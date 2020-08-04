Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Team Tritton successful once again.
Ex Down Under harness racing driver Lauren Tritton recorded her first race driving win on Friday night at Yonkers Raceway in New York.
She did it aboard the consistent Down Under pacer of Flaming Flutter N. The pair were too good in the $17,250 pace, scoring in a time of 1:51.4 around the half mile track (800m). It was Lauren Trittons first race day driving success in North America.
The partnership of Lauren and Shane Tritton have had a great start to their North American harness racing career since relocating from Australia just four months ago. As a trainer Shane Tritton has won 12 races in North America with the win taking Flaming Flutter N to over $800,000 in stake earnings.
Team Trittons successes have been highlighted by mare My Ruebe Star N, who was successful again on Thursday night pacing a winning mile of 1:52.2 in a $33,000 Fillies and Mares Open Pace at Yonkers Raceway. It was the daughter of Falcon Seelster’s fifth straight victory from five starts in America and extended her career stake earnings to over $100,000.
Monday 27th July
Saratoga Harness NY
Le Reveur N – Time: 1:57.2, Stake: $4,800
Yonkers Raceway NY
Kendra N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $16,500
The Moonshadow N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $16,500
Woodbine Mohawk Park CA
General Joy A – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $14,000
Tuesday 28th July
Saratoga Harness NY
Kiwi Tintin N – Time: 1:56.2 Stake: $3,500
Crockets Cullen N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $8,500
Epaulette A – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $5,150
The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Border Control A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $6,800
Kerford Road A – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $8,800
Wednesday 29th July
Harrahs Philadelphia PA
Shes Sporty A – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $7,600
Its Mesmerize N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $11,600
English Rose N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $6,800
Queen Lostris N – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $10,000
Ocean Downs MD
Betacool N – Time: 1:55.0 Stake: $5,700
Saratoga Harness NY
Onspeed N – Time: 1:56.0 Stake: $4,250
Pasultimatedelite N – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $5,150
Miss Irish Rose A – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $8,500
Hereslooknatyou N – Time: 1:57.1, Stake: $4,250
Scioto Downs OH
Cyclone Kiwi N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $5,500
Grand River Raceway CA
Marty Monkhouser A – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $7,000
Thursday 30th July
Harrahs Philadelphia PA
Torrid Bromac N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $8,800
Need Luck N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $8,800
Plainridge Park MA
Tisadream A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $12,000
Scioto Downs OH
Luttucerockthem A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $7,500
Yonkers Raceway NY
Followthewind N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $9,375
My Ruebe Star N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $33,000
Fizzing N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $14,250
Friday 31st July
Batavia Downs NY
Mr Euroman N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $7,000
Harry Hoo N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $7,600
Harrahs Hoosier Park IN
Brilliant Strike N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $10,000
Prince Mcardle N – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $9,000
Yonkers Raceway NY
Vasari N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $9,375
Military Master A – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $9,375
Flaming Flutter N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $17,250
Don Domingo N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $14,250
Woodbine Mohawk Park CA
Seaswift Joy N – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $26,000
Tuapeka Jessie N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $17,000
Saturday 1st August
Harrahs Hoosier Park IN
Majestic Player A – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $18,000
Late Night Date A – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $12,500
Meadowlands NJ
Effronte A – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $9,500
Northfield Park OH
He Can Fly N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $9,500
Running Aces Casino & Racetrack MN
Hoo Nien A – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $10,000
The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Our Zak Whitby A – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $11,200
Hiawatha Horse Park CA
Cullen Keefe N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $5,000
Woodbine Mohawk Park CA
Mongolian Hero N – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $16,000
Sunday 2nd August
Harrahs Philadelphia PA
Iammrbrightside N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $8,800
The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Golden Quest N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $12,000
Kendra N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $17,200
Lucky Artist A – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $11,200
Carter Dalgety