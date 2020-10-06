Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Down Under pair both put up big miles to win on big day.
Saturdays harness racing at Dayton Raceway in Hollywood saw Miss You N and Stars Align put up big winning performances on Derby Day.
Miss You N for Dexter Dunn and Virgil Morgan Jr won well in the $25,000 Fillies and Mares Open clocking a time of 1:49.0 and in the process set a Hollywood Dayton track record for older pacing mares. The Betterthancheddar mare had 17 starts for 3 wins and 8 placings Down Under and since relocating to North America has been nothing short of impressive by clocking multiple sub 1:50 miles.
Stars Align A also put up a huge performance when winning the Dayton Derby Consolation for $75,000 in a ultra-sharp time of 1:48.1. Christi and Dan Noble were the trainer/driver combination of the Art Major Colt. The now 7yo had a very successful Down Under Career winning 24 races and placing a further 18 times and banking over $350,000 in stake earnings.
Also on the Day Down Under driver Dexter Dunn scored 3 wins. The big highlights coming in the $175,000 Dayton Derby for Mares and also the $176,500 Dayton Pacing Derby for Colts and Geldings. Dunn won the Mares Derby with Kissin In The Sand and trainer Nancy Takter.
They upset world champion mare Shartin N in the final straight when sailing past her to win in 1:49.0, equaling the Hollywood Dayton track record for older pacing mares.
The Pacing Derby for boys saw a Down Under Trained quinella with Chris Ryder winning the race with Bettors Wish and Tahnee Camilleri finishing second with Dancing Lou. Dexter Dunn drove the winner and past the post in time of 1:49.0.
Down Under Pacer wins strongly in Canada.
Hail Christian N scored a tough win on Saturday night at Woodbine Mohawk Park. The son of Christian Cullen had a very successful career racing Down Under in both New Zealand and Australia. But Saturday night’s win was for Canadian trainer T Osullivan and driver C Christoforou. The field roared out of the starting gate to clock a first quarter in 26.1 and then backing it off to see Hail Christian cross the line first in a time of 1:50.4.
The 6yo Stallion won 11 races and placed 18 times Down Under for over $265,000 in stake earnings. Most notably winning the New Zealand Sires Stakes Sophomore Classic at listed level at Addington Raceway and placing 3rd in the Group 1 $200,000 Chariots of Fire at Menangle. His ownership is still retained by Harcourt Lodge currently in Canada who also raced him Down Under.
Monday 28th September
Harrington Raceway DE
Shneonucrzydiamnd A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $10,500
The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Shes Sporty A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $7,600
Mighty Mr Sharkey N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $8,800
Tuesday 29th September
Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN
Beautiful Mrs A – Time: 1:59.1, Stake: $6,500
Running Aces Casino & Racetrack MN
Motu Moonbeam N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $9,000
-
Down Under Trifecta – 2nd My Kiwi Lady N, 3rd Quite A Delight N
Saratoga Harness NY
Khun Ratha A – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $3,500
Scarborough Downs ME
Holy Grail N – Time: 1:59.2, Stake: $3,600
The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Waimac Attack N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $8,800
The Meadows PA
Rollin Withholly A – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $8,400
Yonkers Raceway NY
Anne Bonney N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $12,000
Wednesday 30th September
Bangor Raceway ME
Millwood Faith N – Time: 1:58.4, Stake: $4,050
Batavia Downs NY
Electric Chapel N – Time: 2:00.2, Stake: $3,200
Harrahs Philadelphia PA
Ideal Lifestyle A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $8,800
Queen Lostris N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $10,000
Infinite Symbol A – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $10,000
Darkshadeofpale N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $5,600
Harrington Raceway DE
Almighty Johnson N – Time: 1:57.4, Stake: $5,500
Running Aces Casino & Racetrack MN
Firenglow A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $3,700
Thursday 1st October
Harrahs Philadelphia PA
Deltasun A – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $11,600
Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway OH
The Great Buzz N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $7,200
Plainridge Park MA
Leonidas A – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $17,500
Fearless Leader N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $7,500
Yonkers Raceway NY
Lady Dela Renta A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $25,000
Friday 2nd October
Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN
Bechers Brook A – Time: 1:50.0, Stake: $15,000
Eyespywithmylileye N – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $18,000
Prince Mcardle N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $8,000
The Meadows PA
Boarder Control A – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $10,800
Yonkers Raceway NY
Soho Wallstreet A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $12,500
Mister Spot A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $12,500
-
Down Under Trifecta – 2nd War Dan Delight N, 3rd Italian Delight N
Mickey Gee N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $25,000
San Domino N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $15,000
-
Down Under First 7 – 2nd Fizzing N, 3rd One Off Delight A, 4th Crockets Cullen N, 5th Anthem N, 6th Alta Leroy N, 7th Kimani N
Saturday 3rd October
Batavia Downs NY
Sir Richie N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $6,000
Mr Euroman N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $8,500
In Runaway Bay N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $5,000
Freehold Raceway NJ
Heez Orl Black N – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $5,000
Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway OH
Miss You N – Time: 1:49.0, Stake: $25,000
Stars Align A – Time: 1:48.1, Stake: $75,000
Meadowlands NJ
Whittaker N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $8,500
Mitch Maguire N – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $8,500
Franco Totem N – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $8,500
Scarborough Downs ME
Flight Deck N – Time: 1:58.2, Stake: $3,800
Simply Susational N – Time: 1:57.4, Stake: $4,600
The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Lachie Maguire N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $16,000
Joesstar Of Mia A – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $14,000
Woodbine Mohawk Park CA
Hail Christian N – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $16,000
Sunday 4th October
Harrahs Philadelphia PA
Sevens Hope A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $8,800
Shneonucrzydiamnd A – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $10,000
Vettel N – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $14,400
-
Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Itsrockandroll A, 3rd Jacks Shadow N
Our Max Phactor N – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $10,000
-
Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Billy Badger N, 3rd Robbie Burns N
Running Aces Casino & Racetrack MN
Hoo Nien A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $9,500
My Kiwi Lady N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $9,500
The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Shes Sporty A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $7,600
Cole Porter N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $4,800
Billy Lincoln N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $12,000
Click here for previous weeks articles
by Carter Dalgety