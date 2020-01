Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Down Under Mare Crowned USA Pacing Mare of the Year once again.

Champion harness racing mare Shartin N was awarded the top prize for a pacing mare in the United States early in the New Year.

The daughter of Tintin In America finished her 2019 racing season winning 15 races and earning a staggering $982,177 in prize money and along the way setting multiple track/world records, the highlight being her 1:46.4 win at the Meadowlands in August.

Some of this amazing mares biggest wins of the season were in the $402,600 Pine Chip Matchmaker Series Final, $247,500 Roses Are Red, and $183,500 Lady Liberty.

She has just recently returned to the stable from a well-earned vacation as she prepares herself for the 2020 Blue Chip Matchmaker Series.

Talented Down Under Filly Qualifies in North America.

Soho Burning Love A was the winner of her qualifying heat at Dover Downs on Wednesday. She was driven by Tim Tetrick for new trainer Jim King Jr. The daughter of Auckland Reactor paced the mile in a moderate 1:56.2. Starting off her racing career in Australia, Soho Burning Love was the winner of 12 races for just shy of $250,000 in stake earnings. Most importantly being placed at Group level on seven occasions.

Monday 30th December

Monticello Raceway NY

Myeyesadoreya N – Time: 2:01.0, Stake: $3,700

Northfield Park OH

Copper Coast A – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $5,500

The Meadows PA

The Spinster N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $17,400

Tuesday 31th December

Monticello Raceway NY

Go Cullect N – Time: 1:59.3, Stake: $5,500

Wednesday 1st January

Dover Downs DE

Bettor Trix N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $16,000

Thursday 2nd January

Dover Downs DE

Bad Boy Brad A – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $15,000

Trojan Banner N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $15,000

Montefalco N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $13,000

Freehold Raceway NJ

Starskys Dream N – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $5,000

Friday 3rd January

Freehold Raceway NJ

Shecouldbegood N – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $9,000

Meadowlands NJ

Soho Leviathan A – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $11,250

Donegal Rundlescreek N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $13,500

Miami Valley Raceway OH

Eliza Dushku N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $16,000

Saturday 4th January

Freehold Raceway NJ

Lincs Tiger N – Time: 1:57.0, Stake: $7,700

Meadowlands NJ

Laredo Torpedo N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $13,500

Whittaker N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $16,000

Miami Valley Raceway OH

Montana Pablo A – Time: 1:57.0, Stake: $9,000

Nicol Shard N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $15,000

Lucifers Legend A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $15,000

Woodbine Mohawk Park CA

Sly Eleanor N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $16,000

High Rolling A – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $20,000

Sunday 5th January

Miami Valley Raceway OH

Onspeed N – Time: 1:58.1, Stake: $6,000

Pompano Park FL

Alluneedisfaith N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $9,500

