Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Down Under pair both put up big miles to win on big day.

Saturdays harness racing at Dayton Raceway in Hollywood saw Miss You N and Stars Align put up big winning performances on Derby Day.

Miss You N for Dexter Dunn and Virgil Morgan Jr won well in the $25,000 Fillies and Mares Open clocking a time of 1:49.0 and in the process set a Hollywood Dayton track record for older pacing mares. The Betterthancheddar mare had 17 starts for 3 wins and 8 placings Down Under and since relocating to North America has been nothing short of impressive by clocking multiple sub 1:50 miles.

Stars Align A also put up a huge performance when winning the Dayton Derby Consolation for $75,000 in a ultra-sharp time of 1:48.1. Christi and Dan Noble were the trainer/driver combination of the Art Major Colt. The now 7yo had a very successful Down Under Career winning 24 races and placing a further 18 times and banking over $350,000 in stake earnings.

Also on the Day Down Under driver Dexter Dunn scored 3 wins. The big highlights coming in the $175,000 Dayton Derby for Mares and also the $176,500 Dayton Pacing Derby for Colts and Geldings. Dunn won the Mares Derby with Kissin In The Sand and trainer Nancy Takter.

They upset world champion mare Shartin N in the final straight when sailing past her to win in 1:49.0, equaling the Hollywood Dayton track record for older pacing mares.

The Pacing Derby for boys saw a Down Under Trained quinella with Chris Ryder winning the race with Bettors Wish and Tahnee Camilleri finishing second with Dancing Lou. Dexter Dunn drove the winner and past the post in time of 1:49.0.

Down Under Pacer wins strongly in Canada.

Hail Christian N scored a tough win on Saturday night at Woodbine Mohawk Park. The son of Christian Cullen had a very successful career racing Down Under in both New Zealand and Australia. But Saturday night’s win was for Canadian trainer T Osullivan and driver C Christoforou. The field roared out of the starting gate to clock a first quarter in 26.1 and then backing it off to see Hail Christian cross the line first in a time of 1:50.4.

The 6yo Stallion won 11 races and placed 18 times Down Under for over $265,000 in stake earnings. Most notably winning the New Zealand Sires Stakes Sophomore Classic at listed level at Addington Raceway and placing 3rd in the Group 1 $200,000 Chariots of Fire at Menangle. His ownership is still retained by Harcourt Lodge currently in Canada who also raced him Down Under.

Monday 28th September

Harrington Raceway DE

Shneonucrzydiamnd A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $10,500

The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Shes Sporty A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $7,600

Mighty Mr Sharkey N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $8,800

Tuesday 29th September

Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN

Beautiful Mrs A – Time: 1:59.1, Stake: $6,500

Running Aces Casino & Racetrack MN

Motu Moonbeam N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $9,000

Down Under Trifecta – 2nd My Kiwi Lady N, 3rd Quite A Delight N

Saratoga Harness NY

Khun Ratha A – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $3,500

Scarborough Downs ME

Holy Grail N – Time: 1:59.2, Stake: $3,600

The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Waimac Attack N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $8,800

The Meadows PA

Rollin Withholly A – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $8,400

Yonkers Raceway NY

Anne Bonney N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $12,000

Wednesday 30th September

Bangor Raceway ME

Millwood Faith N – Time: 1:58.4, Stake: $4,050

Batavia Downs NY

Electric Chapel N – Time: 2:00.2, Stake: $3,200

Harrahs Philadelphia PA

Ideal Lifestyle A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $8,800

Queen Lostris N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $10,000

Infinite Symbol A – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $10,000

Darkshadeofpale N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $5,600

Harrington Raceway DE

Almighty Johnson N – Time: 1:57.4, Stake: $5,500

Running Aces Casino & Racetrack MN

Firenglow A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $3,700

Thursday 1st October

Harrahs Philadelphia PA

Deltasun A – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $11,600

Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway OH

The Great Buzz N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $7,200

Plainridge Park MA

Leonidas A – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $17,500

Fearless Leader N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $7,500

Yonkers Raceway NY

Lady Dela Renta A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $25,000

Friday 2nd October

Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN

Bechers Brook A – Time: 1:50.0, Stake: $15,000

Eyespywithmylileye N – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $18,000

Prince Mcardle N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $8,000

The Meadows PA

Boarder Control A – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $10,800

Yonkers Raceway NY

Soho Wallstreet A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $12,500

Mister Spot A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $12,500

Down Under Trifecta – 2nd War Dan Delight N, 3rd Italian Delight N

Mickey Gee N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $25,000

San Domino N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $15,000

Down Under First 7 – 2nd Fizzing N, 3rd One Off Delight A, 4th Crockets Cullen N, 5th Anthem N, 6th Alta Leroy N, 7th Kimani N

Saturday 3rd October

Batavia Downs NY

Sir Richie N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $6,000

Mr Euroman N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $8,500

In Runaway Bay N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $5,000

Freehold Raceway NJ

Heez Orl Black N – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $5,000

Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway OH

Miss You N – Time: 1:49.0, Stake: $25,000

Stars Align A – Time: 1:48.1, Stake: $75,000

Meadowlands NJ

Whittaker N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $8,500

Mitch Maguire N – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $8,500

Franco Totem N – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $8,500

Scarborough Downs ME

Flight Deck N – Time: 1:58.2, Stake: $3,800

Simply Susational N – Time: 1:57.4, Stake: $4,600

The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Lachie Maguire N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $16,000

Joesstar Of Mia A – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $14,000

Woodbine Mohawk Park CA

Hail Christian N – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $16,000

Sunday 4th October

Harrahs Philadelphia PA

Sevens Hope A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $8,800

Shneonucrzydiamnd A – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $10,000

Vettel N – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $14,400

Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Itsrockandroll A, 3rd Jacks Shadow N

Our Max Phactor N – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $10,000

Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Billy Badger N, 3rd Robbie Burns N

Running Aces Casino & Racetrack MN

Hoo Nien A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $9,500

My Kiwi Lady N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $9,500

The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Shes Sporty A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $7,600

Cole Porter N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $4,800

Billy Lincoln N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $12,000

