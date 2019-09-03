Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Australian bred, Theartofconfusion A paced a blistering 1:49.3 around the half mile (800m) harness racing track of Yonkers Raceway on Saturday. Austin Siegelman steered home the 9yo gelding to win the $30,000 Pace.

The son of Riverboat King recorded the first ever sub 1:50 mile rate to be run around Yonkers Raceway. He was seen winning in dramatic fashion by finishing a staggering 2 seconds in front of the second place getter in the race. Before making his way to the US, Theartofconfusion was trained in Australia by Brett Cotterill and is the winner of 36 races lifetime with over $650,000 in earnings.

Hard on the heels of that performance the sensational mare Shartin N paced a world record mile at Harrahs Chester. As reported on Standardbred Canada site Shartin N erased Southwind Tempo's 1:48.3 record for older pacing mares with a 1:48 performance in the Great Northeast mares pace (Race 11). Driver Tim Tetrick indicated the 40-time winner had plenty in reserve.

"I just kept the bit in her mouth and let her pace to the wire," Tetrick said. "It's cool what she did, and everyone who watched knew she could have gone a lot more. I could have gone 1:47.2 with no problem."

The New Zealand bred, Have Faith In Me N continued on his winning ways when he successfully paced the mile in 1:52.2 on Monday. The 8yo gelding was steered to victory by Jason Bartlett and is trained by Jose Godinez. The son of Bettors Delight is emphatically bred from well renowned mare Scuse Me. Prior to racing in North America, Have Faith In Me was trained in New Zealand by Mark Purdon and Natalie Rasmussen. He was the winner of 16 races and earned just shy of 1.5 million in stake money. His most impressive performance came out of Sydney’s Menangle Park where he won the Miracle Mile in a time of 1:47.5.

Speeding Spur runs a great race in the $600,000 Maple Leaf Trot at Woodbine Mohawk Park finishing a credible 5th earning $60,000 in the process. Speeding Spur trotted his mile in 1:51.3 in what turned out to be a record breaking 1:50.4 mile. Speeding Spur has earned just over $100,000 from his five starts to date in North America.

Monday 26th August

Monticello Raceway NY

Kamwood Laughter N – Time: 1:57.0, Stake:$5,500

Harrington Raceway DE

Copper Coast A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $5,500

Plainridge Park MA

Buckeye N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $7,500

Yonkers Raceway NY

Shecandance N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $16,000

Rainbow Romance N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $18,500

Havefaithinme N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $24,000

Tuesday 27th August

Monticello Raceway NY

Back On Board N – Time: 2:00.0, Stake: $2,500

The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Lady Dela Renta A – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $14,000

Islay N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $12,500

Eclipse Me N – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $21,500

Betacool N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $11,000

Yonkers Raceway NY

My Rona Gold N – Time: 1:56.4, Stake: $13,500

Wednesday 28th August

Monticello Raceway NY

High Octane N – Time: 1:58.1, Stake: $3,000

Thursday 29th August

Harrah’s Philadelphia PA

Somwherenbrookln N – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $11,000

Yonkers Raceway NY

Brookies Prince N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $13,500

Friday 30th August

Freehold Raceway NJ

Ginger Spice N – Time: 1:57.3, Stake: $4,800

Harrah’s Philadelphia PA

Slick Artist A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $11,000

Queen Lostris N – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $14,500

Saratoga Harness NY

Jive Dancing A – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $7,250

Poppy Drayton N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $12,500

Yonkers Raceway NY

Kaitlyn N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $24,000

Titanium N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $18,500

Bronze Over N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $24,000

Saturday 31st August

Batavia Downs NY

Mr Euroman N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $9,000

Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN

Backup A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $8,500

The Empressister N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $6,000

Gold Class N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $8,500

Bounty Lady N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $7,500

Saratoga Harness NY

Crockets Cullen N – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $15,000

Lord Willoughby A – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $10,000

Itsonlyrocknroll A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $7,300

Nerve Of Steel A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $10,700

Scioto Downs OH

Hezabluechipboy N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $14,500

The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Texican N – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $16,000

Torrid Bromac N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $11,000

The Meadows PA

Fiery Lustre N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $9,900

Yonkers Raceway NY

Micky Gee N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $37,000

Theartofconfusion A – Time: 1:49.3, Stake: $30,000

Sunday 1st of September

Harrah’s Philadelphia PA

Shartin N – Time: 1:48.0, Stake: $30,000

Weona Sizzler A – Time: 1:50.0, Stake: $14,500