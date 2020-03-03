Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

None Bettor A Returns to harness racing in style with the tough Down Under pacer making a winning return to the race track for 2020.

None Better A came out on top in a thrilling finish to win the $30,000 Preferred Pace at The Meadowlands on Saturday night. He clocked in at a time of 1:50.4 for the mile race, nosing out the Ron Burke trained Trump Nation.

Down Under’s Andrew McCarthy did the driving for trainer Andrew Harris. The son of Bettors Delight ripped home his last quarter in a quick 26.1. This was the 7yo Geldings 27 th career victory and extended his stake earnings to over $445,000.

Also holding a lifetime mark of 1:48.8 ,Rub Of The Green N went two straight wins, proving his consistency winning at Pompano Park back to back.

Rub Of The Green N was successful in a time of 1:51.4 for trainer Luc Loyer and driver Wally Hennessey. The 9yo Gelding was the winner of a close

finish in the $9,000 Pace. The previous week he paced a winning mile in 1:52.3. This takes the son of Mach Threes lifetime statistics to 27 wins and just short of $250,000 in stake earnings, plus three Group Level victory’s in Australia.

Tuesday 25 th February

Miami Valley Raceway OH

Majestic Player A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $22,500

Yonkers Raceway NY

Uptown Lady N – Time: 1:56.4, Stake: $14,000

Wednesday 26 th February

Dover Downs DE

Major Occasion A – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $27,500

Thursday 27 th February

Dover Downs DE

Bettor Rock On A – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $5,500

Monticello Raceway NY

Lettucerocku A – Time: 2:00.1, Stake: $3,400

Saratoga Harness NY

Sea Change N – Time: 1:59.4, Stake: $7,250

Friday 28 th February

Freehold Raceway NJ

Eden Paige N – Time: 1:57.4, Stake: $6,300

Miami Valley Raceway OH

Hillary Barry N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $12,500

Yonkers Raceway NY

Wick N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $17,000

McClinchie N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $17,000

Ambro Courage N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $22,000

Whats Inthe Esky N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $17,000

Saturday 29 th February

Buffalo Raceway NY

Sir Richie N – Time: 1:59.3, Stake: $6,400

Freehold Raceway NJ

Soho Lennon A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $14,000

Machtu N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $9,000

Highview Conall N – Time: 1:57.2, Stake: $5,000

Hawthorne Raceway IL

Massive Attack A – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $5,000

Meadowlands NJ

None Bettor A – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $30,000

The Devils Own N – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $13,500

Saying Grace N – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $20,000

Soho Chelsea A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $11,500

Miami Valley Raceway OH

Persistent Threat A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $15,000

Saratoga Harness NY

Mach Up A – Time: 1:57.2, Stake: $7,250

Yonkers Raceway NY

Marty Monkhouser A – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $25,000

Anthem N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $20,000

One Off Delight A – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $20,000

Sunday 1 st March

Miami Valley Raceway OH

The Empiressister N – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $5,000

Pompano Park FL

Rub Of The Green N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $9,000