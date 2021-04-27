Day At The Track

Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

04:30 PM 27 Apr 2021 NZST
Carter Dalgety,Harness racing
Carter Dalgety

Down Under harness racing driver has successful weekend winning 6 races.

Down Under driver Todd McCarthy was in red hot form over the weekend when driving at The Meadowlands racetrack in New Jersey. He won an impressive 5 races on Saturday night and picked up one win a night earlier on Friday night making is 6 wins for the weekend.

To kick it all off he teamed up with down under trainer Brett Pelling and Staycation Hanover to win a 3yo Fillies race for $16,000 in 1:52.1. That was also the start of a successful weekend for down under trainer Brett Pelling as he scored three victory’s, all of with were driven by McCarthy.

Moving to Saturday night and the duo went out blazing with South Beach Star to win a $15,000 3yo Colts and Geldings race in 1:50.3, spacing rivals. The highlight win of the night was in the Preferred Pace for $30,000 where Pelling and McCarthy got Sintra over the line in first placing and clocking a sizzling time of 1:48.4.

The down under pair just got the better of down under pacer Ana Afreet N who has been in hot form as of late but was just edged out on this occasion finishing second. Todd McCarthys other three victories came with Dull Roar in 1:51.1, nice mare Sweet Lou Lucy in 1:51.0 and Cecil Casanova in 1:51.2 . 

 

Monday 19th April

Harrington Raceway DE

Jacks Legend N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $20,000

Bad Boy Brad A – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $11,000

 

Yonkers Raceway NY

Speed Man N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $22,000

Soho Burning Love A – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $60,000

Keep On Rocking A – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $35,000

 

Tuesday 20th April

Harrington Raceway DE

Anytime N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $14,800

Women In Gold N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $11,500

Betterthanamisus N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $6,000

 

Miami Valley Raceway OH

Montana Pablo A – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $4,500

Benson Boys N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $12,000

 

Monticello Raceway NY

War Dan Delight N – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $6,700

 

Saratoga Harness NY

Macheasy A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $14,000

 

Yonkers Raceway NY

Galante A – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $19,000

 

Wednesday 21st April

Buffalo Raceway NY

Milliondollargem A – Time: 1:57.2, Stake: $4,100

 

Saratoga Harness NY

Pasultimatedelite N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $6,200

Donegalartchokin N – Time: 1:57.1, Stake: $4,500

Hereslooknatyou N – Time: 1:57.3, Stake: $6,200

 

The Meadows PA 

Majestic Moment N – Time: 1:58.4, Stake: $7,900

 

Thursday 22nd April

Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN

Imshortandsweet N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $18,000

Thebuckeyebullet N – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $16,000

 

Yonkers Raceway NY

Coveredndiamonds N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $12,000

 

Friday 23rd April

Freehold Raceway NJ

Followthewind N – Time: 1:57.0, Stake: $6,300

 

Harrah’s Philadelphia PA

Kerrin Joseph A – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $5,600

Hudsen A – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $5,600

Statement Made A – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $8,800

 

Meadowlands NJ

Sheikh Yabooty N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $8,000

 

Miami Valley Raceway OH

American Empress N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $14,000

 

Yonkers Raceway NY

Mcclinche A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $10,500

Lachie Maguire N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $12,000

 

Saturday 24th April

Freehold Raceway NJ

Machiatto A – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $10,500

 

Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN

Hedges Avenue N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $10,000

Callmequeenbee A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $16,000

 

Meadowlands NJ

Stars Align A – Time: 1:48.0, Stake: $16,500

 

Miami Valley Raceway OH

Lucifers Legend A – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $12,000

Havefaithinme A – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $23,000

 

The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Vettel N – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $14,000

Bill Haley N – Time: 1:49.3, Stake: $10,000

 

Sunday 25th April

Bangor Raceway ME

Ima Tragedy N – Time: 1:57.3, Stake: $3,500

 

Harrah’s Philadelphia PA

Tango Dancer N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $10,000

Billy Badger N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $10,000

Eclipse Me N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $14,400

Aintnobettor A – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $8,800

 

Northfield Park OH

Rub Of The Green N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $11,000

 

Pompano Park FL

Boarder Control A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $5,600

 

 
by Carter Dalgety
 
