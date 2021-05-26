Day At The Track

Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

04:00 PM 26 May 2021 NZST
Carter Dalgety,Harness racing
Carter Dalgety

Down Under pacer makes big impression on the North American race track.

Nandolo N was a big harness racing winner on Saturday night at the Meadowlands proving he is going to be a force to be reckoned with in the upcoming big stakes races.

The son of Betterthancheddar started from the wide gate 9 and settled towards the tail end of the field. But driver Jason Bartlett soon made a searching run forward and the pair stormed down the fast Meadowlands stretch to clock a sizzling last quarter (400m) in 25.4 seconds to cross the wire first and win in 1:48.4.

Chasing gamely in second was also another former down under pacing in On The Cards N. Nandolo N is trained by down under trainer Shane Tritton, and this was just horses second north American race start.

Nandolo N was exported out of New Zealand after a successful career winning 9 races and over $155,000 in stake earnings. Most notably being Group 1 placed.

 

Monday 17th May

Harrington Raceway DE

Match In Heaven A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $20,000

 

Plainridge Park MA

Patanjali N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $7,000

New World Order A – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $5,000

 

The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Polak A – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $5,400

Highview Conall N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $5,400

 

Yonkers Raceway NY

Change Stride N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $21,000

Runrunjimmydunn A – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $21,000

Leonidas A – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $37,000

Picard N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $21,000

 

Tuesday 18th May

Cumberland Raceway ME

Flight Deck N – Time: 1:58.1, Stake: $2,800

 

Northfield Park OH

Brigadierbronski A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $5,400

 

Saratoga Harness NY

Some Waratah A – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $14,000

Waimac Attack A – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $10,700

Franco Tristan A – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $6,650

 

Scioto Downs OH

Mako Banner N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $6,000

 

Yonkers Raceway NY

Abraxas Blues A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $14,000

 

Wednesday 19th May

Buffalo Raceway NY

Laughing Emoji N – Time: 1:57.0, Stake: $7,900

 

Saratoga Harness NY

Sea Change N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $6,650

 

Yonkers Raceway NY

Anne Bonney N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $12,000

 

Thursday 20th May

Harrah’s Philadelphia PA

Kasey John A – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $9,900

 

Plainridge Park MA

Stihl N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $15,000

 

Yonkers Raceway NY

Belfast N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $12,000

Quite A Delight N – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $12,000

Slick Artist A – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $14,000

Jossie James A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $21,000

 

Friday 21st May

Harrah’s Philadelphia PA

Jenora N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $7,600

 

Plainridge Park MA

Shady Secret A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $12,500

 

Yonkers Raceway NY

Luciano N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $14,000

 

Saturday 22nd May

Buffalo Raceway NY

Harry Hoo N – Time: 1:57.3, Stake: $6,000

 

Cumberland Raceway ME

Torrid Bromac N – Time: 1:57.3, Stake: $2,400

 

Freehold Raceway NJ

Statesman N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $6,300

 

Meadowlands NJ

Nandolo N – Time: 1:48.4, Stake: $17,500

Joesstar Of Mia A – Time: 1:50.0, Stake: $12,500

 

Scioto Downs OH

Gunrneedabgrboat A – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $11,000

 

The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Yankee Roller A – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $11,200

 

Sunday 23rd May

Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN

A Fair Ol Dance N – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $16,000

Pekeson N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $8,000

  • Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Threeofthebest A, 3rd El Jacko N

 

Harrah’s Philadelphia PA

Beyond Words N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $13,000

Jacks Legend N – Time: 1:49.1, Stake: $16,200

Jacks Shadow N – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $13,000

 

Rosecroft Raceway MD

Buckeye N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $6,000

 

The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Polak A – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $5,400

Delishka N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $7,600

Im A Gigolo N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $9,900

Eclipse Me N – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $19,300

 

Tioga Downs NY

Breaview Bondi A – Time: 1:49.3, Stake: $9,000

Khun Ratha A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $5,000

 

 
by Carter Dalgety
 
