Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Down Under Pacer puts in big mile.
Robbie Burns N set himself a new lifetime mark at Dover Downs in Delaware on Thursday when beating a nine horse harness racing field.
Driver Tim Tetrick sent the 10yo Gelding on a mission out of his starting gate of 8 to lead the field early. The pair stayed in the lead throughout and successfully held off the challenges of race rivals to win in a slick time of 1:49.3 and taking home $9,000.
Joshua Parker trains and part owns the son Live Or Die. This victory was Robbie Burns second of 2021 while he has also recorded four placings and over $21,000 in stakes so far in the three months been of this year’s racing season.
This win in 1:49.3 was a new lifetime mark for the gelding.
While racing down under, Robbie Burns won over $150,000 and placed at Group level on multiple occasions.
Monday 22nd March
Miami Valley Raceway OH
Statham N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $8,100
Yonkers Raceway NY
Keep On Rocking A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $25,000
Leonidas A – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $40,000
Hesa Kingslayer N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $40,000
Tuesday 23rd March
Miami Valley Raceway OH
Persistent Threat A – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $4,500
Saratoga Harness NY
Major Crisis A – Time: 1:56.4, Stake: $5,100
Crockets Cullen N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $8,500
Yonkers Raceway NY
Luciano N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $9,500
Flying Finn N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $11,000
Our Max Phactor N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $17,500
Christen Me N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $14,000
Wednesday 24th March
Buffalo Raceway NY
Milliondollargem A – Time: 1:58.2, Stake: $3,800
Rosecroft Raceway MD
Shezallapples A – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $6,000
Majestic Moment N – Time: 1:59.3, Stake: $4,000
Our Jerry Lee N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $3,800
Lincolns Girl N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $11,000
Flashazz A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $7,600
Saratoga Harness NY
Onspeed N – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $3,600
Sea Change N – Time: 1:57.0, Stake: $4,500
Thursday 25th March
Dover Downs DE
Robbie Burns N – Time: 1:49.3, Stake: $9,000
Jacks Shadow N – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $13,000
Pompano Park FL
Risk N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $5,600
The Meadows PA
Dream Out Loud N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $7,200
Yonkers Raceway NY
Belfast N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $11,000
-
Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Motu Moonbeam N, 3rd Quite A Delight N
Sally Fletcher A – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $11,000
Flamboro Downs CA
Hold Thumbs N – Time: 1:56.4, Stake: $6,000
Flossie N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $8,600
Friday 26th March
Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN
Montana Pablo A – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $7,300
Saying Grace N – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $8,000
Meadowlands NJ
Alta Jerome N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $7,600
Yonkers Raceway NY
Marty Monkhouser A – Time: 1:57.0, Stake: $9,500
Saturday 27th March
Freehold Raceway NJ
Soho Wallstreet A – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $10,500
-
Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Soho Chelsea A, 3rd Bigonpersonality N
Ultimate Flyer N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $5,000
Meadowlands NJ
Italian Delight N – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $12,500
My Alpha Rock N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $13,750
General Joy A – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $10,000
Miami Valley Raceway OH
Funatthebeach N – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $16,200
Northfield Park OH
Dixie Star N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $3,600
The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Glengarry Knight N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $16,000
Tullow N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $16,000
Sunday 28th March
Northfield Park OH
Executive Dash N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $8,500
Brigadierbronski A – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $5,200
Rosecroft Raceway MD
Spondulicks N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $3,800
Shneonucrzydiamnd A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $7,600
Buckeye N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $6,000
The Downs At Sun Mohegan Pocono PA
English Rose N – Time: 1:58.1, Stake: $6,800
-
Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Sudden Change N, 3rd Kotare Yarra N
Flamboro Downs CA
Toot Toot N – Time: 1:57.2, Stake: $5,800
Slate N – Time: 1:57.0, Stake: $8,600