Day At The Track

Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

04:30 PM 03 Mar 2020 NZDT
Carter Dalgety,Harness racing
Carter Dalgety
None Bettor A Returns to harness racing in style with the tough Down Under pacer making a winning return to the race track for 2020.
 
None Better A came out on top in a thrilling finish to win the $30,000 Preferred Pace at The Meadowlands on Saturday night. He clocked in at a time of 1:50.4 for the mile race, nosing out the Ron Burke trained Trump Nation.
 
Down Under’s Andrew McCarthy did the driving for trainer Andrew Harris. The son of Bettors Delight ripped home his last quarter in a quick 26.1. This was the 7yo Geldings 27 th career victory and extended his stake earnings to over $445,000.
 
Also holding a lifetime mark of 1:48.8 ,Rub Of The Green N went two straight wins, proving his consistency winning at Pompano Park back to back.
 
Rub Of The Green N was successful in a time of 1:51.4 for trainer Luc Loyer and driver Wally Hennessey. The 9yo Gelding was the winner of a close
finish in the $9,000 Pace. The previous week he paced a winning mile in 1:52.3. This takes the son of Mach Threes lifetime statistics to 27 wins and just short of $250,000 in stake earnings, plus three Group Level victory’s in Australia.
 
Tuesday 25 th February
 
Miami Valley Raceway OH
Majestic Player A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $22,500
 
Yonkers Raceway NY
Uptown Lady N – Time: 1:56.4, Stake: $14,000
 
 
Wednesday 26 th February
 
Dover Downs DE
Major Occasion A – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $27,500
 
 
Thursday 27 th February
 
Dover Downs DE
Bettor Rock On A – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $5,500
 
Monticello Raceway NY
Lettucerocku A – Time: 2:00.1, Stake: $3,400
 
Saratoga Harness NY
Sea Change N – Time: 1:59.4, Stake: $7,250
 
 
Friday 28 th February
 
Freehold Raceway NJ
Eden Paige N – Time: 1:57.4, Stake: $6,300
 
Miami Valley Raceway OH
Hillary Barry N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $12,500
 
Yonkers Raceway NY
Wick N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $17,000
McClinchie N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $17,000
Ambro Courage N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $22,000
Whats Inthe Esky N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $17,000
 
 
Saturday 29 th February
 
Buffalo Raceway NY
Sir Richie N – Time: 1:59.3, Stake: $6,400
 
Freehold Raceway NJ
Soho Lennon A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $14,000
Machtu N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $9,000
Highview Conall N – Time: 1:57.2, Stake: $5,000
 
Hawthorne Raceway IL
Massive Attack A – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $5,000
 
Meadowlands NJ
None Bettor A – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $30,000
The Devils Own N – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $13,500
Saying Grace N – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $20,000
Soho Chelsea A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $11,500
 
Miami Valley Raceway OH
Persistent Threat A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $15,000
 
Saratoga Harness NY
Mach Up A – Time: 1:57.2, Stake: $7,250
 
Yonkers Raceway NY
Marty Monkhouser A – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $25,000
Anthem N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $20,000
One Off Delight A – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $20,000
 
 
Sunday 1 st March
 
Miami Valley Raceway OH
The Empiressister N – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $5,000
 
Pompano Park FL
Rub Of The Green N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $9,000
 
 
 
 
By Carter Dalgety
