Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

11:00 AM 30 Mar 2020 NZDT
Carter Dalgety,Harness racing Never Say Never
Carter Dalgety
Never Say Never
Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety will be taking a break for a while because of the reduced number of harness racing meetings that are currently being held in North America due to Covid-19 restrictions.
 
Sprinter N picked up a win on Monday at Dover Downs.
 
The Down Under gelding clocked a nice mile in 1:50.4, for Trainer Dylan Davis and Driver Cory Callahan. The son of Mach Three continued on his successful career in the $9,000 Pace. It was his 33 rd career victory and took his stake earnings to a large $448,000.
 
Sprinter N holds a lifetime mark of 1:48.6. His Down Under career consisted of three Group race placings and was the winner of the Group 1 Golden Slipper at Gloucester Park.
 
Teo Enteo A scores a victory at Saratoga. Down Under pacer picked up another victory on Sunday in the state of New York. The 12yo clocked a time of 1:54.3 around the half mile (800m) track of Saratoga. Tracy Tarantino did the training along with Larry Stalbaum doing the driving and owning.
 
It was also the Ambro Oberative geldings 33 rd career victory and extended his stake earnings to $441,000. He was the winner at Group 2 level twice when
racing Down Under and placed at Group level on nine occasions.
 
Monday 16th March
 
Dover Downs DE
Sprinter N – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $9,000
 
Miami Valley Raceway OH
Onspeed N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $10,000
 
 
Wednesday 18th March
 
Saratoga Harness NY
Nerve Of Steel N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $5,000
Never Say Never N – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $4,000
 
 
Thursday 19th March
 
Saratoga Harness NY
Bontz N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $15,000
 
 
Sunday 22nd March
 
Saratoga Harness NY
Teo Enteo A – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $8,030
Khun Ratha A – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $10,700
 
 
 
 
by Carter Dalgety
