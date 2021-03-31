Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Down Under Pacer puts in big mile.

Robbie Burns N set himself a new lifetime mark at Dover Downs in Delaware on Thursday when beating a nine horse harness racing field.

Driver Tim Tetrick sent the 10yo Gelding on a mission out of his starting gate of 8 to lead the field early. The pair stayed in the lead throughout and successfully held off the challenges of race rivals to win in a slick time of 1:49.3 and taking home $9,000.

Joshua Parker trains and part owns the son Live Or Die . This victory was Robbie Burns second of 2021 while he has also recorded four placings and over $21,000 in stakes so far in the three months been of this year’s racing season.

This win in 1:49.3 was a new lifetime mark for the gelding.

While racing down under, Robbie Burns won over $150,000 and placed at Group level on multiple occasions.

Monday 22nd March

Miami Valley Raceway OH

Statham N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $8,100

Yonkers Raceway NY

Keep On Rocking A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $25,000

Leonidas A – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $40,000

Hesa Kingslayer N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $40,000

Tuesday 23rd March

Miami Valley Raceway OH

Persistent Threat A – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $4,500

Saratoga Harness NY

Major Crisis A – Time: 1:56.4, Stake: $5,100

Crockets Cullen N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $8,500

Yonkers Raceway NY

Luciano N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $9,500

Flying Finn N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $11,000

Our Max Phactor N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $17,500

Christen Me N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $14,000

Wednesday 24th March

Buffalo Raceway NY

Milliondollargem A – Time: 1:58.2, Stake: $3,800

Rosecroft Raceway MD

Shezallapples A – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $6,000

Majestic Moment N – Time: 1:59.3, Stake: $4,000

Our Jerry Lee N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $3,800

Lincolns Girl N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $11,000

Flashazz A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $7,600

Saratoga Harness NY

Onspeed N – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $3,600

Sea Change N – Time: 1:57.0, Stake: $4,500

Thursday 25th March

Dover Downs DE

Robbie Burns N – Time: 1:49.3, Stake: $9,000

Jacks Shadow N – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $13,000

Pompano Park FL

Risk N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $5,600

The Meadows PA

Dream Out Loud N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $7,200

Yonkers Raceway NY

Belfast N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $11,000

Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Motu Moonbeam N, 3rd Quite A Delight N

Sally Fletcher A – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $11,000

Flamboro Downs CA

Hold Thumbs N – Time: 1:56.4, Stake: $6,000

Flossie N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $8,600

Friday 26th March

Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN

Montana Pablo A – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $7,300

Saying Grace N – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $8,000

Meadowlands NJ

Alta Jerome N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $7,600

Yonkers Raceway NY

Marty Monkhouser A – Time: 1:57.0, Stake: $9,500

Saturday 27th March

Freehold Raceway NJ

Soho Wallstreet A – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $10,500

Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Soho Chelsea A, 3rd Bigonpersonality N

Ultimate Flyer N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $5,000

Meadowlands NJ

Italian Delight N – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $12,500

My Alpha Rock N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $13,750

General Joy A – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $10,000

Miami Valley Raceway OH

Funatthebeach N – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $16,200

Northfield Park OH

Dixie Star N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $3,600

The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Glengarry Knight N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $16,000

Tullow N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $16,000

Sunday 28th March

Northfield Park OH

Executive Dash N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $8,500

Brigadierbronski A – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $5,200

Rosecroft Raceway MD

Spondulicks N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $3,800

Shneonucrzydiamnd A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $7,600

Buckeye N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $6,000

The Downs At Sun Mohegan Pocono PA

English Rose N – Time: 1:58.1, Stake: $6,800

Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Sudden Change N, 3rd Kotare Yarra N

Flamboro Downs CA

Toot Toot N – Time: 1:57.2, Stake: $5,800

Slate N – Time: 1:57.0, Stake: $8,600