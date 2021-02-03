Day At The Track

Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

04:00 PM 03 Feb 2021 NZDT
Carter Dalgety,Harness racing
Carter Dalgety

Down Under mares take the bright lights in feature harnes racing pace at the Meadowlands.

On Friday night in New Jersey we saw a complete Down Under domination in the $22,500 Fillies and Mares Pace. In a rare and impressive occasion of the 10 starters in the race, 8 of those were down under horses and astonishingly as the field past the winning post the down under mares filled the first six positions.

The finishing order looked like 2nd Callmequeenbee A, 3rd Tango Dancer N, 4th Dbldelitebrigade N, 5th She’s Nun Bettor N, 6th The Bandit Queen N, 8th Ivana Flybye N, 9th Sly Eleanor.

To top it all off the winner had connections of a down under trio. The horse being the well preformed Lady Dela Renta A who is trained and driven by the down under combination of Shane Tritton and Todd McCarthy. Also the third placed horse of Tango Dancer N was trained and driven by another down under combination in Kelvin Harrison and Dexter Dunn. 

The winning mare in Lady Dela Renta A won by a convincing margin in 1:54.1 and went very close to $400,000 in career stake earnings and holds a lifetime mark of 1:49.4. 

Monday 25th January

 

Pompano Park FL

Rub Of The Green N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $4,500

 

Yonkers Raceway NY

Soho Lennon A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $14,000

Walkinshaw N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $14,000

Kerford Road A – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $17,500

 

Tuesday 26th January

Dover Downs DE

Need Luck N – Time: 1:56.4, Stake: $7,500

 

Northfield Park OH

Chumlee A – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $4,200

 

Wednesday 27th January

Dover Downs DE

Soho Burning Love A – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $20,000

Infinite Symbol A – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $7,000

 

Pompano Park FL

Major Crisis A – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $4,400

 

Rosecroft Raceway MD

Flashazz N – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $5,500

 

Yonkers Raceway NY

Dongal Rundlscrk N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $9,500

  • Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Bronze Over N, 3rd Sea Change N

 

Thursday 28th January

Dover Downs DE

Bad Boy Brad A – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $10,000

 

Monticello Raceway NY

Starsky’ Dream N – Time: 1:59.0, Stake: $4,600

 

The Meadows PA

Cocosfella A – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $7,300

 

Yonkers Raceway NY

Motu Moonbeam N – Time: 1:58.1, Stake: $9,500

Bontz N – Time: 1:57.1, Stake: $11,000

The Charging Moa N – Time: 1:59.4, Stake: $11,000

My Ruebe Star N – Time: 1:57.0, Stake: $30,000

Seaswift Joy N – Time: 1:57.1, Stake: $20,000

  • Down Under First 4 – 2nd Better B Chevron N, 3rd Poppy Drayton N, 4th Imprincessgemma A

Maczaffair N – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $14,000

 

Friday 29th January

Freehold Raceway NJ

Rockin The Boys A – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $7,700

 

Meadowlands NJ

Sheikh Yabooty N – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $12,500

Lady Dela Renta A – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $22,500

  • Down Under First 6 – 2nd Callmequeenbee A, 3rd Tango Dancer N, 4th Dbldelitebrigade N, 5th She’s Nun Bettor N, 6th The Bandit Queen N

Oh Johnny B Good N – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $8,125

 

Yonkers Raceway NY

Gunpowder N – Time: 1:58.2, Stake: $9,500

 

Saturday 30th January

Buffalo Raceway NY

Raksmach N – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $5,000

 

Freehold Raceway NJ

Texican N – Time: 1:56.4, Stake: $5,000

 

Meadowlands NJ

Tulhurstsantanna A – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $17,000

Lachie Maguire N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $12,500

 

Miami Valley Raceway OH

Messi N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $11,700

The Great Buzz N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $9,900

Nicol Shard N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $8,100

 

Northfield Park OH

Strawb’s Chippie N – Time: 1:57.0, Stake: $4,200

 

Sunday 31st January

Northfield Park OH

He Can Fly N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $13,500

 

