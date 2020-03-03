Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

None Bettor A Returns to harness racing in style with the tough Down Under pacer making a winning return to the race track for 2020.
None Better A came out on top in a thrilling finish to win the $30,000 Preferred Pace at The Meadowlands on Saturday night. He clocked in at a time of 1:50.4 for the mile race, nosing out the Ron Burke trained Trump Nation.
Down Under’s Andrew McCarthy did the driving for trainer Andrew Harris. The son of Bettors Delight ripped home his last quarter in a quick 26.1. This was the 7yo Geldings 27 th career victory and extended his stake earnings to over $445,000.
Also holding a lifetime mark of 1:48.8 ,Rub Of The Green N went two straight wins, proving his consistency winning at Pompano Park back to back.
Rub Of The Green N was successful in a time of 1:51.4 for trainer Luc Loyer and driver Wally Hennessey. The 9yo Gelding was the winner of a close
finish in the $9,000 Pace. The previous week he paced a winning mile in 1:52.3. This takes the son of Mach Threes lifetime statistics to 27 wins and just short of $250,000 in stake earnings, plus three Group Level victory’s in Australia.
Tuesday 25 th February
Miami Valley Raceway OH
Majestic Player A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $22,500
Yonkers Raceway NY
Uptown Lady N – Time: 1:56.4, Stake: $14,000
Wednesday 26 th February
Dover Downs DE
Major Occasion A – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $27,500
Thursday 27 th February
Dover Downs DE
Bettor Rock On A – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $5,500
Monticello Raceway NY
Lettucerocku A – Time: 2:00.1, Stake: $3,400
Saratoga Harness NY
Sea Change N – Time: 1:59.4, Stake: $7,250
Friday 28 th February
Freehold Raceway NJ
Eden Paige N – Time: 1:57.4, Stake: $6,300
Miami Valley Raceway OH
Hillary Barry N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $12,500
Yonkers Raceway NY
Wick N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $17,000
McClinchie N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $17,000
Ambro Courage N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $22,000
Whats Inthe Esky N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $17,000
Saturday 29 th February
Buffalo Raceway NY
Sir Richie N – Time: 1:59.3, Stake: $6,400
Freehold Raceway NJ
Soho Lennon A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $14,000
Machtu N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $9,000
Highview Conall N – Time: 1:57.2, Stake: $5,000
Hawthorne Raceway IL
Massive Attack A – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $5,000
Meadowlands NJ
None Bettor A – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $30,000
The Devils Own N – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $13,500
Saying Grace N – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $20,000
Soho Chelsea A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $11,500
Miami Valley Raceway OH
Persistent Threat A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $15,000
Saratoga Harness NY
Mach Up A – Time: 1:57.2, Stake: $7,250
Yonkers Raceway NY
Marty Monkhouser A – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $25,000
Anthem N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $20,000
One Off Delight A – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $20,000
Sunday 1 st March
Miami Valley Raceway OH
The Empiressister N – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $5,000
Pompano Park FL
Rub Of The Green N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $9,000
By Carter Dalgety