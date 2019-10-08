Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

New Zealand born harness racing superstar Dexter Dunn won the $69,500 Allerge Farms Fillies and Mares Open trot yesterday (6th September) at The Red Mile with Manchego, a daughter of Muscle Hill, setting a new mares world record for trotters of 1:49.
Dunn was also the winner on two other occasions that day winning the $270,000 Tattersalls Pace 3 year old Open with Dancing Lou in a time of 1:49.4 and with Down Under trainer Chris Ryder's top pacer Bettors Wish was successful in the other division of the $270,000 Tattersalls Pace 3 year old Open. The outstanding 3yo colt out toughed and fought off the high class pacer Captain Crunch to win in a time of 1:48.4.
These wins take Dunn's 2019 season wins to 314, and over $8.7 million in stake earnings.
Another Down Under trainer driver combination broke champion mare Shartin's 14 race winning streak. The down under duo of trainer Brett Pelling and driver Andrew McCarthy won the $87,000 Allerge Farms Mares Open with top US mare Caviart Ally.
McCarthy sat third throughout the running with the daughter of Bettors Delight while Shartin lead from the gate in her usual tactics. Hitting the half in 54.3, Caviart Ally soon made her move to sit outside Shartin and having her measure in the home stretch in a time of 1:48.3.
It was driver Andrew McCarthy's 196th winner for the season and extended his stake earinings for 2019 to over $5.1 million.
It was also trainer Brett Pellings 35th winner for the season and taking his prize money earned to over $1.4 million for 2019.
Gold Class N impressing in North America. The New Zealand bred and formerly New Zealand trained Gold Class won at The Red Mile on Friday in a time of 1:51.1 for driver Tim Tetrick and trainer Trent Stohler. The daughter of Bettors Delight has won half (eight) of her 16 North American starts this season. Her impressive 4 length victory stated that her future of racing in the US is bright. Gold Class was previously trained in New Zealand by Frank Cooney and Tate Hopkins where she was a winner in a very lightly raced down under career.
Monday 30th September
Harrington Raceway DE
Gotta Minute N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $12,000
Senor Macray A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $11,000
Tuapeka Trick N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $12,500
Raksmach N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $6,000
Johnny Disco A – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $5,000
Plainridge Park MA
Mach Doro A – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $14,000
The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Chancellor Cullen N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $6,000
Yonkers Raceway NY
Whats In The Sky A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $16,000
Christen Me N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $20,000
Tuesday 1st October
Harrington Raceway DE
Anytime N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $12,500
Yonkers Raceway NY
Classy Chapel N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $17,000
Majestic Moment N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $17,000
Fryeburg ME
Millwood Faith N – Time: 1:58.2, Stake: $2,900
Thursday 3rd October
Monticello Raceway NY
Ideal Tyson A – Time: 2:00.3, Stake: $3,300
Saratoga Harness NY
Eclipse Me N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $15,000
Yonkers Raceway NY
Northern Assassin A – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $12,500
Vinny Gambini N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $12,500
Our Positano N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $17,000
Fryeburg ME
Ideal Legacy A – Time: 1:58.1, Stake: $3,600
Flamboro Downs CA
Smooth Mara N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $7,000
Friday 4th October
Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN
Brilliant Strike N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $12,500
The Red Mile KY
Gold Class N – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $12,500
Yonkers Raceway NY
Imprincessgemma A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $27,000
Lady Dela Renta A – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $42,000
Sudden Change N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $20,000
Fryeburg ME
Millwood Faith N – Time: 1:57.3, Stake: $2,900
Saturday 5th October
Freehold Raceway NJ
Machtu N – Time: 1:56.4, Stake: $6,300
Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN
Saying Grace N – Time: 1:48:4, Stake: $17,000
Saratoga Harness NY
The Great Buzz N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $8,000
Vasari N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $11,000
Lord Willoughby A – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $18,000
The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Motown N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $11,000
Star Commander N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $8,500
The Meadows PA
Fiery Lustre N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $9,900
Yonkers Raceway NY
Mach Time N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $17,000
San Domino A – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $42,000
Military Master A – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $22,000
Don Domingo N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $27,000
Fryeburg ME
Millwood Faith N – Time: 1:57.4, Stake: $3,500
Sunday 6th October
Harrah’s Philadelphia PA
Weona Sizzler A – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $14,500
Tact Tate N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $14,500
Saratoga Harness NY
Mr Cool Seaeyre A – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $11,000
The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Jacks Shadow N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $15,000
Rideau Carleton Raceway CA
Brigadierbronski A – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $15,000
Carter Dalgety