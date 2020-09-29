Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Down Under trainer and driver have unforgettable day at Delaware Ohio on Wednesday.
Driver Dexter Dunn drove 6 winners on the harness racing program, with the major highlights being Party Girl Hill’s world record performance and her win in the Jugette Final.
Down Under Trainer Chris Ryder was successful in 3 races, highlighted by training the quinella in the Jugette Final. The Down Under trainer / driver combination teamed up and won both of the two Jugette divisions worth $47,545 each. The first one was with New Year a 3yo daughter of Somebeachsomewhere who won in 1:52.0. The next win was with unbeaten filly Party Girl Hill who put up a freakish performance to win in a world record time of 1:49.3. This winning time was the fastest every time recorded for a female pacer around a half mile (800m) racetrack.
Following the two wins. The mares backed up in the Jugette Final approximately an hour forty minutes later where they crossed the line in quinella. Party Girl Hill and Dexter Dunn coming in 1st place in a time of 1:50.3 and New Year finishing 2nd to her with Joe Bongiorno picking up the catch drive, making it a Chris Ryder trained Quinella in the $142,635 Final.
Party Girl Hill a daughter of Captaintreacherous kept her race record unbeaten and stamped her mark in the history with her world record performance. It was only her 11th career start and 11th win and has $577,270 in the bank to date.
Following Dexter Dunns successful day of driving 6 winners and 3 for Chris Ryder he said, “This is a special moment for my lifetime because the Ryders have been family friends with the Dunns for 50-odd years. Chris and (his wife) Nicola have done so much to get me over here and support me. It’s a day I’ll never forget.”.
Dunn also teamed up with Down Under trainer Nifty Norman on the day to win with Spoiled Princess, a 3yo daughter of Trixton who won the 2nd division of the Buckette in 1:55.2 trotting.
Monday 21st September
Harrington Raceway DE
Jacks Legend N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $15,000
Mako Banner N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $5,500
Extreme Machine N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $6,500
Monticello Raceway NY
Kamwood Laughter N – Time: 1:58.1, Stake: $6,600
Plainridge Park MA
Naughty Maravu N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $10,500
Rock Diamonds N – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $9,000
Tisadream N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $7,500
Yonkers Raceway NY
Highview Conall N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $8,500
Majestic Kiwi N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $8,500
Yayas Hot Spot N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $12,500
Tuesday 22nd September
Harrington Raceway DE
Shes Pukka N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $13,500
Betterthanamisus N – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $10,000
Jossie James A – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $7,500
The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Claytons Bettor N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $10,400
The Meadows PA
Rollin Withholly A – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $8,400
Amelias Courage A – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $8,100
Wednesday 23rd September
Harrahs Philadelphia PA
English Rose N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $7,600
Kotare Yarra N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $6,800
Harrington Raceway DE
Shared Interest A – Time: 1:58.1, Stake: $7,500
Northfield Park OH
Copper Coast A – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $4,200
The Meadows PA
Hedges Avenue A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $10,800
Thursday 24th September
Harrahs Philadelphia PA
Sevens Hope A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $8,800
Kotare Yarra N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $6,800
Friday 25th September
Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN
Bechers Brook A – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $23,750
Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway OH
Miss You N – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $14,000
Meadowlands NJ
Team Kiwi N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $8,000
Yonkers Raceway NY
Mickey Gee N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $25,000
Hundie N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $15,000
-
Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Wardan Express A, 3rd Zach Maguire N
Woodbine Mohawk Park CA
The Bandit Queen N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $17,000
Tuapeka Jessie N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $20,000
Saturday 26th September
Batavia Downs NY
Harry Hoo N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $7,500
Freehold Raceway NJ
Campora N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $4,800
Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN
Blazen River N – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $15,000
Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway OH
Armabluechipboy N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $8,600
Stars Align A – Time: 1:50.0, Stake: $15,500
Meadowlands NJ
Whittaker N – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $8,000
Northville Downs MI
Stening A – Time: 1:57.3, Stake: $6,500
Running Aces Casino & Racetrack MN
Firenglow A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $3,700
Scarborough Downs ME
Midnight Dylan N – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $4,200
The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Our Corelli N – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $8,800
Our Zak Whitby A – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $8,800
Alluneedisfaith A – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $11,200
Woodbine Mohawk Park CA
Persimmon A – Time: 1:49.4, Stake: $24,000
Sunday 27th September
Harrahs Philadelphia PA
Jacks Legend N – Time: 1:49.3, Stake: $14,400
Jacks Shadow N – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $11,600
Dover OH
Mackeral A – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $1,200
Flamboro Downs CA
Marty Monkhouser A – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $5,000
Rideau Carleton Raceway CA
Darcee N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $6,000
by Carter Dalgety