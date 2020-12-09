Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Down Under Pacer opens eyes with win at the Meadowlands.
At just his second American harness racing start Let It Ride N put up a crushing victory on Saturday night when beating a 9 horse field at the Meadowlands in New Jersey for $15,000.
Trained and Driven by Down Under Duo Nifty Norman and Dexter Dunn the son of Rock N Roll Heaven settled right near the back of the pack and stayed there before hitting the top of the stretch where Dexter Dunn fed him some race track and clear air to soon see him put pay to the field to clock a winning time of 1:50.4 and winning in fine style.
The 7yo is still raced in the US by his Down Under owners and now also Enzed Racing Stables Inc. This success may come to no surprise to his followers of his Down Under harness racing career, where he won 18 races and $415,000 in prize money. Let It Ride N had some large wins Down Under when placing at Group level 6 times and winning the Group 1 NSW Breeders Challenge 4yo Final, and the Group 1 $200,000 Blacks A Fake, when trained by Tim Butt and also driven by Dexter Dunn. Interestingly at just his third career race start he set a record for the fastest half ever run around Addington Raceway in New Zealand of 53.8. Dexter Dunn also has a close affiliation with the horse winning 5 races with him racing Down Under and now two times in North America. The pair are now 7 from 7 and unbeaten with Dexter in the sulky.
Monday 30th November
Yonkers Raceway NY
Dina Bolt N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $14,000
Our Corelli N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $11,000
Redbank Blaze A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $14,000
Woodbine Mohawk Park CA
Never Mind N – Time: 1:57.4, Stake: $22,000
Flossie N – Time: 1:59.0, Stake: $15,000
Tuesday 1st December
Hollywood Dayton Raceway OH
Mary Catherine A – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $4,150
Monticello Raceway
Bettor Notbitter A – Time: 1:57.2, Stake: $6,200
Yonkers Raceway NY
Pasultimatedelite N – Time: 1:57.1, Stake: $9,500
Motu Moonbeam N – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $11,000
Wednesday 2nd December
Dover Downs DE
Shezza Gnp N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $7,000
Lincolns Girl N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $8,000
Bettors Heart N – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $20,000
Harrahs Philadelphia PA
Jossie James N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $8,800
Monticello Raceway
Northern Assassin A – Time: 1:59.3, Stake: $7,000
Thursday 3rd December
Dover Downs DE
Mako Banner N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $9,500
Late Mail N – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $8,500
Trojan Banner N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $17,000
Ana Afreet N – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $22,000
Always Flashing A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $15,000
Harrahs Philadelphia PA
Almighty Johnson N – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $7,000
Monticello Raceway
Our Regal Ideal N – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $3,700
Yonkers Raceway NY
Sudden Change N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $11,000
Woodbine Mohawk Park CA
Aintnobettor A – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $14,000
Friday 4th December
Harrahs Philadelphia PA
Laredo Torpedo N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $5,600
Meadowlands NJ
Team Kiwi N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $10,000
The Meadows PA
Blow A Cloud N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $5,400
Yonkers Raceway NY
Gunpowder N – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $9,500
Herrickroosevelt N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $11,000
Hundie N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $11,000
Woodbine Mohawk Park CA
Ivana Flybye N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $20,000
Saturday 5th December
Batavia Downs NY
Sir Richie N – Time: 1:58.1, Stake: $6,000
Freehold Raceway NY
Hes Gratis N – Time: 1:57.1, Stake: $4,800
Ourlittlegeneral A – Time: 1:58.4, Stake: $6,300
Ideal One N – Time: 1:59.2, Stake: $4,800
Meadowlands NJ
Let It Ride N – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $15,000
Northfield Park OH
American Empress N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $14,500
Yonkers Raceway NY
Soho Lennon A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $14,000
Yayas Hot Spot N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $17,500
Sunday 6th December
Harrahs Philadelphia PA
Vettel N – Time: 1:50.0, Stake: $11,600
Sweet N Fast N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $5,460
Flamboro Downs CA
Revolver N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $5,000