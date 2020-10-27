Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Down Under Pacer impressive when winning once again.

Franco Totem N scored another nice harness racing win at The Meadowlands on Saturday night. The down under export who previously raced briefly in New Zealand and more so in Australia, got right over top of rivals late to get out by a couple lengths to win, stopping the clock at 1:49.4. Down Under trainer Nifty Norman has had the son of Changeover in fine condition for his North American racing and this time had driver Geo Napolitano Jr in the bike. The win sent the 7yo Geldings career stake earnings to well over $220,000.



Paternity Suit A records sharp mile.

Former Down Under pacer Paternity Suit A was a winner on Thursday at Plainridge Park in Plainville, Massachusetts. The Scott Rollins trained pacer crossed the line in 1:50.1 with Drew Monti steering him to victory. A hot first quarter was recorded in 26.3 when Paternity Suit A crossed to the rail from post 2 but Down Under pacer Ideal Star N soon took the front and then lead throughout. Paternity Suit A proved too quick up the straight as he popped out from his pocket and beat Ideal Star N. The son of Rock N Roll Heaven shot over $150,000 in stake earnings with the win.

Monday 19th October

Harrington Raceway DE

Mako Banner N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $11,000

Jacks Legend N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $18,000

Yonkers Raceway NY

Amrcanbootscoota A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $8,500

Galactic Galleon N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $8,500

Dark Energy N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $8,500

Alta Leroy N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $15,000

Tuesday 20th October

Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN

Callmequeenbee A – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $12,500

Monticello Raceway NY

Catcha Lefty A – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $6,200

Ohoka Johnny N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $7,200

Saratoga Harness NY

Two Fiftyeight N – Time: 1:57.1, Stake: $3,850

Pasultimatedelite N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $3,850

Make A Statement A – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $4,125

Scarborough Downs ME

Holy Grail N – Time: 1:58.0, Stake: $3,800

The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Somewherenbrookln N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $6,800

Yonkers Raceway NY

Kaitlyn N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $8,500

Wednesday 21st October

Harrahs Philadelphia PA

Eclipse Me N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $14,400

Anne Bonney N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $12,800

Thursday 22nd October

Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN

Messi N – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $6,000

Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway OH

Machtu N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $7,200

Plainridge Park MA

Paternity Suit A – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $12,000

Yonkers Raceway NY

Poppy Drayton N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $8,500

Maczaffair N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $15,000

Friday 23rd October

Harrahs Philadelphia PA

Effronte N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $6,800

Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway OH

Hez A Dude A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $8,600

Statement Made A – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $9,000

Yonkers Raceway NY

Solid Asa Rock A – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $8,500

Down Under First 4 – 2nd Herrickroosevelt N, 3rd Barimah A, 4th Rainbow Romance N

Campora N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $10,000

Woodbine Mohawk Park CA

Major League N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $16,000

Better Be Donna N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $14,000

Saturday 24th October

Batavia Downs NY

Tullow N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $6,500

Freehold Raceway NJ

Vasari N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $5,000

Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN

Miss You N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $25,000

Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway OH

Our Majordan A – Time: 1:50.0, Stake: $14,000

Cyclone Kiwi N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $11,700

Sammy The Bull N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $6,300

Meadowlands NJ

Franco Totem N – Time: 1:49.4, Stake: $14,000

War Dan A – Time: 1:50.0, Stake: $8,000

Northfield Park OH

Shezlimitless N – Time: 1:57.0, Stake: $7,400

Scarborough Downs ME

Midnight Dylan N – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $4,400

Flight Deck N – Time: 1:57.2, Stake: $4,200

The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Higherthananeagle A – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $10,000

Yonkers Raceway NY

Audi Hare N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $12,500

Leondias A – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $25,000

Woodbine Mohawk Park CA

The Bandit Queen N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $22,000

Sunday 25th October

Bangor Raceway ME

Simply Susational N – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $6,500

Harrahs Philadelphia PA

Sevens Hope A – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $8,800

Vettel N – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $14,400

Rosecroft Raceway MD

Waikiki Beach A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $5,500

The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Eleniark A – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $6,800

Flamboro Downs CA

Toot Toot N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $8,500