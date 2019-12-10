Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Top Down Under harness racing horsemen create spectacular finish at The Meadowlands.
Down Under Trainers, Nifty Norman and Noel Daley dead-heated the $65,000 SBOA Final for 3yo Trotters at The Meadowlands Raceway in New Jersey on Friday night.
With Down Under reins men Andrew McCarthy driving the Noel Daley trained runner and amazingly Dexter Dunn driving the third place getter. Making it a rare four way trifecta involvement for Down Under Trainers and Drivers in a North American race.
The winning horses being Evident Beauty and Princess Deo, both 3yo Filly’s by Trixton trotted the mile in 1:52.2. The third place getter who was driven by Dexter Dunn, Lucius Vorenus is by Father Patrick.
This was a very early win for Noel Daley since he recently returned to training in North America after having a stint in Sydney, Australia as head trainer for Emilio and Mary Rosati, Team Stride.
The dead-heated win was Nifty Normans 118th winner for the season and took his stake earnings past the $4.2 million mark for 2019.
Andrew McCarthy gained his 236th win for the season and extended his stake earnings to over $7.3 million for 2019.
Also Dexter Dunn has driven 424 winners and earned over $11.6 million in prize money for his 2019 North American driving career.
Here is that race
Monday 2nd December
Northfield Park OH
Sporty Spook A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $12,500
He Can Fly N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $11,800
Rosecroft Raceway MD
Our Jerry Lee N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $6,500
Tuesday 3rd November
Dover Downs DE
Shared Interest A – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $9,000
Monticello Raceway NY
Steel The Deal N – Time: 1:58.0, Stake: $6,300
Yonkers Raceway NY
Bettor Spirits N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $12,500
Torrid Bromac N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $17,000
Wednesday 4th December
Dover Downs DE
Bettor Trix N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $9,500
Harrah’s Philadelphia PA
Midnight Dylan N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $8,000
Big On Personality N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $16,000
Thursday 5th December
Dover Downs DE
Trojan Banner N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $15,000
Mister Ohanzee A – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $15,000
Duplicated N – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $25,000
Glengarry Knight N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $14,500
Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway OH
Nicol Shard N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $8,500
Montana Pablo A – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $4,500
Monticello Raceway NY
Fiery Lustre N – Time: 2:03.1, Stake: $3,000
Saratoga Harness NY
Coverdndiamonds N – Time: 1:56.4, Stake: $9,100
Lady Dela Renta A – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $18,000
Sea Change N – Time: 1:57.4, Stake: $8,000
Yonkers Raceway NY
Sezana N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $14,500
Texas Terror N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $20,000
Friday 6th December
Harrah’s Philadelphia PA
Western Rockstar A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $9,500
Ideal Lifestyle A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $11,000
Followthewind N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $7,000
Lincolns Girl N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $17,000
Meadowlands NJ
Polak A – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $17,000
The Meadows PA
Bit Of A Tiger N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $11,200
Yonkers Raceway NY
Dream Out Loud N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $17,000
Dibaba N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $42,000
Fraser Downs CA
Sell A Bit N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $50,000
Saturday 7th December
Batavia Downs NY
Brunello N – Time: 1:57.2, Stake: $11,000
Freehold Raceway NJ
Machiatto A – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $7,700
Warminster A – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $9,000
Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway OH
Lettucerockthem A – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $13,000
Meadowlands NJ
Campora N – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $12,500
Saratoga Harness NY
Real Lucky N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $10,170
- Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Tenacious One A, 3rd The Great Buzz N
Bettors Fire N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $18,000
One Off Delight N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $11,000
Yonkers Raceway NY
Marty Monkhouser N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $25,000
Solid Asa Rock A – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $20,000
Rakapuka Ruler N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $42,000
Bright Diamond N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $22,000
Sunday 8th December
Harrah’s Philadelphia PA
Quick Fun N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $15,000
Jacks Shadow N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $14,500
Bevans Cullen N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $11,000
Saratoga Harness NY
Mr Cool Seaeyre N – Time: 1:58.2, Stake: $19,250
Previous weeks
3rd December 2019 - Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety
26th November 2019 + Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety
19th November 2019 - Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety
12th November 2019 - Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety
5th of Nov 2019 + Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety
29th October 2019 + Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety
22nd October 2019 - Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety
15th October 2019 - Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety
8th October 2019 - Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety
1st October 2019 - Down Under Winners with Carter Dalgety
24th Sep 2019 - Down Under Winners with Carter Dalgety
17th Sep 2019 - Down Under Winners with Carter Dalgety
11th Sep 2019 - Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety
3rd Sep 2019 - Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety
27th Aug 2019 - Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety
20th Aug 2019 - Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety
12th Aug 2019 - Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety
5th Aug 2019 - Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety
29 Jul 2019 - Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety
24 Jul 2019 - Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety
Carter Dalgety