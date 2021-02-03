Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Down Under mares take the bright lights in feature harnes racing pace at the Meadowlands.
On Friday night in New Jersey we saw a complete Down Under domination in the $22,500 Fillies and Mares Pace. In a rare and impressive occasion of the 10 starters in the race, 8 of those were down under horses and astonishingly as the field past the winning post the down under mares filled the first six positions.
The finishing order looked like 2nd Callmequeenbee A, 3rd Tango Dancer N, 4th Dbldelitebrigade N, 5th She’s Nun Bettor N, 6th The Bandit Queen N, 8th Ivana Flybye N, 9th Sly Eleanor.
To top it all off the winner had connections of a down under trio. The horse being the well preformed Lady Dela Renta A who is trained and driven by the down under combination of Shane Tritton and Todd McCarthy. Also the third placed horse of Tango Dancer N was trained and driven by another down under combination in Kelvin Harrison and Dexter Dunn.
The winning mare in Lady Dela Renta A won by a convincing margin in 1:54.1 and went very close to $400,000 in career stake earnings and holds a lifetime mark of 1:49.4.
Monday 25th January
Pompano Park FL
Rub Of The Green N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $4,500
Yonkers Raceway NY
Soho Lennon A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $14,000
Walkinshaw N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $14,000
Kerford Road A – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $17,500
Tuesday 26th January
Dover Downs DE
Need Luck N – Time: 1:56.4, Stake: $7,500
Northfield Park OH
Chumlee A – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $4,200
Wednesday 27th January
Dover Downs DE
Soho Burning Love A – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $20,000
Infinite Symbol A – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $7,000
Pompano Park FL
Major Crisis A – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $4,400
Rosecroft Raceway MD
Flashazz N – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $5,500
Yonkers Raceway NY
Dongal Rundlscrk N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $9,500
-
Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Bronze Over N, 3rd Sea Change N
Thursday 28th January
Dover Downs DE
Bad Boy Brad A – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $10,000
Monticello Raceway NY
Starsky’ Dream N – Time: 1:59.0, Stake: $4,600
The Meadows PA
Cocosfella A – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $7,300
Yonkers Raceway NY
Motu Moonbeam N – Time: 1:58.1, Stake: $9,500
Bontz N – Time: 1:57.1, Stake: $11,000
The Charging Moa N – Time: 1:59.4, Stake: $11,000
My Ruebe Star N – Time: 1:57.0, Stake: $30,000
Seaswift Joy N – Time: 1:57.1, Stake: $20,000
-
Down Under First 4 – 2nd Better B Chevron N, 3rd Poppy Drayton N, 4th Imprincessgemma A
Maczaffair N – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $14,000
Friday 29th January
Freehold Raceway NJ
Rockin The Boys A – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $7,700
Meadowlands NJ
Sheikh Yabooty N – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $12,500
Lady Dela Renta A – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $22,500
-
Down Under First 6 – 2nd Callmequeenbee A, 3rd Tango Dancer N, 4th Dbldelitebrigade N, 5th She’s Nun Bettor N, 6th The Bandit Queen N
Oh Johnny B Good N – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $8,125
Yonkers Raceway NY
Gunpowder N – Time: 1:58.2, Stake: $9,500
Saturday 30th January
Buffalo Raceway NY
Raksmach N – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $5,000
Freehold Raceway NJ
Texican N – Time: 1:56.4, Stake: $5,000
Meadowlands NJ
Tulhurstsantanna A – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $17,000
Lachie Maguire N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $12,500
Miami Valley Raceway OH
Messi N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $11,700
The Great Buzz N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $9,900
Nicol Shard N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $8,100
Northfield Park OH
Strawb’s Chippie N – Time: 1:57.0, Stake: $4,200
Sunday 31st January
Northfield Park OH
He Can Fly N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $13,500