Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

New Zealand’s very own ten time driving premiership winner Dexter Dunn continues to go above and beyond the public's expectations of his North American harness racing sojourn.

Since heading to the northern hemisphere to expand his career just over 12 months ago, Dunn has gone ahead in leaps and bounds by picking up some quality stock to drive.

Highlighted by the Chris Ryder trainer Bettors Wish, Dunn has also picked up the drive on top trotting filly Millie’s Possession. Currently he has driven 278 winners, and won over $6.4 Million dollars in stake money this season in North America.

Bit Of A Legend wins 50th careers race.

Gallant Down Under pacer Bit Of A Legend, won his 50th career race at Yonkers on Saturday .

The 10yo Stallion paced the mile in 1:52.4 around the half mile (800m) track and extended his career earnings to over $2.5 million.

Bit Of A Legend is trained by Peter Tritton and has been driven by Jordan Stratton in North America.

Formerly trained by Cran Dalgety in New Zealand, he was the winner of 20 races and over $800,000 in New Zealand and Australia, including the Australian Breeders Crown twice at ages 2 and 3, and the New Zealand Yearling Sales 2yo Open Final.

A stallion by Bettors Delight, Bit Of A Legend is building a very strong CV for a future in Breeding.



Bit Of A Legend, winning his 50th career race at Yonkers

Monday 19th August

Harrington Raceway DE

Delishka N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $17,000

Tuapeka Trick N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $11,000

Yonkers Raceway NY

Liberty Rose N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $23,000

Tuesday 20th August

Harrington Raceway DE

Anytime N – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $11,000

The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Rockin The Boys A – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $12,500

Somwherenbrookln N – Time: 1:50.0, Stake: $8,500

Yonkers Raceway NY

Brookies Prince N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $13,500

Armbro Courage N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $18,500

Shebang N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $18,500

Wednesday 21st August

Batavia Downs NY

Electric Chapel N – Time: 1:57.2, Stake: $3,300

Thursday 22nd August

Ocean Downs MD

Gotta Minute N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $8,200

Friday 23rd August

Saratoga Harness NY

Bontz N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $12,500

Misty Memory N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $7,760

The Meadows PA

Gold Class N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $11,200

Fiery Lustre N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $9,000

Tioga Downs NY

Glenferrie Bronte N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $4,200

Yonkers Raceway NY

Statesman N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $20,500

Hez Orl Black N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $22,250

Bronze Over N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $24,000

Saturday 24th August

Batavia Downs NY

Harry Hoo N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $9,500

Tullow N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $12,500

In Runaway Bay N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $10,000

Northfield Park OH

Uncle Lile A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $6,500

Elrama N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $7,000

Saratoga Harness NY

Itsonlyrocknroll A – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $4,500

Kenrick N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $12,500

Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Christen Me N, 3rd Bettors Spirits N

Chumlee A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $8,500

Teo Enteo N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $8,030

The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Torrid Bromac N – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $11,000

Soho Chelsea A – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $14,000

Yonkers Raceway NY

None Bettor N – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $46,000

San Domino N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $30,000

Bit Of A Legend N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $30,000

Runrunjimmydunn N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $24,000



Joe Bongoirno & None Bettor A winning The Battle of Lake Erie in all aged Track Record of 1:49 a few weeks earlier

Sunday 25th August

Tioga Downs NY

Ascot Encounter A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $6,000

