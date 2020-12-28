Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Another Down Under harness racing mare wins at the Big M.

Callmequeenbee A took home first prize on Saturday night at the Meadowlands in New Jersey.

The mighty Shadow Play mare was driven aggressively by David Miller through the mid stages when he made his mid race move to take the lead. From there it was perfectly rated by the Purple Jesus running the last three quarters in 28.1, 28.3 and 28.1. The 6yo crossed the wire clocking 1:52.3 for the mile and taking home the winnings of the $15,500 stake.

Jeff Cullipher trains the mare and part owns alongside Pollak Racing LLC.

Callmequeenbee A was recently exported to the US from Down Under and has now won three races in the Northern Hemisphere. The win put her career stake earnings past $200,000, with the majority coming from the 18 races she won when racing Down Under. Also in the field 10yo mare Milady Denver A finished in 3rd place and honest Down Under mare and daughter of Shadow Play, Sezana N came in 4th for Andrew McCarthy.

Monday 21st December

Monticello Raceway NY

Tyronsbettorsella N – Time: 1:59.3, Stake: $2,800

Belfast N – Time: 1:58.4, Stake: $3,500

Northfield Park OH

Supreme Mach N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $3,800

The Meadows PA

Blow A Cloud N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $7,200

Yonkers Raceway NY

Statesman N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $9,500

Down Under Winners – 2nd Sporty Spook A, 3rd Tenacious One A

Majestic Kiwi N – Time: 1:57.1, Stake: $9,500

Crockets Cullen N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $11,000

Tuesday 22nd December

Pompano Park FL

Glenferrie Blade A – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $7,500

Yonkers Raceway NY

Coveredndiamonds N – Time: 1:58.2, Stake: $9,500

Wednesday 23rd December

Harrahs Philadelphia PA

Its Mesmerise N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $11,600

Darkrshadeofpale N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $10,000

Hollywood Dayton Raceway OH

Montana Pablo A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $4,600

Messi N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $8,300

Monticello Raceway NY

Real Lucky N – Time: 1:57.3, Stake: $3,500

Western Fair Raceway CA

Bute Courage N – Time: 1:58.3, Stake: $4,700

Friday 25th December

Merry Christmas

Saturday 26th December

Freehold Raceway NJ

Solid Asa Rock N – Time: 1:57.1, Stake: $7,700

Hesa Kingslayer N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $12,000

Hollywood Dayton Raceway OH

Funatthebeach N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $8,850

Stars Align A – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $18,400

Meadowlands NJ

Paternity Suit A – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $15,500

Callmequeenbee A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $15,500

Northfield Park OH

Lovin Miss Daisy N – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $7,200