Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

New Zealand born harness racing superstar Dexter Dunn won the $69,500 Allerge Farms Fillies and Mares Open trot yesterday (6th September) at The Red Mile with Manchego, a daughter of Muscle Hill , setting a new mares world record for trotters of 1:49.

Dunn was also the winner on two other occasions that day winning the $270,000 Tattersalls Pace 3 year old Open with Dancing Lou in a time of 1:49.4 and with Down Under trainer Chris Ryder's top pacer Bettors Wish was successful in the other division of the $270,000 Tattersalls Pace 3 year old Open. The outstanding 3yo colt out toughed and fought off the high class pacer Captain Crunch to win in a time of 1:48.4.

These wins take Dunn's 2019 season wins to 314, and over $8.7 million in stake earnings.

Another Down Under trainer driver combination broke champion mare Shartin's 14 race winning streak. The down under duo of trainer Brett Pelling and driver Andrew McCarthy won the $87,000 Allerge Farms Mares Open with top US mare Caviart Ally.

McCarthy sat third throughout the running with the daughter of Bettors Delight while Shartin lead from the gate in her usual tactics. Hitting the half in 54.3, Caviart Ally soon made her move to sit outside Shartin and having her measure in the home stretch in a time of 1:48.3.

It was driver Andrew McCarthy's 196th winner for the season and extended his stake earinings for 2019 to over $5.1 million.

It was also trainer Brett Pellings 35th winner for the season and taking his prize money earned to over $1.4 million for 2019.

Gold Class N impressing in North America. The New Zealand bred and formerly New Zealand trained Gold Class won at The Red Mile on Friday in a time of 1:51.1 for driver Tim Tetrick and trainer Trent Stohler. The daughter of Bettors Delight has won half (eight) of her 16 North American starts this season. Her impressive 4 length victory stated that her future of racing in the US is bright. Gold Class was previously trained in New Zealand by Frank Cooney and Tate Hopkins where she was a winner in a very lightly raced down under career.

Monday 30th September

Harrington Raceway DE

Gotta Minute N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $12,000

Senor Macray A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $11,000

Tuapeka Trick N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $12,500

Raksmach N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $6,000

Johnny Disco A – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $5,000

Plainridge Park MA

Mach Doro A – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $14,000

The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Chancellor Cullen N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $6,000

Yonkers Raceway NY

Whats In The Sky A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $16,000

Christen Me N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $20,000

Tuesday 1st October

Harrington Raceway DE

Anytime N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $12,500

Yonkers Raceway NY

Classy Chapel N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $17,000

Majestic Moment N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $17,000

Fryeburg ME

Millwood Faith N – Time: 1:58.2, Stake: $2,900

Thursday 3rd October

Monticello Raceway NY

Ideal Tyson A – Time: 2:00.3, Stake: $3,300

Saratoga Harness NY

Eclipse Me N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $15,000

Yonkers Raceway NY

Northern Assassin A – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $12,500

Vinny Gambini N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $12,500

Our Positano N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $17,000

Fryeburg ME

Ideal Legacy A – Time: 1:58.1, Stake: $3,600

Flamboro Downs CA

Smooth Mara N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $7,000

Friday 4th October

Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN

Brilliant Strike N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $12,500

The Red Mile KY

Gold Class N – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $12,500

Yonkers Raceway NY

Imprincessgemma A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $27,000

Lady Dela Renta A – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $42,000

Sudden Change N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $20,000

Fryeburg ME

Millwood Faith N – Time: 1:57.3, Stake: $2,900

Saturday 5th October

Freehold Raceway NJ

Machtu N – Time: 1:56.4, Stake: $6,300

Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN

Saying Grace N – Time: 1:48:4, Stake: $17,000

Saratoga Harness NY

The Great Buzz N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $8,000

Vasari N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $11,000

Lord Willoughby A – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $18,000

The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Motown N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $11,000

Star Commander N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $8,500

The Meadows PA

Fiery Lustre N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $9,900

Yonkers Raceway NY

Mach Time N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $17,000

San Domino A – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $42,000

Military Master A – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $22,000

Don Domingo N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $27,000

Fryeburg ME

Millwood Faith N – Time: 1:57.4, Stake: $3,500

Sunday 6th October

Harrah’s Philadelphia PA

Weona Sizzler A – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $14,500

Tact Tate N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $14,500

Saratoga Harness NY

Mr Cool Seaeyre A – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $11,000

The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Jacks Shadow N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $15,000

Rideau Carleton Raceway CA

Brigadierbronski A – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $15,000

Carter Dalgety