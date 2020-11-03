Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Down Under horse people and horses step up again on significant weekend of harness racing.
Friday and Saturday at Hoosier Park in Indiana saw the running of the prestigious Breeders Crown Finals. With 12 finals on show, one for each age, sex and gait, coming with that was $6 million in prize money. To no one’s surprised the star of the whole show was Down Under driver Dexter Dunn and Down Under trainer Nifty Norman had a spectacular night as well.
Starting on Friday, the first night of two, Dunn won 2 races and had 1 placing. Including a Breeders Crown Finals with Down Under trainer Nifty Norman. The trainer/driver combination won the $600,000 2 year old fillies final with Fire Start Hanover. The daughter of Somebeachsomewhere who just held on to saluted in 1:50.4.
Moving onto night two being the Saturday, Dunn started the night off early with two wins, both with very in form Down Under pacers. Miss You N was the first who won the $67,500 Invitational Jerry Landess Memorial in 1:50.2. Closely followed by Stars Align A who was too sharp in the $69,000 Invitational Phil Langley Memorial in 1:49.2.
Know to the main events of the night. Dunn steered sensation trotting mare Manchego to victory in the $300,000 Open Trotting Mares Final for trainer Nancy Takter. This was a historical win as it made Manchego just the fourth trotter in history to win three or more Breeders Crown Trophies. This being the daughter of Muscle Hills third Breeders Crown victory and set her career stake earnings to over $2.5 million.
Dunns next big win was with Kissin In The Sand in the $300,000 Open Pacing Mares Final in 1:48.4. Leading from the half, not even champion Down Under mare Shartin N who finished 2nd could get close to the high class daughter of Somebeachsomewhere. The win gave trainer Nancy Takter her third Breeders Crown Final of the night, two of which Dexter drove.
Topping off the night was 3yo trotter Amigo Volo winning his second Breeders Crown Final for Down Under pair Nifty Norman and Dexter Dunn. The Father Patrick gelding lead throughout and just held on to win in a time of 1:53.0. Nifty Norman also trained the 3rd placegetter in the race of Chestnut Hill who was driven by David Miller.
Also on the night Down Under trainer Chris Ryder had two placings in Finals. Party Girl Hill placed 3rd in the 3yo Fillies event and Bettors Wish was a close 2nd in the Open Final. Both driven by Dexter Dunn.
Overall one of the most renowned race meetings on the American and Canadian racing calendar Down Under participants made their presence very much felt with 7 wins, 8 placings over the two nights of racing.
Monday 26th October
Saratoga Harness NY
Crockets Cullen N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $9,350
Yonkers Raceway NY
Tin Roof Raider A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $10,000
Western Fair Raceway CA
Pembrook Legacy N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $8,500
Strong Enough N – Time: 2:06.1 (1 1/16 Miles), Stake: $8,100
Tuesday 27th October
Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN
High Rolling A – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $7,000
Monticello Raceway NY
Foo Fighter A – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $6,200
Saratoga Harness NY
Make A Statement A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $4,750
Hereslooknatyou N – Time: 1:57.0, Stake: $4,700
-
Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Sea Change N, 3rd Onspeed N
Scarborough Downs ME
Holy Grail N – Time: 1:56.4, Stake: $4,400
The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Commander Paris N – Time: 1:57.4, Stake: $6,800
Thatswhatisaid N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $8,800
The Meadows PA
Laughing Emoji N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $8,100
Wednesday 28th October
Bangor Raceway ME
Milwood Faith N – Time: 1:58.1, Stake: $4,550
Harrahs Philadelphia PA
Myidealson N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $7,600
Shes Pukka N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $14,400
Western Secret A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $6,800
Monticello Raceway NY
Northern Assassin A – Time: 1:59.4, Stake: $5,000
Thursday 29th October
Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN
Gunrneedabgrboat A – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $8,000
Harrahs Philadelphia PA
Alta Shelby N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $8,800
Beautiful Mrs A – Time: 1:57.1, Stake: $11,200
Yonkers Raceway NY
Poppy Drayton N – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $10,000
Friday 30th October
Freehold Raceway NJ
Sheeza Shark N – Time: 1:59.1, Stake: $4,200
Threedee Delight A – Time: 1:58.3, Stake: $5,000
Harrahs Philadelphia PA
Mr Hasani N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $5,600
The Meadows PA
Blow A Cloud N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $5,400
Yonkers Raceway NY
Mcclinchie A – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $8,500
Saturday 31st October
Batavia Downs NY
Sir Richie N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $6,000
Mr Euroman N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $8,500
In Runaway Bay N – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $6,500
Freehold Raceway NJ
Vasari N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $9,625
Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN
Miss You N – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $67,500
Stars Align A – Time: 1:49.2, Stake: $69,000
Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway OH
Cyclone Kiwi N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $11,700
The Great Buzz N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $7,200
Meadowlands NJ
Paduka N – Time: 1:49.3, Stake: $10,000
Whittaker N – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $10,000
Darkrshadeofpale N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $8,000
Yonkers Raceway NY
Don Domingo N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $12,500
Mister Spot A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $15,000
Woodbine Mohawk Park CA
The Bandit Queen N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $22,000
Hail Christian N – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $24,000
Sams A Champ A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $14,000
Sunday 1st November
Bangor Raceway ME
Simply Susational N – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $6,500
Harrahs Philadelphia PA
Sevens Hope A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $8,800
Thatswhatisaid N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $8,800
Northfield Park
He Can Fly N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $7,200
Rosecroft Raceway MD
Spondulicks N – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $4,500
Major Pocket A – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $9,000
by Carter Dalgety