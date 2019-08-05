Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Nine time winning New Zealand harness racing drivers premiership Champ, Dexter Dunn shone on Hambletonian Day, Saturday 4th of August at The Meadowlands.

Dunn who departed New Zealand for the US just on 12 Months ago, has been the winner of 255 races and over $5.5 million US in stakes earnings to date.

The champion reinsman competed in 14 of 16 races on Hambletonian Day, and was seen winning the $186,000 Dr. John R Steele Memorial FFA Mares Open aboard Nancy Johansson’s trotter, Manchego. The 4yo daughter of Muscle Hill trotted the mile in 1:50.

Since Dunn has entered the US he has been nothing short of outstanding. He was seen finishing a gallant 2nd in the $500,000 Hamiltonian Oaks, aboard the Jim Campbell trained Millies Possesion. Leading into the Oaks as tote favorite, the 3yo daughter of Possess The Will was unbeaten from eight race day starts.

Dunn was the winner of 2,226 races in New Zealand and over $22 Million is prize money.

Australian born Andrew McCarthy won the $100,362 Shady Daisy for 3yo fillies aboard Tall Drink Hanover. McCarthy steered homed the 3yo Captaintreacherous filly home in 1.48 for Trainer Tony Alagna. He also finished a respectable 2nd in the Lady Liberty FFA Mares Open aboard Caviart Ally behind champion mare Shartin N. McCarthy took himself to 137 victories for the season and extended his stakes earnings to over $3 million.

“It doesn’t get any better than that”, says Meadowlands commentator as Shartin N crossed the line in the $183,500 Lady Liberty FFA Mares Open. Setting a new mares world record of 1:46.4. The champion mare is taking trainer Jim King Jnr and owners Richard Poillucci, Jo Ann Looney-King, and Tim Tetrick, on a ride of a lifetime as she continues her domination of the Open Mares division in North America.

Monday 29th July

Batavia Downs NY

Quick Draft A – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $4,900

Northfield Park OH

Supreme Mach N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $7,000

He Can Fly N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $8,700

Plainridge Park MA

Tisadream A– Time: 1:50.0, Stake: $12,000

Mach Doro A – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $14,000

Tuesday 30th July

Yonkers Raceway NY

Blacknsweet Adda A – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $13,500

Kept Under Wraps A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $13,500

Wednesday 31st July

Harrah’s Philadelphia PA

Crockets Cullen N – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $12,5000

Monticello Raceway NY

Power Dreaming N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $5,000

Saratoga Harness NY

The Great Buzz N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $6,000

Thursday 1st August

Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN

Gold Class N – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $8,000

Plainridge Park MA

Neon Sky N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $7,200

The Spinster N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $5,800

Scarborough Downs ME

Jay Bees Grin N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $5,000

Scioto Downs OH

Lion Rock N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $15,000

Yonkers Raceway NY

Brookies Prince N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $13,500

Ima Tragedy N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $18,500

Friday 2nd August

Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN

Backup A – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $7,000

Nicol Shard N – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $8,000

Harrah’s Philadelphia PA

Delishka N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $14,500

Anytime N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $11,000

Saratoga Harness NY

Eclipse Me N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $15,000

Yonkers Raceway NY

Soho Jackman A – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $24,000

Down Under Trifecta - 2nd Statesman N, 3rd Simply Susational N

Saturday 3rd August

Batavia Downs NY

Iammrbrightside N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $11,000

Tullow N – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $9,500

Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN

Shards Halo N – Time: 1:49.1, Stake: $20,000

Meadowlands NJ

Shartin N – Time: 1:46.4, Stake: $183,500 (Mares World Record)

Northfield Park OH

He Can Fly N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $11,800

Uncle Lile A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $6,500

Saratoga Harness NY

Lockton Luck A – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $10,000

Scioto Downs OH

Sammy The Bull N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $17,500

The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Weona Sizzler A – Time: 1:50.0, Stake: $14,000

Yonkers Raceway NY

Major Crocker A – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $30,000

American Boy N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $30,000

Bit Of A Legend N – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $24,500

