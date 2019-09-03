Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Australian bred, Theartofconfusion A paced a blistering 1:49.3 around the half mile (800m) harness racing track of Yonkers Raceway on Saturday. Austin Siegelman steered home the 9yo gelding to win the $30,000 Pace.
The son of Riverboat King recorded the first ever sub 1:50 mile rate to be run around Yonkers Raceway. He was seen winning in dramatic fashion by finishing a staggering 2 seconds in front of the second place getter in the race. Before making his way to the US, Theartofconfusion was trained in Australia by Brett Cotterill and is the winner of 36 races lifetime with over $650,000 in earnings.
Hard on the heels of that performance the sensational mare Shartin N paced a world record mile at Harrahs Chester. As reported on Standardbred Canada site Shartin N erased Southwind Tempo's 1:48.3 record for older pacing mares with a 1:48 performance in the Great Northeast mares pace (Race 11). Driver Tim Tetrick indicated the 40-time winner had plenty in reserve.
"I just kept the bit in her mouth and let her pace to the wire," Tetrick said. "It's cool what she did, and everyone who watched knew she could have gone a lot more. I could have gone 1:47.2 with no problem."
Down Under superstar wins at Yonkers Raceway.
The New Zealand bred, Have Faith In Me N continued on his winning ways when he successfully paced the mile in 1:52.2 on Monday. The 8yo gelding was steered to victory by Jason Bartlett and is trained by Jose Godinez. The son of Bettors Delight is emphatically bred from well renowned mare Scuse Me. Prior to racing in North America, Have Faith In Me was trained in New Zealand by Mark Purdon and Natalie Rasmussen. He was the winner of 16 races and earned just shy of 1.5 million in stake money. His most impressive performance came out of Sydney’s Menangle Park where he won the Miracle Mile in a time of 1:47.5.
$600,000 Maple Leaf Trot
Speeding Spur runs a great race in the $600,000 Maple Leaf Trot at Woodbine Mohawk Park finishing a credible 5th earning $60,000 in the process. Speeding Spur trotted his mile in 1:51.3 in what turned out to be a record breaking 1:50.4 mile. Speeding Spur has earned just over $100,000 from his five starts to date in North America.
Speeding Spur
Monday 26th August
Monticello Raceway NY
Kamwood Laughter N – Time: 1:57.0, Stake:$5,500
Harrington Raceway DE
Copper Coast A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $5,500
Plainridge Park MA
Buckeye N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $7,500
Yonkers Raceway NY
Shecandance N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $16,000
Rainbow Romance N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $18,500
Havefaithinme N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $24,000
Tuesday 27th August
Monticello Raceway NY
Back On Board N – Time: 2:00.0, Stake: $2,500
The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Lady Dela Renta A – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $14,000
Islay N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $12,500
Eclipse Me N – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $21,500
Betacool N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $11,000
Yonkers Raceway NY
My Rona Gold N – Time: 1:56.4, Stake: $13,500
Wednesday 28th August
Monticello Raceway NY
High Octane N – Time: 1:58.1, Stake: $3,000
Thursday 29th August
Harrah’s Philadelphia PA
Somwherenbrookln N – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $11,000
Yonkers Raceway NY
Brookies Prince N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $13,500
Friday 30th August
Freehold Raceway NJ
Ginger Spice N – Time: 1:57.3, Stake: $4,800
Harrah’s Philadelphia PA
Slick Artist A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $11,000
Queen Lostris N – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $14,500
Saratoga Harness NY
Jive Dancing A – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $7,250
Poppy Drayton N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $12,500
Yonkers Raceway NY
Kaitlyn N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $24,000
Titanium N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $18,500
Bronze Over N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $24,000
Saturday 31st August
Batavia Downs NY
Mr Euroman N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $9,000
Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN
Backup A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $8,500
The Empressister N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $6,000
Gold Class N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $8,500
Bounty Lady N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $7,500
Saratoga Harness NY
Crockets Cullen N – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $15,000
Lord Willoughby A – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $10,000
Itsonlyrocknroll A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $7,300
Nerve Of Steel A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $10,700
Scioto Downs OH
Hezabluechipboy N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $14,500
The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Texican N – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $16,000
Torrid Bromac N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $11,000
The Meadows PA
Fiery Lustre N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $9,900
Yonkers Raceway NY
Micky Gee N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $37,000
Theartofconfusion A – Time: 1:49.3, Stake: $30,000
Sunday 1st of September
Harrah’s Philadelphia PA
Shartin N – Time: 1:48.0, Stake: $30,000
Weona Sizzler A – Time: 1:50.0, Stake: $14,500
by Carter Dalgety