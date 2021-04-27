Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Down Under harness racing driver has successful weekend winning 6 races.
Down Under driver Todd McCarthy was in red hot form over the weekend when driving at The Meadowlands racetrack in New Jersey. He won an impressive 5 races on Saturday night and picked up one win a night earlier on Friday night making is 6 wins for the weekend.
To kick it all off he teamed up with down under trainer Brett Pelling and Staycation Hanover to win a 3yo Fillies race for $16,000 in 1:52.1. That was also the start of a successful weekend for down under trainer Brett Pelling as he scored three victory’s, all of with were driven by McCarthy.
Moving to Saturday night and the duo went out blazing with South Beach Star to win a $15,000 3yo Colts and Geldings race in 1:50.3, spacing rivals. The highlight win of the night was in the Preferred Pace for $30,000 where Pelling and McCarthy got Sintra over the line in first placing and clocking a sizzling time of 1:48.4.
The down under pair just got the better of down under pacer Ana Afreet N who has been in hot form as of late but was just edged out on this occasion finishing second. Todd McCarthys other three victories came with Dull Roar in 1:51.1, nice mare Sweet Lou Lucy in 1:51.0 and Cecil Casanova in 1:51.2 .
Monday 19th April
Harrington Raceway DE
Jacks Legend N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $20,000
Bad Boy Brad A – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $11,000
Yonkers Raceway NY
Speed Man N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $22,000
Soho Burning Love A – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $60,000
Keep On Rocking A – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $35,000
Tuesday 20th April
Harrington Raceway DE
Anytime N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $14,800
Women In Gold N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $11,500
Betterthanamisus N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $6,000
Miami Valley Raceway OH
Montana Pablo A – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $4,500
Benson Boys N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $12,000
Monticello Raceway NY
War Dan Delight N – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $6,700
Saratoga Harness NY
Macheasy A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $14,000
Yonkers Raceway NY
Galante A – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $19,000
Wednesday 21st April
Buffalo Raceway NY
Milliondollargem A – Time: 1:57.2, Stake: $4,100
Saratoga Harness NY
Pasultimatedelite N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $6,200
Donegalartchokin N – Time: 1:57.1, Stake: $4,500
Hereslooknatyou N – Time: 1:57.3, Stake: $6,200
The Meadows PA
Majestic Moment N – Time: 1:58.4, Stake: $7,900
Thursday 22nd April
Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN
Imshortandsweet N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $18,000
Thebuckeyebullet N – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $16,000
Yonkers Raceway NY
Coveredndiamonds N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $12,000
Friday 23rd April
Freehold Raceway NJ
Followthewind N – Time: 1:57.0, Stake: $6,300
Harrah’s Philadelphia PA
Kerrin Joseph A – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $5,600
Hudsen A – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $5,600
Statement Made A – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $8,800
Meadowlands NJ
Sheikh Yabooty N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $8,000
Miami Valley Raceway OH
American Empress N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $14,000
Yonkers Raceway NY
Mcclinche A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $10,500
Lachie Maguire N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $12,000
Saturday 24th April
Freehold Raceway NJ
Machiatto A – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $10,500
Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN
Hedges Avenue N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $10,000
Callmequeenbee A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $16,000
Meadowlands NJ
Stars Align A – Time: 1:48.0, Stake: $16,500
Miami Valley Raceway OH
Lucifers Legend A – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $12,000
Havefaithinme A – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $23,000
The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Vettel N – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $14,000
Bill Haley N – Time: 1:49.3, Stake: $10,000
Sunday 25th April
Bangor Raceway ME
Ima Tragedy N – Time: 1:57.3, Stake: $3,500
Harrah’s Philadelphia PA
Tango Dancer N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $10,000
Billy Badger N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $10,000
Eclipse Me N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $14,400
Aintnobettor A – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $8,800
Northfield Park OH
Rub Of The Green N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $11,000
Pompano Park FL
Boarder Control A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $5,600