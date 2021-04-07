Day At The Track

Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

05:00 PM 07 Apr 2021 NZST
Carter Dalgety,Harness racing
Carter Dalgety

Down Under Pacer proves tough in latest harness racing victory.

Never Say Never N a very well bred son of Bettors Delight from mare of strong bloodlines Maid In Splendour showed big heart when winning at Hoosier Park in Illinois on Saturday.

The 8yo settled fourth in the single file running line throughout the running and peeled from a pocket to start a solo run towards leaders at the half mile mark, which was reached in 55.2 seconds. Turning into the stretch the leader shot clear but driver Trace Tetrick urged Never Say Never N right the way up the long straight of Hoosier Park to hit the lead just strides before the winning post and win in a time of 1:51.1.

Tyler George trains the down under gelding that took home the $27,250 prize money.

In his down under racing career this colt only had five race starts for one win but impressed throughout to soon be exported to the United States. 

 

Tuesday 30th March

Dover Downs DE

Need Luck N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $8,000

 

Monticello Raceway NY

Epaulette A – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $6,700

 

Northfield Park OH

Rub Of The Green N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $6,800

 

Saratoga Harness NY

Gunpower N – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $6,750

Waimac Attack N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $7,700

Kiwi Tintin N – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $3,850

 

Yonkers Raceway NY

I’m Benicio N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $10,500

Galante N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $17,000

Mighty Santana N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $15,500

  • Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Benhope Rulz N, 3rd Alta Leroy N

 

Western Fair Raceway CA

Fcee N – Time: 1:59.3, Stake: $4,400

Firebby A – Time: 1:57.4, Stake: $7,000

 

Wednesday 31st March

Northfield Park OH

Mackeral A – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $5,200

Dixie Star N – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $3,600

 

Saratoga Harness NY

Rckaroundtheclock N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $5,100

Dibaba N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $7,200

Gina Grace N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $3,600

 

Thursday 1st April

Dover Downs DE

Trojan Banner N – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $9,000

Bad Boy Brad A – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $10,000

Jacks Shadow N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $14,000

 

Monticello Raceway NY

Our Regal Ideal A – Time: 2:00.0, Stake: $2,600

Machtu A – Time: 1:58.3, Stake: $3,900

 

Yonkers Raceway NY

Motu Moonbeam N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $12,000

Bronskimackenzie A – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $22,000

Jossie James A – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $15,500

 

Woodbine Mohawk Park CA

Ready To Rumble N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $11,000

 

Friday 2nd April

Freehold Raceway NJ

Majestic Sunrise A – Time: 1:59.0, Stake: $5,000

 

Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN

El Jacko N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $10,000

 

Harrah’s Philadelphia PA

Billy Badger N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $8,800

 

Meadowlands NJ

Bettor Not Bitter A – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $8,750

 

The Meadows PA

Dream Out Loud N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $7,200

 

Western Fair Raceway CA

Smoke N Reactor N – Time: 1:58.0, Stake: $10,000

Flossie N – Time: 1:57.4, Stake: $9,000

 

Saturday 3rd April

Freehold Raceway NJ

Statesman N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $7,875

Mister Spot A – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $7,700

 

Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN

Never Say Never N – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $27,250

 

Meadowlands NJ

Bechers Brook N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $13,500

Franco Totem N – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $16,500

Colossal Stride A – Time: 1:50.0, Stake: $27,500

 

Miami Valley Raceway OH

Statham N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $10,000

 

Northville Downs MI

Salty Robyn N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $8,000

Classic American N – Time: 1:59.0, Stake: $4,400

 

The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Foo Fighter N – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $16,000

Tam Major A – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $11,200


 
