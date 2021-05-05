Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Successful day on the racetrack for Down Under racehorses.
Sundays harness racing meeting at Harrah’s Philadelphia Chester in Pennsylvania saw down under racehorses play a huge part in the day’s events winning five races and among that scoring the trifecta in one of the feature. In a day of honest times run around the 1000m (5/8 Mile) racetrack located on the Chester waterfront down under harness horses were back to their best.
Down under trio of Permission A and driver Dexter Dunn and trainer Kelvin Harrison kicked off winning proceedings with a 1:51.2 victory in a $9,900 Pace, beating another down under pacer in Dina Bolt N who finished in second place.
Another down under trio win came along when Claytons Bettor N put on near the exact same figures also winning a $9,900 Pace in 1:51.3 for down under’s Kelvin Harrison and Andrew McCarthy.
Alluneedisfaith N was also sighted in the winners circles clocking 1:51.1 and taking home $11,200.
An intriguing and impressive winner on the day was Shoobee Doo A, who was having his north American racing debut in a strong field racing for $16,200. The 6yo son of Shoobee’s Place dropped back to last off the starting gate and remained there until three quarters (400m peg) where he then received live cover and was soon unleashed four wide nearing the end of the last turn and when straightening let down with a powerful sprint, sailing on by rivals with ease to win in 1:51.1. With an impressive debut like we saw here I am sure we will hear more of Shoobee Doo A in the near future.
The big result of the day was when down under mares scored the trifecta in one of the feature $22,500 Paces. Soho Burning Love A was the winner and continued on her brilliant patch of form when saluting in a sharp 1:50.1. Demeter N did well in second place and backed up her recent climb to Open Mares company. Then the 9yo of Eclipse Me N was also tough finishing third.
Overall on the day down under racehorses won five races and down under trainers and drivers won three, making it yet another positive day for Down Under harness racing in North American harness racing.
