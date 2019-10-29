Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Down Under harness racing trainers and drivers light up the Breeders Crown Finals weekend in Canada.

Down Under drivers Andrew McCarthy and Dexter Dunn, alongside Down Under trainers Brett Pelling, Tahnee Camilleri, Nifty Norman, and Chris Ryder excel in one of the biggest race meetings on the Harness Racing Calendar, Breeders Crown final day at Woodbine Mohawk Park.

Andrew McCarthy had a weekend to remember as he won four of the finals recording two winners on the Friday night and two on the Saturday night.

Night ones successes came in the way of Romona Hill in the $790,000 2yo Trotting Fillies Final in a time of 1:53.2, and Reflect With Me in the $790,000 2yo Pacing Fillies Final in a time of 1:50.3. He followed up by winning the $395,000 Open Pacing Mares Final with the Brett Pelling trained Caviart Ally in a slick time of 1:49.3 beating champion New Zealand mare Shartin in the process. “The Breeders Crown, it’s the ultimate for us in the game and I couldn’t be happier.” said New Zealand born trainer Brett Pelling following the win.

McCarthy then teamed up with fellow Australian Tahnee Camilleri to take out the $790,000 3yo Pacing Colts and Geldings Final with Dancing Lou by Sweet Lou , in a time of 1:50.2. “I’m the luckiest girl in the world”, said Trainer Tahnee Camilleri after the thrilling win. A huge final run up the straight saw Dancing Lou nose out the Chris Ryder trained and Dexter Dunn driven Bettors Wish. Bettors Wish being very gallant in defeat now looks to hold a future in the breeding sector after taking Down Under duo Ryder and Dunn on a hugely successful 3yo racing season.

Andrew McCarthy

Dexter Dunn also had a weekend to remember winning two Breeders Crown Finals. A remarkable effort for a driver in his first year driving in North America and Canada. Dunn teamed up alongside fellow New Zealander Nifty Norman to win the $790,000 2yo Trotting Colts and Geldings Final with impressive gelding Amigo Volo. The son of Father Patrick trotted the mile in 1:54.3.

He also steered home the outstanding Manchego in the $427,000 Open Trotting Mares Final. The daughter of Muscle Hill was ultra-impressive again winning in a time of 1:51.0, beating her rivals by over one second. Manchego has proven herself as one of the best trotters in the world at present as some big plans are in store for the 4yo mare for her future racing career.

Monday 21st October

Harrington Raceway DE

Bad Boy Brad A – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $6,000

Glengarry Knight N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $12,500

Sprinter N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $6,000

Monticello Raceway NY

Ginger Spice N – Time: 1:58.0, Stake: $3,300

Plainridge Park MA

Buckeye N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $10,000

New World Order A – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $10,500

Destination Moon N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $10,000

The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Mighty Mr Sharkey N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $11,000

Yonkers Raceway NY

Milwood Bonnie N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $14,000

Dixie Star N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $16,000

Shecandance N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $19,000

Shes Pukka N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $22,000

Marty Minkhouser A – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $14,500

Western Fair Raceway CA

Smooth Mara N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $8,500

Cullens Keefe N – Time: 2:04.1 (1 1/16 Mile), Stake: $6,600

Tuesday 22nd October

Harrington Raceway DE

Anytime N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $11,000

Lincoln’s Girl N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $12,500

Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway OH

Lerato N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $8,500

Yonkers Raceway NY

Classy Chapel N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $17,000

Patanjali N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $14,500

Wednesday 23rd October

Bangor Raceway ME

Milwood Faith N – Time: 1:57.3, Stake: $4,500

Monticello Raceway NY

High Octane N – Time: 1:58.1, Stake: $3,000

Thursday 24th October

Saratoga Harness NY

Lady Del Renta A – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $18,000

Flamboro Downs CA

Big Mach N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $7,000

Friday 25th October

Freehold Raceway NJ

Majestic Toddy N – Time: 1:58.3, Stake: $4,200

Harrahs Hoosier Park IN

Bit Of A Tiger N – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $8,500

Captain Dolmio N – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $7,500

Harrah’s Philadelphia PA

English Rose N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $14,500

Yonkers Raceway NY

Imprincessgemma A – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $42,000

The Charging Moa N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $22,000

Saturday 25th October

Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway OH

Sammy The Bull N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $15,000

Meadowlands NJ

Stormont Czar A – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $9,000

Messi N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $12,500

Northfield Park OH

Strawb’s Chippie N – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $7,000

Northville Downs MI

Copper Coast A – Time: 1:57.1, Stake: $6,800

Saratoga Harness NY

Crockets Cullen N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $18,000

Lifeonthebeach A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $11,000

The Great Buzz N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $17,500

The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Torrid Bromac N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $11,000

Texas Terror N – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $12,500

Yonkers Raceway NY

Soho Lennon A – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $22,000

Micky Gee N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $42,000

Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Havefaithinme N, 3rd Alluneedisfaith N

Theartofconfusion N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $27,000

Woodbine Mohawk Park CA

Mongolian Hero N – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $16,000

Sunday 26th October

Harrah’s Philadelphia PA

Sporty Spook A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $15,000

Vapour N – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $15,000

Mister Ohanzee A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $8,500

Northfield Park OH

Zenola’s Art N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $8,000

The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Jacks Shadow N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $15,000

Previous weeks

29th October 2019 + Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

22nd October 2019 - Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

15th October 2019 - Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

8th October 2019 - Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

1st October 2019 - Down Under Winners with Carter Dalgety

24th Sep 2019 - Down Under Winners with Carter Dalgety

17th Sep 2019 - Down Under Winners with Carter Dalgety

11th Sep 2019 - Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

3rd Sep 2019 - Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

27th Aug 2019 - Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

20th Aug 2019 - Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

12th Aug 2019 - Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

5th Aug 2019 - Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

29 Jul 2019 - Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

24 Jul 2019 - Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety