Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Down Under pacer makes big impression on the North American race track.
Nandolo N was a big harness racing winner on Saturday night at the Meadowlands proving he is going to be a force to be reckoned with in the upcoming big stakes races.
The son of Betterthancheddar started from the wide gate 9 and settled towards the tail end of the field. But driver Jason Bartlett soon made a searching run forward and the pair stormed down the fast Meadowlands stretch to clock a sizzling last quarter (400m) in 25.4 seconds to cross the wire first and win in 1:48.4.
Chasing gamely in second was also another former down under pacing in On The Cards N. Nandolo N is trained by down under trainer Shane Tritton, and this was just horses second north American race start.
Nandolo N was exported out of New Zealand after a successful career winning 9 races and over $155,000 in stake earnings. Most notably being Group 1 placed.
Monday 17th May
Harrington Raceway DE
Match In Heaven A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $20,000
Plainridge Park MA
Patanjali N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $7,000
New World Order A – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $5,000
The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Polak A – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $5,400
Highview Conall N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $5,400
Yonkers Raceway NY
Change Stride N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $21,000
Runrunjimmydunn A – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $21,000
Leonidas A – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $37,000
Picard N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $21,000
Tuesday 18th May
Cumberland Raceway ME
Flight Deck N – Time: 1:58.1, Stake: $2,800
Northfield Park OH
Brigadierbronski A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $5,400
Saratoga Harness NY
Some Waratah A – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $14,000
Waimac Attack A – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $10,700
Franco Tristan A – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $6,650
Scioto Downs OH
Mako Banner N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $6,000
Yonkers Raceway NY
Abraxas Blues A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $14,000
Wednesday 19th May
Buffalo Raceway NY
Laughing Emoji N – Time: 1:57.0, Stake: $7,900
Saratoga Harness NY
Sea Change N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $6,650
Yonkers Raceway NY
Anne Bonney N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $12,000
Thursday 20th May
Harrah’s Philadelphia PA
Kasey John A – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $9,900
Plainridge Park MA
Stihl N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $15,000
Yonkers Raceway NY
Belfast N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $12,000
Quite A Delight N – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $12,000
Slick Artist A – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $14,000
Jossie James A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $21,000
Friday 21st May
Harrah’s Philadelphia PA
Jenora N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $7,600
Plainridge Park MA
Shady Secret A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $12,500
Yonkers Raceway NY
Luciano N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $14,000
Saturday 22nd May
Buffalo Raceway NY
Harry Hoo N – Time: 1:57.3, Stake: $6,000
Cumberland Raceway ME
Torrid Bromac N – Time: 1:57.3, Stake: $2,400
Freehold Raceway NJ
Statesman N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $6,300
Meadowlands NJ
Nandolo N – Time: 1:48.4, Stake: $17,500
Joesstar Of Mia A – Time: 1:50.0, Stake: $12,500
Scioto Downs OH
Gunrneedabgrboat A – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $11,000
The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Yankee Roller A – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $11,200
Sunday 23rd May
Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN
A Fair Ol Dance N – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $16,000
Pekeson N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $8,000
-
Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Threeofthebest A, 3rd El Jacko N
Harrah’s Philadelphia PA
Beyond Words N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $13,000
Jacks Legend N – Time: 1:49.1, Stake: $16,200
Jacks Shadow N – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $13,000
Rosecroft Raceway MD
Buckeye N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $6,000
The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Polak A – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $5,400
Delishka N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $7,600
Im A Gigolo N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $9,900
Eclipse Me N – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $19,300
Tioga Downs NY
Breaview Bondi A – Time: 1:49.3, Stake: $9,000
Khun Ratha A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $5,000