Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Down Under New Zealand mares Major League N and Tango Dancer N put on special displays at Woodbine Mohawk Park and at The Meadowlands on the first night of harness racing after the Covid-19 lockdown.

Major League N ( Gotta Go Cullen - Candlestick Park - Falcon Seelster ) having her just third start in North America, powered her way to the front after drawing post 10 (second tier) impressively winning in a very good time of 1:50.4.

Major League N is trained by Ashley Hensley and was driven by Ed Hensley.

Major League N only had one start in New Zealand for a second placing at Gore before going to Australia and performing extra well there with a record of 13 wins 11 seconds and 5 thirds for just on $100,000.

In Australia, Major League N took a time of 1:51.1 winning at Menangle for trainer Kevin Pizzuto, and in the process she easily beat the top USA imported mare Blue Moon Stride 1:48.4 ($1,266,226).

Major League N

Tango Dancer N ( A Rocknroll Dance - Tango Lady - Artsplace ) driven by Dexter Dunn and trained by expat Kelvin Harrison, put on an explosive and powerful display hitting the front at the first quarter in 27.3 and holding the hot favorite JK American Beauty ($422,000) at bay, in the excellent time of 1:50.4.

This was a lifetime mark.

In New Zealand Tango Dancer N was trained by the late Father Dan Cummings. She won three races in New Zealand from around 20 starts.

In North America Tango Dancer has had 11 starts for 5 wins and 5 seconds for $52,477 to date.

Tango Dancer N

Team Tritton Qualify some in North America

Leading Downs Under trainer/driver partnership who have recently relocated to New York from Sydney, Australia kicked off their Northern Hemisphere career.

Shane and Lauren Tritton opened up with a team of seven down under race horses at Goshen Historic Racetrack qualifiers across Thursday and Friday.

It was the stables first public outing in the states.

Thursdays heats saw My Ruebe Star N pace a nice mile in 1:55.4 and Foo Fighter N in clocked in 1:57.3. Both were driven by the New York based driver Jordan Stratton.

Fridays heats saw Flaming Flutter N (1:57.3) and My Rona Gold (1:56.0) both take out their qualifiers with Lauren Tritton in the bike. While Yayas Hot Spot N was also successful in 1:56.1 with Jordan Stratton taking the reins.

The stables other runners include Ohoka Johnny N and Shezlimitless N.

Also on Friday at the Meadowlands they had three qualifiers entered, Gods Spirit N, Afterdinnrspeaker N and I's A Director.

The Australian Duo relocated to Pine Bush in New York towards the end of March this year, where they train a team of around 16 race horses.

Friday 29th May

Scioto Downs OH

Glenferrie Bronte N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $9,000

Majestic Player A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $18,000

Eyespywithmylileye N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $12,000

Saturday 30th May

Northfield Park OH

Rollin With Holly A – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $5,000

Scioto Downs OH

Messi N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $10,000

Lettucerockthem A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $9,000

Lifeonthebeach A – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $18,000

Monday 1st June

Northfield Park OH

He Can Fly N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $6,500

Havfaithinme N – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $11,500

Tuesday 2nd June

Northfield Park OH

Sporty Spook A – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $3,800

Wednesday 3rd June

Scioto Downs OH

Hez A Dude A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $6,000

Saloon Passage N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $4,500

Picard A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $4,500

Friday 5th June

Meadowlands NJ

Tango Dancer N – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $15,750

Bettor Joy N – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $18,750

Scarborough Downs ME

Bettors Fire N – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $5,000

Scioto Downs OH

Majestic Player A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $18,000

Eyespywithmylileye N – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $15,000

Woodbine Mohawk Park

Balfast N - Time 1:53.1, Stake $18,000

Major League N - Time 1:50.4, Stake $18,000

Saturday 6th June

Buffalo Raceway NY

Classic American N – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $8,400

Meadowlands NJ

Bechers Brook A – Time: 1:49.0, Stake: $20,000

Woodbine Mohawk Park

Muscle Mach A - Time 1:52.1, Stake $16,000

Mongolian Hero N - Time 1:51.3, Stake $30,000