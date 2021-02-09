Day At The Track

Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

04:00 PM 09 Feb 2021 NZDT
Carter Dalgety,Harness racing
Carter Dalgety

Down Under mare wins in survival of the fittest race at Freehold Raceway in New Yersey.

Msamrcasweethart A or American Sweetheart as we knew her from her Down Under racing career took her North American harness racing record to 2 wins from 4 starts on Friday when she won a $10,500 Pace in 1:56.1.

The American Ideal mare got over top of the field late to head a down under trifecta.

Sally Fletcher A was super game in second after serving it up to leader from the half mile marker and Tall Poppy N scooted up the inside for third.

Jennifer Bongiorno does the training of the 6yo and Joe Bongiorno did the driving.

Msamrcasweethart A is only a recent Down Under export and when racing down under won 6 races from 16 starts. 

 

Monday 1st February 

 

Miami Valley Raceway OH

Montana Pablo A – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $5,000

 

Pompano Park FL

Boarder Control A – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $8,200

Brigadierbronski A – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $7,500

Make A Statement A – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $10,000

 

Tuesday 2nd February

Miami Valley Raceway OH

Mary Catherine A – Time: 1:58.4, Stake: $6,000

 

Wednesday 3rd February

Dover Downs DE

Infinite Symbol A – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $8,000

Extreme Machine N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $5,000

 

Northfield Park OH

Rycroft N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $5,000

Chumlee A – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $5,000

 

Thursday 4th February

Dover Downs DE

Statement Made A – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $6,500

Robbie Burns N – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $8,500

 

Friday 5th February

Freehold Raceway NJ

Msamrcasweethart A – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $10,500

  • Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Sally Fletcher A, 3rd Tall Poppy N

Classy Chapel N – Time: 1:59.4, Stake: $4,900

 

Meadowlands NJ

Milady Denver A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $10,000

 

Monticello Raceway NY

Bettors Spirit N – Time: 1:58.4, Stake: $3,500

 

The Meadows PA

Dream Out Loud N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $7,200

 

Yonkers Raceway NY

Gunpowder N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $9,500

Anthem N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $11,000

 

Saturday 6th February

Freehold Raceway NJ

Ultimate Flyer N – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $5,000

 

Meadowlands NJ

Paternity Suit A – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $20,000

Tulhurstsantanna A – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $25,000

Whittaker N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $10,000

 

Miami Valley Raceway OH

Nicol Shard N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $8,100

 

Northfield Park OH

American Empress N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $9,500

Bettor Trix N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $13,500


 
 

Click here for previous weeks articles

 
by Carter Dalgety
 
