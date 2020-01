Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

A very tough Down Under harness racing pacer continues winning races at aged 12.

Bettors Fire N, the winner of over $1m, wins again at Yonkers Raceway, in the $20,000 pace in 1:54.1, for trainer Heidi Gibbs and driver Ron Cushing.

It was the son of Bettors Delights 57th career victory and holds a lifetime mark of 1:50.2.

While racing Down Under, Bettors Fire N was the winner of a staggering 12 Group races and was also placed at Group level on a further 10 occasions.

Bettors Fire N is out of top mare Sparks A Flyin 1:52 ($650,000), makes him a ¾ brother to Saturday nights Victorian Oaks winner Dr Susan NZ.

This is a family in top form.

Bettors Fire N

Nice Down Under pacer ticks over a quarter of a million dollars in stakes with latest win.

Stars Align A was seen winning the $22,000 pace at Yonkers Raceway on Saturday night, clocking a time of 1:54.2 around the half mile (800m) racetrack, for trainer Rene Allard and driver Daniel Dube.

It notched the son of Art Major's lifetime earnings past $313,000, while being his 16th career victory.

The 7yo Entire holds a lifetime marks of 1:50.8.

When racing Down Under, Stars Align was placed at Group level twice while racing at stakes level.

Stars Align A

Monday 20th January

Yonkers Raceway NY

Bettors Fire N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $20,000

Alberto Contador N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $14,500

Globaldomination N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $16,000

Tuesday 21st January

The Meadows PA

The Spinster N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $9,600

Yonkers Raceway NY

Motu Moonbeam N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $14,500





Wednesday 22nd January

Dover Downs DE

Bettor Rock On N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $5,000

Firebby A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $7,500

Anytime N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $9,500

Rock N Shard N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $16,000

Delishka N – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $25,000

Flashazz N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $11,500

Monticello Raceway NY

Naughty Maravu N – Time: 1:57.2, Stake: $5,500

Rosecroft Raceway MD

Jive Dancing A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $8,500

Thursday 23rd January

Dover Downs DE

Bad Boy Brad A – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $15,000

Monticello Raceway NY

Fiery Lustre N – Time: 1:59.2, Stake: $2,500

Yonkers Raceway NY

Shezallapples A – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $12,500

Friday 24th January

Miami Valley Raceway OH

Onspeed N – Time: 1:57.2, Stake: $10,000

The Meadows PA

Mister Spot A – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $13,500

Yonkers Raceway NY

Northern Assassin A – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $12,500

Milliondollargem A – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $22,000

Sudden Change N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $20,000

Titanium N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $14,500

Woodbine Mohawk Park CA

Sly Eleanor N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $20,00

Saturday 25th January

Freehold Raceway NJ

Shineonucrazydiamond A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $12,000

Matchu N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $7,700

Meadowlands NJ

Lifeonthebeach A – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $11,250

Miami Valley Raceway OH

Iam Erik N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $15,000

Yonkers Raceway NY

Anythingforlove A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $20,000

Stars Align A – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $22,000

Soho Lennon A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $27,000

Woodbine Mohawk Park CA

Sweet N Fast N – Time: 1:57.0, Stake: $12,000

Heza Thrill N – Time: 1:57.4, Stake: $14,000

Sunday 26th January

Pompano Park FL

Alluneedisfaith N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $9,500