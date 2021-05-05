Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Successful day on the racetrack for Down Under racehorses.

Sundays harness racing meeting at Harrah’s Philadelphia Chester in Pennsylvania saw down under racehorses play a huge part in the day’s events winning five races and among that scoring the trifecta in one of the feature. In a day of honest times run around the 1000m (5/8 Mile) racetrack located on the Chester waterfront down under harness horses were back to their best.

Down under trio of Permission A and driver Dexter Dunn and trainer Kelvin Harrison kicked off winning proceedings with a 1:51.2 victory in a $9,900 Pace, beating another down under pacer in Dina Bolt N who finished in second place.

Another down under trio win came along when Claytons Bettor N put on near the exact same figures also winning a $9,900 Pace in 1:51.3 for down under’s Kelvin Harrison and Andrew McCarthy.

Alluneedisfaith N was also sighted in the winners circles clocking 1:51.1 and taking home $11,200.

An intriguing and impressive winner on the day was Shoobee Doo A, who was having his north American racing debut in a strong field racing for $16,200. The 6yo son of Shoobee’s Place dropped back to last off the starting gate and remained there until three quarters (400m peg) where he then received live cover and was soon unleashed four wide nearing the end of the last turn and when straightening let down with a powerful sprint, sailing on by rivals with ease to win in 1:51.1. With an impressive debut like we saw here I am sure we will hear more of Shoobee Doo A in the near future.

The big result of the day was when down under mares scored the trifecta in one of the feature $22,500 Paces. Soho Burning Love A was the winner and continued on her brilliant patch of form when saluting in a sharp 1:50.1. Demeter N did well in second place and backed up her recent climb to Open Mares company. Then the 9yo of Eclipse Me N was also tough finishing third.

Overall on the day down under racehorses won five races and down under trainers and drivers won three, making it yet another positive day for Down Under harness racing in North American harness racing.

Monday 26th April

Harrington Raceway DE

Major Pocket A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $11,000

Mister Ohanzee A – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $6,000

Mister Daytona A – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $8,200

Plainridge Park MA

Bettors Fire N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $8,500

Stihl N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $12,000

Mach Up A – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $5,500

Duplicated N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $10,500

Saratoga Harness NY

Le Reveur N – Time: 1:58.1, Stake: $4,500

Yonkers Raceway NY

Solid Asa Rock A – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $17,000

Tuesday 27th April

Harrington Raceway DE

Shes Pukka N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $20,000

Rock N Shard N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $8,200

Women In Gold N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $11,500

Miami Valley Raceway OH

Persistent Threat A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $5,500

Saratoga Harness NY

Gunpowder N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $8,500

Some Waratah A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $13,000

Bettor Spirits N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $6,200

The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Chancellor Cullen N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $4,800

Yonkers Raceway NY

One Off Delight A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $14,000

Wednesday 28th April

Bangor Raceway ME

Millwood Faith N – Time: 1:57.3, Stake: $3,500

Buffalo Raceway NY

Milliondollargem A – Time: 1:58.1, Stake: $6,000

Monticello Raceway NY

Ohoka Texas N – Time: 1:58.1, Stake: $2,600

Saratoga Harness NY

Misty Memory N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $10,000

Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Hereslooknatyou N, 3rd Glenferrie Blade A

Donegalartchokin N – Time: 1:57.0, Stake: $6,200

The Meadows PA

Majestic Moment N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $7,900

Yonkers Raceway NY

Rckaroundtheclock N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $14,000

Thursday 29th April

Yonkers Raceway NY

Sudden Change N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $12,000

Bronze Over N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $17,000

Friday 30th April

Freehold Raceway NJ

Askmeilltellya A – Time: 1:57.4, Stake: $6,300

Betacool N – Time: 1:57.1, Stake: $5,000

Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN

Saying Grace N – Time: 1:49.2, Stake: $20,000

Prince Mcardle N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $13,000

Harrah’s Philadelphia PA

Tall Poppy N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $7,600

Darkrshadeofpale A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $9,900

Statement Made A – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $11,200

Yonkers Raceway NY

Campora A – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $12,000

Tin Roof Raider A – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $14,000

Saturday 1st May

Freehold Raceway NJ

Sporty Spook A – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $5,000

Harrah’s Philadelphia PA

Slick Artist A – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $6,300

Laredo Torpedo N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $6,300

Meadowlands NJ

She’s Nun Bettor N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $16,500

Stars Align A – Time: 1:49.0, Stake: $30,000

Rosecroft Raceway MD

Ideal One A – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $4,600

The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Tullow N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $16,000

Tioga Downs NY

Kotare Yael N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $5,000

Sunday 2nd May

Harrah’s Philadelphia PA

Permission A – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $9,900

Soho Burning Love A – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $22,500

Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Demeter N, 3rd Eclipse Me N

Shoobee Doo A – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $16,200

Claytons Bettor N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $9,900

Alluneedisfaith N – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $11,200

Maiami Valley Raceway OH

Statham N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $14,000

The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Georgie Martin N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $9,900



