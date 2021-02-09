Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Down Under mare wins in survival of the fittest race at Freehold Raceway in New Yersey.
Msamrcasweethart A or American Sweetheart as we knew her from her Down Under racing career took her North American harness racing record to 2 wins from 4 starts on Friday when she won a $10,500 Pace in 1:56.1.
The American Ideal mare got over top of the field late to head a down under trifecta.
Sally Fletcher A was super game in second after serving it up to leader from the half mile marker and Tall Poppy N scooted up the inside for third.
Jennifer Bongiorno does the training of the 6yo and Joe Bongiorno did the driving.
Msamrcasweethart A is only a recent Down Under export and when racing down under won 6 races from 16 starts.
Monday 1st February
Miami Valley Raceway OH
Montana Pablo A – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $5,000
Pompano Park FL
Boarder Control A – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $8,200
Brigadierbronski A – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $7,500
Make A Statement A – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $10,000
Tuesday 2nd February
Miami Valley Raceway OH
Mary Catherine A – Time: 1:58.4, Stake: $6,000
Wednesday 3rd February
Dover Downs DE
Infinite Symbol A – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $8,000
Extreme Machine N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $5,000
Northfield Park OH
Rycroft N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $5,000
Chumlee A – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $5,000
Thursday 4th February
Dover Downs DE
Statement Made A – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $6,500
Robbie Burns N – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $8,500
Friday 5th February
Freehold Raceway NJ
Msamrcasweethart A – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $10,500
Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Sally Fletcher A, 3rd Tall Poppy N
Classy Chapel N – Time: 1:59.4, Stake: $4,900
Meadowlands NJ
Milady Denver A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $10,000
Monticello Raceway NY
Bettors Spirit N – Time: 1:58.4, Stake: $3,500
The Meadows PA
Dream Out Loud N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $7,200
Yonkers Raceway NY
Gunpowder N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $9,500
Anthem N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $11,000
Saturday 6th February
Freehold Raceway NJ
Ultimate Flyer N – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $5,000
Meadowlands NJ
Paternity Suit A – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $20,000
Tulhurstsantanna A – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $25,000
Whittaker N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $10,000
Miami Valley Raceway OH
Nicol Shard N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $8,100
Northfield Park OH
American Empress N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $9,500
Bettor Trix N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $13,500