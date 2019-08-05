Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Nine time winning New Zealand harness racing drivers premiership Champ, Dexter Dunn shone on Hambletonian Day, Saturday 4th of August at The Meadowlands.
Dunn who departed New Zealand for the US just on 12 Months ago, has been the winner of 255 races and over $5.5 million US in stakes earnings to date.
The champion reinsman competed in 14 of 16 races on Hambletonian Day, and was seen winning the $186,000 Dr. John R Steele Memorial FFA Mares Open aboard Nancy Johansson’s trotter, Manchego. The 4yo daughter of Muscle Hill trotted the mile in 1:50.
Since Dunn has entered the US he has been nothing short of outstanding. He was seen finishing a gallant 2nd in the $500,000 Hamiltonian Oaks, aboard the Jim Campbell trained Millies Possesion. Leading into the Oaks as tote favorite, the 3yo daughter of Possess The Will was unbeaten from eight race day starts.
Dunn was the winner of 2,226 races in New Zealand and over $22 Million is prize money.
Australian born Andrew McCarthy won the $100,362 Shady Daisy for 3yo fillies aboard Tall Drink Hanover. McCarthy steered homed the 3yo Captaintreacherous filly home in 1.48 for Trainer Tony Alagna. He also finished a respectable 2nd in the Lady Liberty FFA Mares Open aboard Caviart Ally behind champion mare Shartin N. McCarthy took himself to 137 victories for the season and extended his stakes earnings to over $3 million.
“It doesn’t get any better than that”, says Meadowlands commentator as Shartin N crossed the line in the $183,500 Lady Liberty FFA Mares Open. Setting a new mares world record of 1:46.4. The champion mare is taking trainer Jim King Jnr and owners Richard Poillucci, Jo Ann Looney-King, and Tim Tetrick, on a ride of a lifetime as she continues her domination of the Open Mares division in North America.
Monday 29th July
Batavia Downs NY
Quick Draft A – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $4,900
Northfield Park OH
Supreme Mach N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $7,000
He Can Fly N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $8,700
Plainridge Park MA
Tisadream A– Time: 1:50.0, Stake: $12,000
Mach Doro A – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $14,000
Tuesday 30th July
Yonkers Raceway NY
Blacknsweet Adda A – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $13,500
Kept Under Wraps A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $13,500
Wednesday 31st July
Harrah’s Philadelphia PA
Crockets Cullen N – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $12,5000
Monticello Raceway NY
Power Dreaming N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $5,000
Saratoga Harness NY
The Great Buzz N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $6,000
Thursday 1st August
Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN
Gold Class N – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $8,000
Plainridge Park MA
Neon Sky N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $7,200
The Spinster N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $5,800
Scarborough Downs ME
Jay Bees Grin N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $5,000
Scioto Downs OH
Lion Rock N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $15,000
Yonkers Raceway NY
Brookies Prince N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $13,500
Ima Tragedy N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $18,500
Friday 2nd August
Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN
Backup A – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $7,000
Nicol Shard N – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $8,000
Harrah’s Philadelphia PA
Delishka N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $14,500
Anytime N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $11,000
Saratoga Harness NY
Eclipse Me N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $15,000
Yonkers Raceway NY
Soho Jackman A – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $24,000
- Down Under Trifecta - 2nd Statesman N, 3rd Simply Susational N
Saturday 3rd August
Batavia Downs NY
Iammrbrightside N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $11,000
Tullow N – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $9,500
Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN
Shards Halo N – Time: 1:49.1, Stake: $20,000
Meadowlands NJ
Shartin N – Time: 1:46.4, Stake: $183,500 (Mares World Record)
Northfield Park OH
He Can Fly N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $11,800
Uncle Lile A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $6,500
Saratoga Harness NY
Lockton Luck A – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $10,000
Scioto Downs OH
Sammy The Bull N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $17,500
The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Weona Sizzler A – Time: 1:50.0, Stake: $14,000
Yonkers Raceway NY
Major Crocker A – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $30,000
American Boy N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $30,000
Bit Of A Legend N – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $24,500
by Carter Dalgety