Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

New Zealand’s very own ten time driving premiership winner Dexter Dunn continues to go above and beyond the public's expectations of his North American harness racing sojourn.
Since heading to the northern hemisphere to expand his career just over 12 months ago, Dunn has gone ahead in leaps and bounds by picking up some quality stock to drive.
Highlighted by the Chris Ryder trainer Bettors Wish, Dunn has also picked up the drive on top trotting filly Millie’s Possession. Currently he has driven 278 winners, and won over $6.4 Million dollars in stake money this season in North America.
Bit Of A Legend wins 50th careers race.
Gallant Down Under pacer Bit Of A Legend, won his 50th career race at Yonkers on Saturday .
The 10yo Stallion paced the mile in 1:52.4 around the half mile (800m) track and extended his career earnings to over $2.5 million.
Bit Of A Legend is trained by Peter Tritton and has been driven by Jordan Stratton in North America.
Formerly trained by Cran Dalgety in New Zealand, he was the winner of 20 races and over $800,000 in New Zealand and Australia, including the Australian Breeders Crown twice at ages 2 and 3, and the New Zealand Yearling Sales 2yo Open Final.
A stallion by Bettors Delight, Bit Of A Legend is building a very strong CV for a future in Breeding.
Bit Of A Legend, winning his 50th career race at Yonkers
Monday 19th August
Harrington Raceway DE
Delishka N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $17,000
Tuapeka Trick N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $11,000
Yonkers Raceway NY
Liberty Rose N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $23,000
Tuesday 20th August
Harrington Raceway DE
Anytime N – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $11,000
The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Rockin The Boys A – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $12,500
Somwherenbrookln N – Time: 1:50.0, Stake: $8,500
Yonkers Raceway NY
Brookies Prince N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $13,500
Armbro Courage N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $18,500
Shebang N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $18,500
Wednesday 21st August
Batavia Downs NY
Electric Chapel N – Time: 1:57.2, Stake: $3,300
Thursday 22nd August
Ocean Downs MD
Gotta Minute N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $8,200
Friday 23rd August
Saratoga Harness NY
Bontz N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $12,500
Misty Memory N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $7,760
The Meadows PA
Gold Class N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $11,200
Fiery Lustre N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $9,000
Tioga Downs NY
Glenferrie Bronte N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $4,200
Yonkers Raceway NY
Statesman N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $20,500
Hez Orl Black N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $22,250
Bronze Over N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $24,000
Saturday 24th August
Batavia Downs NY
Harry Hoo N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $9,500
Tullow N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $12,500
In Runaway Bay N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $10,000
Northfield Park OH
Uncle Lile A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $6,500
Elrama N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $7,000
Saratoga Harness NY
Itsonlyrocknroll A – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $4,500
Kenrick N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $12,500
- Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Christen Me N, 3rd Bettors Spirits N
Chumlee A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $8,500
Teo Enteo N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $8,030
The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Torrid Bromac N – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $11,000
Soho Chelsea A – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $14,000
Yonkers Raceway NY
None Bettor N – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $46,000
San Domino N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $30,000
Bit Of A Legend N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $30,000
Runrunjimmydunn N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $24,000
Joe Bongoirno & None Bettor A winning The Battle of Lake Erie in all aged Track Record of 1:49 a few weeks earlier
Sunday 25th August
Tioga Downs NY
Ascot Encounter A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $6,000
By Carter Dalgety