Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Down Under mare flying in the US.
Demeter N put in a stunning harness racing performance on Wednesday night when crushing a field of eight horses that were racing for $17,000.
The down under mare who is by Art Major has put together an impeccable record since re-locating to the states to continue her harness racing career. She has had eights race day starts for 5 wins, 2 seconds and 1 third. Meaning she has never finished out of the money. Wednesday night’s win was dominant as she spaced rivals in the stretch to win in a time of 1:55.3 around the half mile track of Yonkers Raceway in New York and beating the second placed horse by nearly a whole second.
Andrew Harris does the training of the 6yo down under mare that has created a very impressive record. Demeter N will look to continue on with her hot patch of racing form throughout the winter months and into the spring in North America harness racing season.
Monday 18th January
Yonkers Raceway NY
Flaming Flutter N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $14,000
Hesa Kingslayer N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $30,000
Pat Stanley N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $17,500
Tuesday 19th January
Dover Downs DE
Deltasun A – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $13,000
Miami Valley Raceway OH
Montana Pablo A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $10,000
Glenferrie Bronte N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $15,000
Pompano Park FL
Glenferrie Blade A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $8,200
Yonkers Raceway NY
Gunpower N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $9,500
Benhope Rulz N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $11,000
Wednesday 20th January
Dover Downs DE
Infinite Symbol A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $6,500
Ideal Lifestyle A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $8,000
Yonkers Raceway NY
Demeter N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $17,000
Thursday 21st January
Dover Downs DE
Mister Ohanzee A – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $6,500
Bad Boy Brad A – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $9,500
Tiger Thompson N – Time: 1:50.0, Stake: $20,000
Dina Bolt N – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $13,000
Freehold Raceway NJ
Macjestic Toddy N – Time: 2:01.1, Stake: $4,200
Yonkers Raceway NY
Coveredndiamonds N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $11,000
Poppy Drayton N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $14,000
Friday 22nd January
Freehold Raceway NJ
Classy Chapel N – Time: 1:58.4, Stake: $5,250
Lynbar Rose N – Time: 1:57.3, Stake: $5,000
Tall Poppy N – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $15,000
Meadowlands NJ
Sheikh Yabooty N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $10,000
Tango Dancer N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $15,500
Laughing Emoji N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $7,500
Miami Valley Raceway OH
Benson Boys N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $12,800
Yonkers Raceway NY
Don Domingo N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $11,000
Saturday 23rd January
Freehold Raceway NJ
Three Ways N – Time: 1:57.2, Stake: $10,500
Alberto Contador N – Time: 1:57.4, Stake: $7,700
Meadowlands NJ
Italian Delight N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $15,500
Miami Valley Raceway OH
Funatthebeach N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $16,200
Sunday 24th January
Northfield Park OH
He Can Fly N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $10,400
Executive Dash N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $8,000
Rosecroft Raceway MD
Keep On Rocking A – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $12,500