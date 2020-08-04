Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Team Tritton successful once again.

Ex Down Under harness racing driver Lauren Tritton recorded her first race driving win on Friday night at Yonkers Raceway in New York.

She did it aboard the consistent Down Under pacer of Flaming Flutter N. The pair were too good in the $17,250 pace, scoring in a time of 1:51.4 around the half mile track (800m). It was Lauren Trittons first race day driving success in North America.

The partnership of Lauren and Shane Tritton have had a great start to their North American harness racing career since relocating from Australia just four months ago. As a trainer Shane Tritton has won 12 races in North America with the win taking Flaming Flutter N to over $800,000 in stake earnings.

Team Trittons successes have been highlighted by mare My Ruebe Star N, who was successful again on Thursday night pacing a winning mile of 1:52.2 in a $33,000 Fillies and Mares Open Pace at Yonkers Raceway. It was the daughter of Falcon Seelster’s fifth straight victory from five starts in America and extended her career stake earnings to over $100,000.

Monday 27th July

Saratoga Harness NY

Le Reveur N – Time: 1:57.2, Stake: $4,800

Yonkers Raceway NY

Kendra N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $16,500

The Moonshadow N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $16,500

Woodbine Mohawk Park CA

General Joy A – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $14,000

Tuesday 28th July

Saratoga Harness NY

Kiwi Tintin N – Time: 1:56.2 Stake: $3,500

Crockets Cullen N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $8,500

Epaulette A – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $5,150

The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Border Control A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $6,800

Kerford Road A – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $8,800

Wednesday 29th July

Harrahs Philadelphia PA

Shes Sporty A – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $7,600

Its Mesmerize N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $11,600

English Rose N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $6,800

Queen Lostris N – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $10,000

Ocean Downs MD

Betacool N – Time: 1:55.0 Stake: $5,700

Saratoga Harness NY

Onspeed N – Time: 1:56.0 Stake: $4,250

Pasultimatedelite N – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $5,150

Miss Irish Rose A – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $8,500

Hereslooknatyou N – Time: 1:57.1, Stake: $4,250

Scioto Downs OH

Cyclone Kiwi N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $5,500

Grand River Raceway CA

Marty Monkhouser A – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $7,000

Thursday 30th July

Harrahs Philadelphia PA

Torrid Bromac N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $8,800

Need Luck N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $8,800

Plainridge Park MA

Tisadream A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $12,000

Scioto Downs OH

Luttucerockthem A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $7,500

Yonkers Raceway NY

Followthewind N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $9,375

My Ruebe Star N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $33,000

Fizzing N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $14,250

Friday 31st July

Batavia Downs NY

Mr Euroman N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $7,000

Harry Hoo N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $7,600

Harrahs Hoosier Park IN

Brilliant Strike N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $10,000

Prince Mcardle N – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $9,000

Yonkers Raceway NY

Vasari N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $9,375

Military Master A – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $9,375

Flaming Flutter N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $17,250

Don Domingo N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $14,250

Woodbine Mohawk Park CA

Seaswift Joy N – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $26,000

Tuapeka Jessie N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $17,000

Saturday 1st August

Harrahs Hoosier Park IN

Majestic Player A – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $18,000

Late Night Date A – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $12,500

Meadowlands NJ

Effronte A – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $9,500

Northfield Park OH

He Can Fly N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $9,500

Running Aces Casino & Racetrack MN

Hoo Nien A – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $10,000

The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Our Zak Whitby A – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $11,200

Hiawatha Horse Park CA

Cullen Keefe N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $5,000

Woodbine Mohawk Park CA

Mongolian Hero N – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $16,000

Sunday 2nd August

Harrahs Philadelphia PA

Iammrbrightside N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $8,800

The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Golden Quest N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $12,000

Kendra N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $17,200

Lucky Artist A – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $11,200

