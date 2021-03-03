Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Down Under pacer grabs another harness racing win in the US.

Joesstar Of Mia A picked up his first win of the 2021 North American season on Sunday at Pocono. The win was as dominant as you will ever see as the 8yo Down Under gelding absolutely obliterated the field of 9 pacers racing for $6,800.

Joesstar Of Mia A passed the post in cruise mode clocking 1:53.3, which was a whole one second in front of the second place getter in the race.

Anthony Napolitano was in the race bike and Steven Brabrook did the training.

The son of Roll With Joe was exported to North America after an extremely successful down under harness racing career where he won 17 races and placed on a further 21 occasions. To highlight his career he placed in Group 1 races twice and placed and Group 2 and 3 level 7 times. He was also the winner of four Group 3 races while racing for the Turnbull family Down Under.

Tuesday 23rd February

Miami Valley Raceway OH

Mach Doro A – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $7,200

Monticello Raceway NY

Ohoka Johnny N – Time: 1:59.0, Stake: $5,600

Pompano Park FL

Glenferrie Blade A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $7,500

Lucky Artist A – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $10,500

Yonkers Raceway NY

Audi Hare N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $9,500

Our Max Phactor N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $11,000

Ideal Star N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $14,000

Wednesday 24th February

Dover Downs DE

Anytime N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $16,000

The Meadows PA

Amelias Courage A – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $9,400

Yonkers Raceway NY

High Rolling A – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $9,500

Bronze Over N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $11,000

Thursday 25th February

Dover Downs DE

American Colt N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $13,000

Pompano Park FL

Risk N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $4,000

Yonkers Raceway NY

Dongal Rundlscrk N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $14,000

Maczaffair N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $17,500

Bontz N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $17,500

Friday 26th February

Freehold Raceway NJ

Jenora N – Time: 1:57.2, Stake: $4,200

Follow The Wind N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $5,000

Alta Jerome N – Time: 1:57.2, Stake: $3,800

Miami Valley Raceway OH

Shards Halo N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $16,200

Yonkers Raceway NY

Tom Me Gun N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $9,500

Yankee Roller A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $14,000

Woodbine Mohawk Park CA

Sly Eleanor N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $16,000

Saturday 27th February

Freehold Raceway NJ

Vergeofgreatness N – Time: 1:57.2, Stake: $4,900

Tisadream N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $7,700

Meadowlands NJ

Thatswhatisaid N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $10,000

Miami Valley Raceway OH

The Great Buzz N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $11,700

Northfield Park OH

Massive Attack A – Time: 1:58.2, Stake: $3,500

Woodbine Mohawk Park CA

Ivana Flybye N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $26,000

Sunday 28th February

Northfield Park OH

Executive Dash N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $6,500

Rosecroft Raceway MD

Buckeye N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $7,000

The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Joesstar Of Mia A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $6,800

Heez Orl Black N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $7,500



