Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Down Under trainer and driver have unforgettable day at Delaware Ohio on Wednesday.

Driver Dexter Dunn drove 6 winners on the harness racing program, with the major highlights being Party Girl Hill’s world record performance and her win in the Jugette Final.

Down Under Trainer Chris Ryder was successful in 3 races, highlighted by training the quinella in the Jugette Final. The Down Under trainer / driver combination teamed up and won both of the two Jugette divisions worth $47,545 each. The first one was with New Year a 3yo daughter of Somebeachsomewhere who won in 1:52.0. The next win was with unbeaten filly Party Girl Hill who put up a freakish performance to win in a world record time of 1:49.3. This winning time was the fastest every time recorded for a female pacer around a half mile (800m) racetrack.

Following the two wins. The mares backed up in the Jugette Final approximately an hour forty minutes later where they crossed the line in quinella. Party Girl Hill and Dexter Dunn coming in 1st place in a time of 1:50.3 and New Year finishing 2nd to her with Joe Bongiorno picking up the catch drive, making it a Chris Ryder trained Quinella in the $142,635 Final.

Party Girl Hill a daughter of Captaintreacherous kept her race record unbeaten and stamped her mark in the history with her world record performance. It was only her 11th career start and 11th win and has $577,270 in the bank to date.

Following Dexter Dunns successful day of driving 6 winners and 3 for Chris Ryder he said, “This is a special moment for my lifetime because the Ryders have been family friends with the Dunns for 50-odd years. Chris and (his wife) Nicola have done so much to get me over here and support me. It’s a day I’ll never forget.”.

Dunn also teamed up with Down Under trainer Nifty Norman on the day to win with Spoiled Princess, a 3yo daughter of Trixton who won the 2nd division of the Buckette in 1:55.2 trotting.

Monday 21st September

Harrington Raceway DE

Jacks Legend N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $15,000

Mako Banner N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $5,500

Extreme Machine N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $6,500

Monticello Raceway NY

Kamwood Laughter N – Time: 1:58.1, Stake: $6,600

Plainridge Park MA

Naughty Maravu N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $10,500

Rock Diamonds N – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $9,000

Tisadream N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $7,500

Yonkers Raceway NY

Highview Conall N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $8,500

Majestic Kiwi N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $8,500

Yayas Hot Spot N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $12,500

Tuesday 22nd September

Harrington Raceway DE

Shes Pukka N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $13,500

Betterthanamisus N – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $10,000

Jossie James A – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $7,500

The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Claytons Bettor N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $10,400

The Meadows PA

Rollin Withholly A – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $8,400

Amelias Courage A – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $8,100

Wednesday 23rd September

Harrahs Philadelphia PA

English Rose N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $7,600

Kotare Yarra N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $6,800

Harrington Raceway DE

Shared Interest A – Time: 1:58.1, Stake: $7,500

Northfield Park OH

Copper Coast A – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $4,200

The Meadows PA

Hedges Avenue A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $10,800

Thursday 24th September

Harrahs Philadelphia PA

Sevens Hope A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $8,800

Kotare Yarra N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $6,800

Friday 25th September

Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN

Bechers Brook A – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $23,750

Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway OH

Miss You N – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $14,000

Meadowlands NJ

Team Kiwi N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $8,000

Yonkers Raceway NY

Mickey Gee N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $25,000

Hundie N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $15,000

Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Wardan Express A, 3rd Zach Maguire N

Woodbine Mohawk Park CA

The Bandit Queen N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $17,000

Tuapeka Jessie N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $20,000

Saturday 26th September

Batavia Downs NY

Harry Hoo N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $7,500

Freehold Raceway NJ

Campora N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $4,800

Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN

Blazen River N – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $15,000

Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway OH

Armabluechipboy N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $8,600

Stars Align A – Time: 1:50.0, Stake: $15,500

Meadowlands NJ

Whittaker N – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $8,000

Northville Downs MI

Stening A – Time: 1:57.3, Stake: $6,500

Running Aces Casino & Racetrack MN

Firenglow A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $3,700

Scarborough Downs ME

Midnight Dylan N – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $4,200

The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Our Corelli N – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $8,800

Our Zak Whitby A – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $8,800

Alluneedisfaith A – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $11,200

Woodbine Mohawk Park CA

Persimmon A – Time: 1:49.4, Stake: $24,000

Sunday 27th September

Harrahs Philadelphia PA

Jacks Legend N – Time: 1:49.3, Stake: $14,400

Jacks Shadow N – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $11,600

Dover OH

Mackeral A – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $1,200

Flamboro Downs CA

Marty Monkhouser A – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $5,000

Rideau Carleton Raceway CA

Darcee N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $6,000

