representatives have yet another huge stakes night at The Meadowlands.

Trainer Brett Pelling led the charge on Saturday night training a winning double.

His first win came in the $401,850 Governors Cup Final for 2yo Colts and Geldings, where Papi Rob Hanover ( Somebeachsomewhere - Panera - Rocknroll Hanover ) was successful with David Miller in the bike. Papi Rod Hanover shot away from rivals to score in 1:51.1. This two-year-old's record is now six wins from 12 starts for $756,783 in earnings.

His second win came from top mare Caviart Ally (( Bettor's Delight - Allamerican Cool - No Nukes ) in the $175,000 TVG Mares final, with Down Under reinsmen Andrew McCarthy doing the steering. Caviart Ally for Pelling and McCarthy nosed out the fabulous Down Under mare Shartin N in a thrilling finish to take home the prize in a scorching time of 1:48.3. Caviart Ally's record is now 25 wins for $1,828,016.

Papi Rob Hanover

Caviart Ally

Andrew McCarthy was also successful with a double on the night but in the drivers seat. His first win was with the Andrew Harris trainee Rock Lights ( Rock N Roll Heaven - Nuclear Light - No Nukes ) in 1:50.1, followed up later on with the stunning Caviart Ally.

Rock Lights

Down Under trainer Nifty Norman and driver Dexter Dunn also teamed up and grabbed a victory with the New Zealand bred and Australian raced Franco Totem N ( Changeover - Treaty Franco - Badlands Hanover ). The trio scored in a $22,500 pace where Franco Totem was a bold winner in 1:50. Franco Totem N was formerly raced in Australia by the Graham Family. He recorded 17 wins and over $120,000 in stake earnings while racing Down Under. In the US he has only had 7seven starts for three wins, two seconds and a third for $38,600 in earnings since his arrival in August this year.

Franco Totem N

Down Under trainer Chris Ryders top 3yo colt Bettors Wish ( Bettor's Delight - Lifetime Star - Western Ideal ) ran a huge race in the $350,000 TVG Open Pacing Final where he came in second place. A remarkable effort for the only 3yo in the race up against the top Open Pacers in the country. With Dexter Dunn in the bike, the pair flew home from far back to record a time of 1:49.2.

Bettors Wish

Dunn was again very narrowly beaten in the $350,000 TVG Open Trotting Final with exceptional trotting mare Manchego ( Muscle Hill - Secret Magic - Cantab Hall ) . Working overtime early in a 26.3 opening quarter, the pair found themselves on top just prior to the half. That being clocked in a lightning 53.4 trotting, giving a huge sight up the final stretch but just being nipped on the post by classy European trotter Six Pack (Muscle Mass - Pleasing Lady - Cantab Hall) who now retires to stud. Manchego and Dunn can be extremely proud of their second placing in 1:50, a super effort from a mare racing against the Open Male Trotters.

Manchego

Monday 18th November

Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway OH

Best Shot N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $4,000

Montana Pablo A – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $4,500

Monticello Raceway NY

Kenrick N – Time: 1:57.3, Stake: $5,000

Plainridge Park MA

Shady Secret A – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $9,000

Zinny Mach N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $14,000

Pompano Park FL

Brilliant Strike N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $4,500

Yonkers Raceway NY

Benson Boys N – Time: 1:56.4, Stake: $19,000

Vapour A – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $14,500

Woodbine Mohawk Park CA

Rub Of The Green N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $11,000

Tuesday 19th November

Monticello Raceway NY

Khun Ratha A – Time: 1:57.4, Stake: $5,500





Wednesday 20th November

Batavia Downs NY

Media Queen N – Time: 1:57.0, Stake: $7,300

Saratoga Harness NY

Two Fiftyeight N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $6,400

Thursday 21st November

Dover Downs DE

Never Say Never N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $9,000

Bad Boy Brad A – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $15,000

Mister Ohanzee A – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $15,000

Saratoga Harness NY

Dibaba N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $18,000

Yonkers Raceway NY

Ima Tragedy N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $17,000

Bright Diamond N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $20,000

Our Max Phactor N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $22,000

Friday 22nd November

Harrah’s Philadelphia PA

Rockin The Boys A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $14,500

Tango Dancer N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $14,000

Meadowlands NJ

Polak A – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $11,000

Whittaker N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $12,500

Plainridge Park MA

Stihl N – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $8,500

The Meadows PA

Bit Of A Tiger N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $11,200

Saturday 23rd November

Batavia Downs NY

In Runaway Bay N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $11,000

Freehold Raceway NJ

Bobjacks Angle A – Time: 1:58.0, Stake: $4,200

Sir Richie N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $5,000

Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway OH

Risk N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $7,000

Meadowlands NJ

Franco Totem N – Time: 1:50.0, Stake: $22,500

Northfield Park OH

Zenola’s Art N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $7,500

Strawb’s Chippie N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $12,400

Saratoga Harness NY

Crockets Cullen N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $18,000

Real Lucky N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $5,350

Yonkers Raceway NY

Hundie N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $20,000

Rakapuka Ruler N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $27,000

Jacks Legend N – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $35,000

Sunday 24th November

Harrah’s Philadelphia PA

Torrid Bromac N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $11,000

Bevans Cullen N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $8,500

