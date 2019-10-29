Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Down Under harness racing trainers and drivers light up the Breeders Crown Finals weekend in Canada.
Down Under drivers Andrew McCarthy and Dexter Dunn, alongside Down Under trainers Brett Pelling, Tahnee Camilleri, Nifty Norman, and Chris Ryder excel in one of the biggest race meetings on the Harness Racing Calendar, Breeders Crown final day at Woodbine Mohawk Park.
Andrew McCarthy had a weekend to remember as he won four of the finals recording two winners on the Friday night and two on the Saturday night.
Night ones successes came in the way of Romona Hill in the $790,000 2yo Trotting Fillies Final in a time of 1:53.2, and Reflect With Me in the $790,000 2yo Pacing Fillies Final in a time of 1:50.3. He followed up by winning the $395,000 Open Pacing Mares Final with the Brett Pelling trained Caviart Ally in a slick time of 1:49.3 beating champion New Zealand mare Shartin in the process. “The Breeders Crown, it’s the ultimate for us in the game and I couldn’t be happier.” said New Zealand born trainer Brett Pelling following the win.
McCarthy then teamed up with fellow Australian Tahnee Camilleri to take out the $790,000 3yo Pacing Colts and Geldings Final with Dancing Lou by Sweet Lou, in a time of 1:50.2. “I’m the luckiest girl in the world”, said Trainer Tahnee Camilleri after the thrilling win. A huge final run up the straight saw Dancing Lou nose out the Chris Ryder trained and Dexter Dunn driven Bettors Wish. Bettors Wish being very gallant in defeat now looks to hold a future in the breeding sector after taking Down Under duo Ryder and Dunn on a hugely successful 3yo racing season.
Andrew McCarthy
Dexter Dunn also had a weekend to remember winning two Breeders Crown Finals. A remarkable effort for a driver in his first year driving in North America and Canada. Dunn teamed up alongside fellow New Zealander Nifty Norman to win the $790,000 2yo Trotting Colts and Geldings Final with impressive gelding Amigo Volo. The son of Father Patrick trotted the mile in 1:54.3.
He also steered home the outstanding Manchego in the $427,000 Open Trotting Mares Final. The daughter of Muscle Hill was ultra-impressive again winning in a time of 1:51.0, beating her rivals by over one second. Manchego has proven herself as one of the best trotters in the world at present as some big plans are in store for the 4yo mare for her future racing career.
Monday 21st October
Harrington Raceway DE
Bad Boy Brad A – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $6,000
Glengarry Knight N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $12,500
Sprinter N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $6,000
Monticello Raceway NY
Ginger Spice N – Time: 1:58.0, Stake: $3,300
Plainridge Park MA
Buckeye N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $10,000
New World Order A – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $10,500
Destination Moon N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $10,000
The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Mighty Mr Sharkey N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $11,000
Yonkers Raceway NY
Milwood Bonnie N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $14,000
Dixie Star N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $16,000
Shecandance N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $19,000
Shes Pukka N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $22,000
Marty Minkhouser A – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $14,500
Western Fair Raceway CA
Smooth Mara N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $8,500
Cullens Keefe N – Time: 2:04.1 (1 1/16 Mile), Stake: $6,600
Tuesday 22nd October
Harrington Raceway DE
Anytime N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $11,000
Lincoln’s Girl N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $12,500
Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway OH
Lerato N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $8,500
Yonkers Raceway NY
Classy Chapel N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $17,000
Patanjali N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $14,500
Wednesday 23rd October
Bangor Raceway ME
Milwood Faith N – Time: 1:57.3, Stake: $4,500
Monticello Raceway NY
High Octane N – Time: 1:58.1, Stake: $3,000
Thursday 24th October
Saratoga Harness NY
Lady Del Renta A – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $18,000
Flamboro Downs CA
Big Mach N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $7,000
Friday 25th October
Freehold Raceway NJ
Majestic Toddy N – Time: 1:58.3, Stake: $4,200
Harrahs Hoosier Park IN
Bit Of A Tiger N – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $8,500
Captain Dolmio N – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $7,500
Harrah’s Philadelphia PA
English Rose N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $14,500
Yonkers Raceway NY
Imprincessgemma A – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $42,000
The Charging Moa N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $22,000
Saturday 25th October
Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway OH
Sammy The Bull N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $15,000
Meadowlands NJ
Stormont Czar A – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $9,000
Messi N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $12,500
Northfield Park OH
Strawb’s Chippie N – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $7,000
Northville Downs MI
Copper Coast A – Time: 1:57.1, Stake: $6,800
Saratoga Harness NY
Crockets Cullen N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $18,000
Lifeonthebeach A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $11,000
The Great Buzz N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $17,500
The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Torrid Bromac N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $11,000
Texas Terror N – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $12,500
Yonkers Raceway NY
Soho Lennon A – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $22,000
Micky Gee N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $42,000
- Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Havefaithinme N, 3rd Alluneedisfaith N
Theartofconfusion N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $27,000
Woodbine Mohawk Park CA
Mongolian Hero N – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $16,000
Sunday 26th October
Harrah’s Philadelphia PA
Sporty Spook A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $15,000
Vapour N – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $15,000
Mister Ohanzee A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $8,500
Northfield Park OH
Zenola’s Art N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $8,000
The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Jacks Shadow N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $15,000
Carter Dalgety