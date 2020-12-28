Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Another Down Under harness racing mare wins at the Big M.
Callmequeenbee A took home first prize on Saturday night at the Meadowlands in New Jersey.
The mighty Shadow Play mare was driven aggressively by David Miller through the mid stages when he made his mid race move to take the lead. From there it was perfectly rated by the Purple Jesus running the last three quarters in 28.1, 28.3 and 28.1. The 6yo crossed the wire clocking 1:52.3 for the mile and taking home the winnings of the $15,500 stake.
Jeff Cullipher trains the mare and part owns alongside Pollak Racing LLC.
Callmequeenbee A was recently exported to the US from Down Under and has now won three races in the Northern Hemisphere. The win put her career stake earnings past $200,000, with the majority coming from the 18 races she won when racing Down Under. Also in the field 10yo mare Milady Denver A finished in 3rd place and honest Down Under mare and daughter of Shadow Play, Sezana N came in 4th for Andrew McCarthy.
Monday 21st December
Monticello Raceway NY
Tyronsbettorsella N – Time: 1:59.3, Stake: $2,800
Belfast N – Time: 1:58.4, Stake: $3,500
Northfield Park OH
Supreme Mach N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $3,800
The Meadows PA
Blow A Cloud N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $7,200
Yonkers Raceway NY
Statesman N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $9,500
-
Down Under Winners – 2nd Sporty Spook A, 3rd Tenacious One A
Majestic Kiwi N – Time: 1:57.1, Stake: $9,500
Crockets Cullen N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $11,000
Tuesday 22nd December
Pompano Park FL
Glenferrie Blade A – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $7,500
Yonkers Raceway NY
Coveredndiamonds N – Time: 1:58.2, Stake: $9,500
Wednesday 23rd December
Harrahs Philadelphia PA
Its Mesmerise N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $11,600
Darkrshadeofpale N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $10,000
Hollywood Dayton Raceway OH
Montana Pablo A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $4,600
Messi N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $8,300
Monticello Raceway NY
Real Lucky N – Time: 1:57.3, Stake: $3,500
Western Fair Raceway CA
Bute Courage N – Time: 1:58.3, Stake: $4,700
Friday 25th December
Merry Christmas
Saturday 26th December
Freehold Raceway NJ
Solid Asa Rock N – Time: 1:57.1, Stake: $7,700
Hesa Kingslayer N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $12,000
Hollywood Dayton Raceway OH
Funatthebeach N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $8,850
Stars Align A – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $18,400
Meadowlands NJ
Paternity Suit A – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $15,500
Callmequeenbee A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $15,500
Northfield Park OH
Lovin Miss Daisy N – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $7,200