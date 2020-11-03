Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Down Under horse people and horses step up again on significant weekend of harness racing.

Friday and Saturday at Hoosier Park in Indiana saw the running of the prestigious Breeders Crown Finals. With 12 finals on show, one for each age, sex and gait, coming with that was $6 million in prize money. To no one’s surprised the star of the whole show was Down Under driver Dexter Dunn and Down Under trainer Nifty Norman had a spectacular night as well.

Starting on Friday, the first night of two, Dunn won 2 races and had 1 placing. Including a Breeders Crown Finals with Down Under trainer Nifty Norman. The trainer/driver combination won the $600,000 2 year old fillies final with Fire Start Hanover. The daughter of Somebeachsomewhere who just held on to saluted in 1:50.4.

Moving onto night two being the Saturday, Dunn started the night off early with two wins, both with very in form Down Under pacers. Miss You N was the first who won the $67,500 Invitational Jerry Landess Memorial in 1:50.2. Closely followed by Stars Align A who was too sharp in the $69,000 Invitational Phil Langley Memorial in 1:49.2.

Know to the main events of the night. Dunn steered sensation trotting mare Manchego to victory in the $300,000 Open Trotting Mares Final for trainer Nancy Takter. This was a historical win as it made Manchego just the fourth trotter in history to win three or more Breeders Crown Trophies. This being the daughter of Muscle Hills third Breeders Crown victory and set her career stake earnings to over $2.5 million.

Dunns next big win was with Kissin In The Sand in the $300,000 Open Pacing Mares Final in 1:48.4. Leading from the half, not even champion Down Under mare Shartin N who finished 2nd could get close to the high class daughter of Somebeachsomewhere. The win gave trainer Nancy Takter her third Breeders Crown Final of the night, two of which Dexter drove.

Topping off the night was 3yo trotter Amigo Volo winning his second Breeders Crown Final for Down Under pair Nifty Norman and Dexter Dunn. The Father Patrick gelding lead throughout and just held on to win in a time of 1:53.0. Nifty Norman also trained the 3rd placegetter in the race of Chestnut Hill who was driven by David Miller.

Also on the night Down Under trainer Chris Ryder had two placings in Finals. Party Girl Hill placed 3rd in the 3yo Fillies event and Bettors Wish was a close 2nd in the Open Final. Both driven by Dexter Dunn.

Overall one of the most renowned race meetings on the American and Canadian racing calendar Down Under participants made their presence very much felt with 7 wins, 8 placings over the two nights of racing.

Monday 26th October

Saratoga Harness NY

Crockets Cullen N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $9,350

Yonkers Raceway NY

Tin Roof Raider A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $10,000

Western Fair Raceway CA

Pembrook Legacy N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $8,500

Strong Enough N – Time: 2:06.1 (1 1/16 Miles), Stake: $8,100

Tuesday 27th October

Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN

High Rolling A – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $7,000

Monticello Raceway NY

Foo Fighter A – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $6,200

Saratoga Harness NY

Make A Statement A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $4,750

Hereslooknatyou N – Time: 1:57.0, Stake: $4,700

Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Sea Change N, 3rd Onspeed N

Scarborough Downs ME

Holy Grail N – Time: 1:56.4, Stake: $4,400

The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Commander Paris N – Time: 1:57.4, Stake: $6,800

Thatswhatisaid N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $8,800

The Meadows PA

Laughing Emoji N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $8,100

Wednesday 28th October

Bangor Raceway ME

Milwood Faith N – Time: 1:58.1, Stake: $4,550

Harrahs Philadelphia PA

Myidealson N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $7,600

Shes Pukka N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $14,400

Western Secret A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $6,800

Monticello Raceway NY

Northern Assassin A – Time: 1:59.4, Stake: $5,000

Thursday 29th October

Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN

Gunrneedabgrboat A – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $8,000

Harrahs Philadelphia PA

Alta Shelby N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $8,800

Beautiful Mrs A – Time: 1:57.1, Stake: $11,200

Yonkers Raceway NY

Poppy Drayton N – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $10,000

Friday 30th October

Freehold Raceway NJ

Sheeza Shark N – Time: 1:59.1, Stake: $4,200

Threedee Delight A – Time: 1:58.3, Stake: $5,000

Harrahs Philadelphia PA

Mr Hasani N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $5,600

The Meadows PA

Blow A Cloud N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $5,400

Yonkers Raceway NY

Mcclinchie A – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $8,500

Saturday 31st October

Batavia Downs NY

Sir Richie N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $6,000

Mr Euroman N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $8,500

In Runaway Bay N – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $6,500

Freehold Raceway NJ

Vasari N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $9,625

Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN

Miss You N – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $67,500

Stars Align A – Time: 1:49.2, Stake: $69,000

Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway OH

Cyclone Kiwi N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $11,700

The Great Buzz N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $7,200

Meadowlands NJ

Paduka N – Time: 1:49.3, Stake: $10,000

Whittaker N – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $10,000

Darkrshadeofpale N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $8,000

Yonkers Raceway NY

Don Domingo N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $12,500

Mister Spot A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $15,000

Woodbine Mohawk Park CA

The Bandit Queen N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $22,000

Hail Christian N – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $24,000

Sams A Champ A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $14,000

Sunday 1st November

Bangor Raceway ME

Simply Susational N – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $6,500

Harrahs Philadelphia PA

Sevens Hope A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $8,800

Thatswhatisaid N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $8,800

Northfield Park

He Can Fly N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $7,200

Rosecroft Raceway MD

Spondulicks N – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $4,500

Major Pocket A – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $9,000



