Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Down Under Pacer impressive when winning once again.
Franco Totem N scored another nice harness racing win at The Meadowlands on Saturday night. The down under export who previously raced briefly in New Zealand and more so in Australia, got right over top of rivals late to get out by a couple lengths to win, stopping the clock at 1:49.4. Down Under trainer Nifty Norman has had the son of Changeover in fine condition for his North American racing and this time had driver Geo Napolitano Jr in the bike. The win sent the 7yo Geldings career stake earnings to well over $220,000.
Paternity Suit A records sharp mile.
Former Down Under pacer Paternity Suit A was a winner on Thursday at Plainridge Park in Plainville, Massachusetts. The Scott Rollins trained pacer crossed the line in 1:50.1 with Drew Monti steering him to victory. A hot first quarter was recorded in 26.3 when Paternity Suit A crossed to the rail from post 2 but Down Under pacer Ideal Star N soon took the front and then lead throughout. Paternity Suit A proved too quick up the straight as he popped out from his pocket and beat Ideal Star N. The son of Rock N Roll Heaven shot over $150,000 in stake earnings with the win.
Monday 19th October
Harrington Raceway DE
Mako Banner N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $11,000
Jacks Legend N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $18,000
Yonkers Raceway NY
Amrcanbootscoota A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $8,500
Galactic Galleon N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $8,500
Dark Energy N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $8,500
Alta Leroy N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $15,000
Tuesday 20th October
Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN
Callmequeenbee A – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $12,500
Monticello Raceway NY
Catcha Lefty A – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $6,200
Ohoka Johnny N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $7,200
Saratoga Harness NY
Two Fiftyeight N – Time: 1:57.1, Stake: $3,850
Pasultimatedelite N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $3,850
Make A Statement A – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $4,125
Scarborough Downs ME
Holy Grail N – Time: 1:58.0, Stake: $3,800
The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Somewherenbrookln N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $6,800
Yonkers Raceway NY
Kaitlyn N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $8,500
Wednesday 21st October
Harrahs Philadelphia PA
Eclipse Me N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $14,400
Anne Bonney N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $12,800
Thursday 22nd October
Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN
Messi N – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $6,000
Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway OH
Machtu N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $7,200
Plainridge Park MA
Paternity Suit A – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $12,000
Yonkers Raceway NY
Poppy Drayton N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $8,500
Maczaffair N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $15,000
Friday 23rd October
Harrahs Philadelphia PA
Effronte N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $6,800
Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway OH
Hez A Dude A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $8,600
Statement Made A – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $9,000
Yonkers Raceway NY
Solid Asa Rock A – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $8,500
-
Down Under First 4 – 2nd Herrickroosevelt N, 3rd Barimah A, 4th Rainbow Romance N
Campora N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $10,000
Woodbine Mohawk Park CA
Major League N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $16,000
Better Be Donna N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $14,000
Saturday 24th October
Batavia Downs NY
Tullow N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $6,500
Freehold Raceway NJ
Vasari N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $5,000
Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN
Miss You N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $25,000
Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway OH
Our Majordan A – Time: 1:50.0, Stake: $14,000
Cyclone Kiwi N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $11,700
Sammy The Bull N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $6,300
Meadowlands NJ
Franco Totem N – Time: 1:49.4, Stake: $14,000
War Dan A – Time: 1:50.0, Stake: $8,000
Northfield Park OH
Shezlimitless N – Time: 1:57.0, Stake: $7,400
Scarborough Downs ME
Midnight Dylan N – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $4,400
Flight Deck N – Time: 1:57.2, Stake: $4,200
The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Higherthananeagle A – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $10,000
Yonkers Raceway NY
Audi Hare N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $12,500
Leondias A – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $25,000
Woodbine Mohawk Park CA
The Bandit Queen N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $22,000
Sunday 25th October
Bangor Raceway ME
Simply Susational N – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $6,500
Harrahs Philadelphia PA
Sevens Hope A – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $8,800
Vettel N – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $14,400
Rosecroft Raceway MD
Waikiki Beach A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $5,500
The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Eleniark A – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $6,800
Flamboro Downs CA
Toot Toot N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $8,500
by Carter Dalgety