Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Down Under pacer grabs another harness racing win in the US.
Joesstar Of Mia A picked up his first win of the 2021 North American season on Sunday at Pocono. The win was as dominant as you will ever see as the 8yo Down Under gelding absolutely obliterated the field of 9 pacers racing for $6,800.
Joesstar Of Mia A passed the post in cruise mode clocking 1:53.3, which was a whole one second in front of the second place getter in the race.
Anthony Napolitano was in the race bike and Steven Brabrook did the training.
The son of Roll With Joe was exported to North America after an extremely successful down under harness racing career where he won 17 races and placed on a further 21 occasions. To highlight his career he placed in Group 1 races twice and placed and Group 2 and 3 level 7 times. He was also the winner of four Group 3 races while racing for the Turnbull family Down Under.
Tuesday 23rd February
Miami Valley Raceway OH
Mach Doro A – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $7,200
Monticello Raceway NY
Ohoka Johnny N – Time: 1:59.0, Stake: $5,600
Pompano Park FL
Glenferrie Blade A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $7,500
Lucky Artist A – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $10,500
Yonkers Raceway NY
Audi Hare N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $9,500
Our Max Phactor N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $11,000
Ideal Star N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $14,000
Wednesday 24th February
Dover Downs DE
Anytime N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $16,000
The Meadows PA
Amelias Courage A – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $9,400
Yonkers Raceway NY
High Rolling A – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $9,500
Bronze Over N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $11,000
Thursday 25th February
Dover Downs DE
American Colt N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $13,000
Pompano Park FL
Risk N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $4,000
Yonkers Raceway NY
Dongal Rundlscrk N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $14,000
Maczaffair N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $17,500
Bontz N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $17,500
Friday 26th February
Freehold Raceway NJ
Jenora N – Time: 1:57.2, Stake: $4,200
Follow The Wind N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $5,000
Alta Jerome N – Time: 1:57.2, Stake: $3,800
Miami Valley Raceway OH
Shards Halo N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $16,200
Yonkers Raceway NY
Tom Me Gun N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $9,500
Yankee Roller A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $14,000
Woodbine Mohawk Park CA
Sly Eleanor N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $16,000
Saturday 27th February
Freehold Raceway NJ
Vergeofgreatness N – Time: 1:57.2, Stake: $4,900
Tisadream N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $7,700
Meadowlands NJ
Thatswhatisaid N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $10,000
Miami Valley Raceway OH
The Great Buzz N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $11,700
Northfield Park OH
Massive Attack A – Time: 1:58.2, Stake: $3,500
Woodbine Mohawk Park CA
Ivana Flybye N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $26,000
Sunday 28th February
Northfield Park OH
Executive Dash N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $6,500
Rosecroft Raceway MD
Buckeye N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $7,000
The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Joesstar Of Mia A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $6,800
Heez Orl Black N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $7,500