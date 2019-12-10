Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Top Down Under harness racing horsemen create spectacular finish at The Meadowlands.

Down Under Trainers, Nifty Norman and Noel Daley dead-heated the $65,000 SBOA Final for 3yo Trotters at The Meadowlands Raceway in New Jersey on Friday night.

With Down Under reins men Andrew McCarthy driving the Noel Daley trained runner and amazingly Dexter Dunn driving the third place getter. Making it a rare four way trifecta involvement for Down Under Trainers and Drivers in a North American race.

The winning horses being Evident Beauty and Princess Deo, both 3yo Filly’s by Trixton trotted the mile in 1:52.2. The third place getter who was driven by Dexter Dunn, Lucius Vorenus is by Father Patrick .

This was a very early win for Noel Daley since he recently returned to training in North America after having a stint in Sydney, Australia as head trainer for Emilio and Mary Rosati, Team Stride.

The dead-heated win was Nifty Normans 118th winner for the season and took his stake earnings past the $4.2 million mark for 2019.

Andrew McCarthy gained his 236th win for the season and extended his stake earnings to over $7.3 million for 2019.

Also Dexter Dunn has driven 424 winners and earned over $11.6 million in prize money for his 2019 North American driving career.

Here is that race

Monday 2nd December

Northfield Park OH

Sporty Spook A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $12,500

He Can Fly N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $11,800

Rosecroft Raceway MD

Our Jerry Lee N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $6,500

Tuesday 3rd November

Dover Downs DE

Shared Interest A – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $9,000

Monticello Raceway NY

Steel The Deal N – Time: 1:58.0, Stake: $6,300

Yonkers Raceway NY

Bettor Spirits N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $12,500

Torrid Bromac N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $17,000

Wednesday 4th December

Dover Downs DE

Bettor Trix N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $9,500

Harrah’s Philadelphia PA

Midnight Dylan N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $8,000

Big On Personality N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $16,000

Thursday 5th December

Dover Downs DE

Trojan Banner N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $15,000

Mister Ohanzee A – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $15,000

Duplicated N – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $25,000

Glengarry Knight N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $14,500

Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway OH

Nicol Shard N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $8,500

Montana Pablo A – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $4,500

Monticello Raceway NY

Fiery Lustre N – Time: 2:03.1, Stake: $3,000

Saratoga Harness NY

Coverdndiamonds N – Time: 1:56.4, Stake: $9,100

Lady Dela Renta A – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $18,000

Sea Change N – Time: 1:57.4, Stake: $8,000

Yonkers Raceway NY

Sezana N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $14,500

Texas Terror N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $20,000

Friday 6th December

Harrah’s Philadelphia PA

Western Rockstar A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $9,500

Ideal Lifestyle A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $11,000

Followthewind N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $7,000

Lincolns Girl N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $17,000

Meadowlands NJ

Polak A – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $17,000

The Meadows PA

Bit Of A Tiger N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $11,200

Yonkers Raceway NY

Dream Out Loud N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $17,000

Dibaba N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $42,000

Fraser Downs CA

Sell A Bit N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $50,000

Saturday 7th December

Batavia Downs NY

Brunello N – Time: 1:57.2, Stake: $11,000

Freehold Raceway NJ

Machiatto A – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $7,700

Warminster A – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $9,000

Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway OH

Lettucerockthem A – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $13,000

Meadowlands NJ

Campora N – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $12,500

Saratoga Harness NY

Real Lucky N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $10,170

Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Tenacious One A, 3rd The Great Buzz N

Bettors Fire N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $18,000

One Off Delight N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $11,000

Yonkers Raceway NY

Marty Monkhouser N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $25,000

Solid Asa Rock A – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $20,000

Rakapuka Ruler N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $42,000

Bright Diamond N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $22,000

Sunday 8th December

Harrah’s Philadelphia PA

Quick Fun N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $15,000

Jacks Shadow N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $14,500

Bevans Cullen N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $11,000

Saratoga Harness NY

Mr Cool Seaeyre N – Time: 1:58.2, Stake: $19,250

Previous weeks

3rd December 2019 - Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

26th November 2019 + Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

19th November 2019 - Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

12th November 2019 - Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

5th of Nov 2019 + Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

29th October 2019 + Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

22nd October 2019 - Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

15th October 2019 - Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

8th October 2019 - Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

1st October 2019 - Down Under Winners with Carter Dalgety

24th Sep 2019 - Down Under Winners with Carter Dalgety

17th Sep 2019 - Down Under Winners with Carter Dalgety

11th Sep 2019 - Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

3rd Sep 2019 - Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

27th Aug 2019 - Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

20th Aug 2019 - Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

12th Aug 2019 - Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

5th Aug 2019 - Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

29 Jul 2019 - Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

24 Jul 2019 - Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety