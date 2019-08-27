Day At The Track

Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

04:00 PM 27 Aug 2019 NZST
New Zealand’s very own ten time driving premiership winner Dexter Dunn continues to go above and beyond the public's expectations of his North American harness racing sojourn.

Since heading to the northern hemisphere to expand his career just over 12 months ago, Dunn has gone ahead in leaps and bounds by picking up some quality stock to drive.

Highlighted by the Chris Ryder trainer Bettors Wish, Dunn has also picked up the drive on top trotting filly Millie’s Possession. Currently he has driven 278 winners, and won over $6.4 Million dollars in stake money this season in North America.

Bit Of A Legend wins 50th careers race.

Gallant Down Under pacer Bit Of A Legend, won his 50th career race at Yonkers on Saturday .

The 10yo Stallion paced the mile in 1:52.4 around the half mile (800m) track and extended his career earnings to over $2.5 million.

Bit Of A Legend is trained by Peter Tritton and has been driven by Jordan Stratton in North America.

Formerly trained by Cran Dalgety in New Zealand, he was the winner of 20 races and over $800,000 in New Zealand and Australia, including the Australian Breeders Crown twice at ages 2 and 3, and the New Zealand Yearling Sales 2yo Open Final.

A stallion by Bettors Delight, Bit Of A Legend is building a very strong CV for a future in Breeding.


Bit Of A Legend, winning his 50th career race at Yonkers

 

Monday 19th August

 

Harrington Raceway DE

Delishka N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $17,000

Tuapeka Trick N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $11,000

 

Yonkers Raceway NY

Liberty Rose N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $23,000

 

Tuesday 20th August

 

Harrington Raceway DE

Anytime N – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $11,000

 

The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Rockin The Boys A – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $12,500

Somwherenbrookln N – Time: 1:50.0, Stake: $8,500

 

Yonkers Raceway NY

 

Brookies Prince N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $13,500

Armbro Courage N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $18,500

Shebang N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $18,500

 

 

Wednesday 21st August

 

Batavia Downs NY

Electric Chapel N – Time: 1:57.2, Stake: $3,300

 

Thursday 22nd August

 

Ocean Downs MD

Gotta Minute N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $8,200

 

 

Friday 23rd August

 

Saratoga Harness NY

Bontz N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $12,500

Misty Memory N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $7,760

 

The Meadows PA

Gold Class N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $11,200

Fiery Lustre N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $9,000

 

Tioga Downs NY

Glenferrie Bronte N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $4,200

 

Yonkers Raceway NY

Statesman N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $20,500

Hez Orl Black N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $22,250

Bronze Over N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $24,000

 

 

Saturday 24th August

 

Batavia Downs NY

Harry Hoo N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $9,500

Tullow N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $12,500

In Runaway Bay N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $10,000

 

Northfield Park OH

Uncle Lile A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $6,500

Elrama N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $7,000

 

Saratoga Harness NY

Itsonlyrocknroll A – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $4,500

Kenrick N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $12,500

  • Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Christen Me N, 3rd Bettors Spirits N

Chumlee A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $8,500

Teo Enteo N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $8,030

 

The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Torrid Bromac N – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $11,000

Soho Chelsea A – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $14,000

 

Yonkers Raceway NY

None Bettor N – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $46,000

San Domino N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $30,000

Bit Of A Legend N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $30,000

Runrunjimmydunn N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $24,000


Joe Bongoirno & None Bettor A winning The Battle of Lake Erie in all aged Track Record of 1:49 a few weeks earlier

 

Sunday 25th August

 

Tioga Downs NY

Ascot Encounter ATime: 1:53.1, Stake: $6,000

 

By Carter Dalgety

