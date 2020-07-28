Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Nifty Norman and Dexter Dunn got home the quality harness racing square gaiter in Amigo Volo on Sunday at Pocono.
The win was in the $95,367 second division of the Pennsylvania Sires Stakes for 3yo Colts and Geldings. The 3yo son of Father Patrick clocked a winning time of 1:52 winning easily. This win adds to the large success this down under duo have had with this horse. Together Norman, Dunn and Amigo Volo previously won the $790,000 2yo Trotting Colts and Geldings Breeders Crown Final at Woodbine Mohawk Park in Canada. Also they won the $181,000 Matron Stakes at Dover Downs in Delaware.
On the same day Dexter Dunn was also a part of a new World Record that was set on Sunday at Plainridge Park. Dunn steered home the freakish trotting mare of Manchego to win the $250,000 Spirit of Massachusetts Free for all Trot. Trained by Nancy Takter. The pair clocked a winning time of 1:49.3 around the five-eighths Mile track, which is 1000m. Setting a new world record for aged trotting mares for the distance of the track.
This extremely impressive new world record time allowed Manchego to beat her own record which she set in 2019 of 1:50.1. Dunn sent the daughter of Muscle Hill to the lead off the gait, reaching the quarter (400m) in 25.2 and then the half (800m) in a blistering 53.3 seconds. From there they never looked back, extending in the stretch and not allowing competitive rival Atlanta get close who sat on her back throughout. Manchego, Dunn and Takter hold the record for the fastest trotting mare of all time when they won in a time of 1:49 in 2019.
On the same card at Plainridge Park, champion Down Under Mare Shartin N returned to winning form. Shartin N (Tintin In America) won comfortably in the $100,000 Clara Barton Distaff Fillies and Mares Free For All Pace. Driven by Tim Tetrick, the mare clocked a winning time of 1:48.1, making it a new Track Record at Plainridge Park. Coming in second place was another Down Under Mare in Soho Burning Love A (Auckland Reactor) , who was driven by Jordan Stratton. The two mares are both trained by Jim King Jr.
Monday 20th July
Northfield Park OH
Lincs Tiger N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $3,200
Supreme Mach N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $3,800
Plainridge Park MA
Tisadream A – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $9,000
Woodbine Mohawk Park CA
Ready To Rumble N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $14,000
Tuesday 21st July
Running Aces Casino & Racetrack MN
Five Card Draw N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $8,000
Saratoga Harness NY
Kiwi Tintin N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $2,675
Naughty Maravu N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $4,800
Bontz N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $8,500
Tuapeka Trick N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $4,800
Eden Paige N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $4,800
The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Vergeofgreatness N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $10,400
The Meadows PA
The Spinster N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $8,400
Yonkers Raceway NY
Machiatto A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $17,250
- Down Under First 5 – 2nd War Dan Delight N, 3rd Speed Man N, 4th Zach Maguire N, Anthem N
Wednesday 22nd July
Harrahs Hoosier Park IN
Threeofthebest A – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $10,000
Harrahs Philadelphia PA
Shezallapples A – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $10,000
Shes Pukka N – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $14,400
Eclipse Me N – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $11,600
Shes Nun Bettor N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $11,200
Scioto Downs OH
Cyclone Kiwi N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $5,500
Thursday 23rd July
Ocean Downs MD
Our Jerry Lee N – Time: 1:57.3 Stake: $2,600
Plainridge Park MA
Paternity Suit A – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $14,000
Yonkers Raceway NY
Rockin The Boys A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $17,250
Woodbine Mohawk Park CA
Tuapeka Jessie N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $16,000
Friday 24th July
Harrahs Hoosier Park IN
Saloon Passage N – Time: 1:49.2, Stake: $12,500
Harrahs Philadelphia PA
Highrthananeagle A – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $10,000
Laredo Torpedo N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $5,600
Meadowlands NJ
Dixie Star N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $7,500
Plainridge Park MA
Jewel Lehigh A – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $6,000
Tioga Downs NY
Princess Holly N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $4,000
Coveredndiamonds N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $4,500
Yonkers Raceway NY
Bettor Reason N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $9,375
Abraxas Blues A – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $14,250
Woodbine Mohawk Park CA
Ivana Flybye N – Time: 1:49.4, Stake: $20,000
Seaswift Joy N – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $24,000
Saturday 25th July
Harrahs Hoosier Park IN
Eyespywithmylileye N – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $11,000
Prince Mcardle N – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $8,000
Meadowlands NJ
Texican N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $6,000
Galactic Galleon N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $6,750
Northfield Park OH
He Can Fly N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $8,000
Scioto Downs OH
Havefaithinme N – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $18,000
Black Chevron N – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $12,000
The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Amrcanbootscoota A – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $8,800
Walkinshaw N – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $11,200
- Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Tullow N, 3rd Alotbettor N
The Meadows PA
San Domino – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $17,900
Tioga Downs NY
Catcha Lefty A – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $5,200
Sunday 26th July
Harrahs Philadelphia PA
Persimmon N – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $10,000
Imarocnrollegend N – Time: 1:50.0, Stake: $11,600
Plainridge Park MA
Shartin N – Time: 1:48.1, Stake: $100,000
The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Golden Quest N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $12,000
Carter Dalgety