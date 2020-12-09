Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Day At The Track

Down Under Pacer opens eyes with win at the Meadowlands.

At just his second American harness racing start Let It Ride N put up a crushing victory on Saturday night when beating a 9 horse field at the Meadowlands in New Jersey for $15,000.

Trained and Driven by Down Under Duo Nifty Norman and Dexter Dunn the son of Rock N Roll Heaven settled right near the back of the pack and stayed there before hitting the top of the stretch where Dexter Dunn fed him some race track and clear air to soon see him put pay to the field to clock a winning time of 1:50.4 and winning in fine style.

The 7yo is still raced in the US by his Down Under owners and now also Enzed Racing Stables Inc. This success may come to no surprise to his followers of his Down Under harness racing career, where he won 18 races and $415,000 in prize money. Let It Ride N had some large wins Down Under when placing at Group level 6 times and winning the Group 1 NSW Breeders Challenge 4yo Final, and the Group 1 $200,000 Blacks A Fake, when trained by Tim Butt and also driven by Dexter Dunn. Interestingly at just his third career race start he set a record for the fastest half ever run around Addington Raceway in New Zealand of 53.8. Dexter Dunn also has a close affiliation with the horse winning 5 races with him racing Down Under and now two times in North America. The pair are now 7 from 7 and unbeaten with Dexter in the sulky. 

 

Monday 30th November

 

Yonkers Raceway NY

Dina Bolt N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $14,000

Our Corelli N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $11,000

Redbank Blaze A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $14,000

 

Woodbine Mohawk Park CA

Never Mind N – Time: 1:57.4, Stake: $22,000

Flossie N – Time: 1:59.0, Stake: $15,000

 

Tuesday 1st December

Hollywood Dayton Raceway OH

Mary Catherine A – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $4,150

 

Monticello Raceway

Bettor Notbitter A – Time: 1:57.2, Stake: $6,200

 

Yonkers Raceway NY

Pasultimatedelite N – Time: 1:57.1, Stake: $9,500

Motu Moonbeam N – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $11,000

 

Wednesday 2nd December

Dover Downs DE

Shezza  Gnp N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $7,000 

Lincolns Girl N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $8,000

Bettors Heart N – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $20,000

 

Harrahs Philadelphia PA

Jossie James N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $8,800

 

Monticello Raceway

Northern Assassin A – Time: 1:59.3, Stake: $7,000

 

Thursday 3rd December

Dover Downs DE

Mako Banner N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $9,500

Late Mail N – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $8,500

Trojan Banner N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $17,000

Ana Afreet N – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $22,000

Always Flashing A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $15,000

 

Harrahs Philadelphia PA

Almighty Johnson N – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $7,000

 

Monticello Raceway

Our Regal Ideal N – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $3,700

 

Yonkers Raceway NY

Sudden Change N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $11,000

 

Woodbine Mohawk Park CA

Aintnobettor A – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $14,000

 

Friday 4th December

Harrahs Philadelphia PA

Laredo Torpedo N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $5,600

 

Meadowlands NJ

Team Kiwi N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $10,000

 

The Meadows PA

Blow A Cloud N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $5,400

 

Yonkers Raceway NY

Gunpowder N – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $9,500

Herrickroosevelt N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $11,000

Hundie N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $11,000

 

Woodbine Mohawk Park CA

Ivana Flybye N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $20,000

 

Saturday 5th December

Batavia Downs NY

Sir Richie N – Time: 1:58.1, Stake: $6,000

 

Freehold Raceway NY

Hes Gratis N – Time: 1:57.1, Stake: $4,800

Ourlittlegeneral A – Time: 1:58.4, Stake: $6,300

Ideal One N – Time: 1:59.2, Stake: $4,800

 

Meadowlands NJ

Let It Ride N – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $15,000

 

Northfield Park OH

American Empress N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $14,500

 

Yonkers Raceway NY

Soho Lennon A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $14,000

Yayas Hot Spot N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $17,500

 

Sunday 6th December

Harrahs Philadelphia PA

Vettel N – Time: 1:50.0, Stake: $11,600

Sweet N Fast N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $5,460

 

Flamboro Downs CA

Revolver N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $5,000

 
 
 
 
by Carter Dalgety
