Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Nifty Norman and Dexter Dunn got home the quality harness racing square gaiter in Amigo Volo on Sunday at Pocono.

The win was in the $95,367 second division of the Pennsylvania Sires Stakes for 3yo Colts and Geldings. The 3yo son of Father Patrick clocked a winning time of 1:52 winning easily. This win adds to the large success this down under duo have had with this horse. Together Norman, Dunn and Amigo Volo previously won the $790,000 2yo Trotting Colts and Geldings Breeders Crown Final at Woodbine Mohawk Park in Canada. Also they won the $181,000 Matron Stakes at Dover Downs in Delaware.

On the same day Dexter Dunn was also a part of a new World Record that was set on Sunday at Plainridge Park. Dunn steered home the freakish trotting mare of Manchego to win the $250,000 Spirit of Massachusetts Free for all Trot. Trained by Nancy Takter. The pair clocked a winning time of 1:49.3 around the five-eighths Mile track, which is 1000m. Setting a new world record for aged trotting mares for the distance of the track.

This extremely impressive new world record time allowed Manchego to beat her own record which she set in 2019 of 1:50.1. Dunn sent the daughter of Muscle Hill to the lead off the gait, reaching the quarter (400m) in 25.2 and then the half (800m) in a blistering 53.3 seconds. From there they never looked back, extending in the stretch and not allowing competitive rival Atlanta get close who sat on her back throughout. Manchego, Dunn and Takter hold the record for the fastest trotting mare of all time when they won in a time of 1:49 in 2019.

On the same card at Plainridge Park, champion Down Under Mare Shartin N returned to winning form. Shartin N ( Tintin In America ) won comfortably in the $100,000 Clara Barton Distaff Fillies and Mares Free For All Pace. Driven by Tim Tetrick, the mare clocked a winning time of 1:48.1, making it a new Track Record at Plainridge Park. Coming in second place was another Down Under Mare in Soho Burning Love A ( Auckland Reactor ) , who was driven by Jordan Stratton. The two mares are both trained by Jim King Jr.

Monday 20th July

Northfield Park OH

Lincs Tiger N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $3,200

Supreme Mach N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $3,800

Plainridge Park MA

Tisadream A – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $9,000

Woodbine Mohawk Park CA

Ready To Rumble N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $14,000

Tuesday 21st July

Running Aces Casino & Racetrack MN

Five Card Draw N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $8,000

Saratoga Harness NY

Kiwi Tintin N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $2,675

Naughty Maravu N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $4,800

Bontz N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $8,500

Tuapeka Trick N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $4,800

Eden Paige N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $4,800

The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Vergeofgreatness N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $10,400

The Meadows PA

The Spinster N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $8,400

Yonkers Raceway NY

Machiatto A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $17,250

Down Under First 5 – 2nd War Dan Delight N, 3rd Speed Man N, 4th Zach Maguire N, Anthem N

Wednesday 22nd July

Harrahs Hoosier Park IN

Threeofthebest A – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $10,000

Harrahs Philadelphia PA

Shezallapples A – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $10,000

Shes Pukka N – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $14,400

Eclipse Me N – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $11,600

Shes Nun Bettor N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $11,200

Scioto Downs OH

Cyclone Kiwi N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $5,500

Thursday 23rd July

Ocean Downs MD

Our Jerry Lee N – Time: 1:57.3 Stake: $2,600

Plainridge Park MA

Paternity Suit A – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $14,000

Yonkers Raceway NY

Rockin The Boys A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $17,250

Woodbine Mohawk Park CA

Tuapeka Jessie N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $16,000

Friday 24th July

Harrahs Hoosier Park IN

Saloon Passage N – Time: 1:49.2, Stake: $12,500

Harrahs Philadelphia PA

Highrthananeagle A – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $10,000

Laredo Torpedo N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $5,600

Meadowlands NJ

Dixie Star N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $7,500

Plainridge Park MA

Jewel Lehigh A – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $6,000

Tioga Downs NY

Princess Holly N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $4,000

Coveredndiamonds N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $4,500

Yonkers Raceway NY

Bettor Reason N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $9,375

Abraxas Blues A – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $14,250

Woodbine Mohawk Park CA

Ivana Flybye N – Time: 1:49.4, Stake: $20,000

Seaswift Joy N – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $24,000

Saturday 25th July

Harrahs Hoosier Park IN

Eyespywithmylileye N – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $11,000

Prince Mcardle N – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $8,000

Meadowlands NJ

Texican N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $6,000

Galactic Galleon N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $6,750

Northfield Park OH

He Can Fly N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $8,000

Scioto Downs OH

Havefaithinme N – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $18,000

Black Chevron N – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $12,000

The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Amrcanbootscoota A – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $8,800

Walkinshaw N – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $11,200

Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Tullow N, 3rd Alotbettor N

The Meadows PA

San Domino – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $17,900

Tioga Downs NY

Catcha Lefty A – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $5,200

Sunday 26th July

Harrahs Philadelphia PA

Persimmon N – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $10,000

Imarocnrollegend N – Time: 1:50.0, Stake: $11,600

Plainridge Park MA

Shartin N – Time: 1:48.1, Stake: $100,000

The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Golden Quest N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $12,000

Click here for previous weeks articles

Carter Dalgety