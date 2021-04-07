Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Down Under Pacer proves tough in latest harness racing victory.
Never Say Never N a very well bred son of Bettors Delight from mare of strong bloodlines Maid In Splendour showed big heart when winning at Hoosier Park in Illinois on Saturday.
The 8yo settled fourth in the single file running line throughout the running and peeled from a pocket to start a solo run towards leaders at the half mile mark, which was reached in 55.2 seconds. Turning into the stretch the leader shot clear but driver Trace Tetrick urged Never Say Never N right the way up the long straight of Hoosier Park to hit the lead just strides before the winning post and win in a time of 1:51.1.
Tyler George trains the down under gelding that took home the $27,250 prize money.
In his down under racing career this colt only had five race starts for one win but impressed throughout to soon be exported to the United States.
Tuesday 30th March
Dover Downs DE
Need Luck N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $8,000
Monticello Raceway NY
Epaulette A – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $6,700
Northfield Park OH
Rub Of The Green N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $6,800
Saratoga Harness NY
Gunpower N – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $6,750
Waimac Attack N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $7,700
Kiwi Tintin N – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $3,850
Yonkers Raceway NY
I’m Benicio N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $10,500
Galante N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $17,000
Mighty Santana N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $15,500
-
Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Benhope Rulz N, 3rd Alta Leroy N
Western Fair Raceway CA
Fcee N – Time: 1:59.3, Stake: $4,400
Firebby A – Time: 1:57.4, Stake: $7,000
Wednesday 31st March
Northfield Park OH
Mackeral A – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $5,200
Dixie Star N – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $3,600
Saratoga Harness NY
Rckaroundtheclock N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $5,100
Dibaba N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $7,200
Gina Grace N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $3,600
Thursday 1st April
Dover Downs DE
Trojan Banner N – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $9,000
Bad Boy Brad A – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $10,000
Jacks Shadow N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $14,000
Monticello Raceway NY
Our Regal Ideal A – Time: 2:00.0, Stake: $2,600
Machtu A – Time: 1:58.3, Stake: $3,900
Yonkers Raceway NY
Motu Moonbeam N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $12,000
Bronskimackenzie A – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $22,000
Jossie James A – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $15,500
Woodbine Mohawk Park CA
Ready To Rumble N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $11,000
Friday 2nd April
Freehold Raceway NJ
Majestic Sunrise A – Time: 1:59.0, Stake: $5,000
Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN
El Jacko N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $10,000
Harrah’s Philadelphia PA
Billy Badger N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $8,800
Meadowlands NJ
Bettor Not Bitter A – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $8,750
The Meadows PA
Dream Out Loud N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $7,200
Western Fair Raceway CA
Smoke N Reactor N – Time: 1:58.0, Stake: $10,000
Flossie N – Time: 1:57.4, Stake: $9,000
Saturday 3rd April
Freehold Raceway NJ
Statesman N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $7,875
Mister Spot A – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $7,700
Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN
Never Say Never N – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $27,250
Meadowlands NJ
Bechers Brook N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $13,500
Franco Totem N – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $16,500
Colossal Stride A – Time: 1:50.0, Stake: $27,500
Miami Valley Raceway OH
Statham N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $10,000
Northville Downs MI
Salty Robyn N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $8,000
Classic American N – Time: 1:59.0, Stake: $4,400
The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Foo Fighter N – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $16,000
Tam Major A – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $11,200