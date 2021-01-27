Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Down Under mare flying in the US.

Demeter N put in a stunning harness racing performance on Wednesday night when crushing a field of eight horses that were racing for $17,000.

The down under mare who is by Art Major has put together an impeccable record since re-locating to the states to continue her harness racing career. She has had eights race day starts for 5 wins, 2 seconds and 1 third. Meaning she has never finished out of the money. Wednesday night’s win was dominant as she spaced rivals in the stretch to win in a time of 1:55.3 around the half mile track of Yonkers Raceway in New York and beating the second placed horse by nearly a whole second.

Andrew Harris does the training of the 6yo down under mare that has created a very impressive record. Demeter N will look to continue on with her hot patch of racing form throughout the winter months and into the spring in North America harness racing season.

Monday 18th January

Yonkers Raceway NY

Flaming Flutter N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $14,000

Hesa Kingslayer N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $30,000

Pat Stanley N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $17,500

Tuesday 19th January

Dover Downs DE

Deltasun A – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $13,000

Miami Valley Raceway OH

Montana Pablo A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $10,000

Glenferrie Bronte N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $15,000

Pompano Park FL

Glenferrie Blade A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $8,200

Yonkers Raceway NY

Gunpower N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $9,500

Benhope Rulz N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $11,000

Wednesday 20th January

Dover Downs DE

Infinite Symbol A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $6,500

Ideal Lifestyle A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $8,000

Yonkers Raceway NY

Demeter N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $17,000

Thursday 21st January

Dover Downs DE

Mister Ohanzee A – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $6,500

Bad Boy Brad A – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $9,500

Tiger Thompson N – Time: 1:50.0, Stake: $20,000

Dina Bolt N – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $13,000

Freehold Raceway NJ

Macjestic Toddy N – Time: 2:01.1, Stake: $4,200

Yonkers Raceway NY

Coveredndiamonds N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $11,000

Poppy Drayton N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $14,000

Friday 22nd January

Freehold Raceway NJ

Classy Chapel N – Time: 1:58.4, Stake: $5,250

Lynbar Rose N – Time: 1:57.3, Stake: $5,000

Tall Poppy N – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $15,000

Meadowlands NJ

Sheikh Yabooty N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $10,000

Tango Dancer N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $15,500

Laughing Emoji N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $7,500

Miami Valley Raceway OH

Benson Boys N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $12,800

Yonkers Raceway NY

Don Domingo N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $11,000

Saturday 23rd January

Freehold Raceway NJ

Three Ways N – Time: 1:57.2, Stake: $10,500

Alberto Contador N – Time: 1:57.4, Stake: $7,700

Meadowlands NJ

Italian Delight N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $15,500

Miami Valley Raceway OH

Funatthebeach N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $16,200

Sunday 24th January

Northfield Park OH

He Can Fly N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $10,400

Executive Dash N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $8,000

Rosecroft Raceway MD

Keep On Rocking A – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $12,500