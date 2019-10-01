Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

New Zealand born, harness racing champion reinsmen, Dexter Dunn had another week to remember at The Red Mile.
Dunn was successful in seven races, making nearly $700,000 in stake earnings from his victory’s over the four days, something you may have to read twice to get your head around.
These wins included Bettors Wish’s 1:48.3 mile, Treacherous Reigns 1:49.4 victory in the $163,100 Bluegrass 3yo fillies event, and Annabelle Hanover’s 1:50.2 win in the $140,750 Bluegrass 2yo fillies event, just to name a few.
This takes Dunns 2019 season wins to 308, and over $8.2 million in stake earnings.
Fellow Down Under reinsmen Andrew McCarthy also had a successful week winning the $80,950 Bluegrass 2yo Colts and Geldings event aboard Captain Barbossa in 1:51.2, and the $82,000 2yo fillies Bluegrass Series for trotters with Ramona Hill in 1:52.4.
These victory’s took McCarthy's record to 192 wins for the 2019 season and just short of five million in prize money.
Former New Zealand 3yo Sires Stakes Final winner steps another foot closer to big feat.
Texican N bought up his 37th North American career win on Sunday at Harrah’s Philadelphia taking him so very close to achieving $1 million in career earnings.
Currently sitting at $971,469, the son of Bettors Delight has a career best mile time of 1:50.1.
In New Zealand he was the winner of 13 races and just short of $300,000 in prize money and.placing at Group level on four occasions, winning two of them, one being the $184,000 New Zealand 3yo Sires Stakes Final on Cup Day.
Texican N seen here in 2015 winning at Yonkers Raceway in 1:52.4 in a $42,000 open
Monday 23th September
Harrington Raceway DE
Glengarry Knight N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $12,500
Gotta Minute N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $12,000
Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway OH
Shady Secret A – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $7,000
Plainridge Park MA
Destination Moon N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $7,500
- Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Fearless Leader N, 3rd Sign To Inverell
Bettors Fire N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $14,000
Tuesday 24th September
Harrington Raceway DE
Anytime N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $12,500
Nerida Franco N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $8,500
Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway OH
Crombie A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $4,000
The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Don’t Think Twice A – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $21,500
Gold Orchid N – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $14,000
Yonkers Raceway NY
Northern Assasian N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $12,500
Neon Sky N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $12,500
Shezallapples A – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $17,000
Mach Time N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $14,500
Wednesday 25th September
Batavia Downs NY
Media Queen N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $9,000
Monticello Raceway NY
Feel The Need A – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $4,800
Thursday 26th September
Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN
Brilliant Strike N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $10,000
Harrah’s Philadelphia PA
Te Kawau N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $11,000
Saratoga Harness NY
Bontz N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $15,000
Yonkers Raceway NY
Brookies Prince N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $13,500
Sudden Change N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $17,000
Friday 27th September
Harrah’s Philadelphia PA
Rock N Shard N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $12,500
Yonkers Raceway NY
Imprincessgemma A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $22,000
Bettor B Chevron N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $42,000
Saturday 28th September
Batavia Downs NY
Mr Euroman N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $11,000
Tullow N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $12,500
Freehold Raceway NJ
Ultimate Flyer N – Time: 1:57.0, Stake: $5,000
Midnight Dylan N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $5,000
Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN
The Empiressister N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $6,000
Shards Halo N – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $16,000
Saratoga Harness NY
Tenacious One A – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $4,815
Lifeonthebeach A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $8,500
The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Torrid Bromac N – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $11,000
Seel The Deal N – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $12,500
Ourlittlegeneral A – Time: 1:49.4, Stake: $11,000
The Meadows PA
Fiery Lustre N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $9,000
Yonkers Raceway NY
None Bettor A – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $42,000
Don Domingo N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $22,000
Bit Of A Legend N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $27,000
Alluneedisfaith N – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $27,000
Cumberland Raceway ME
Bettors Fire N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $10,000
Farmington ME
Rock Diamonds N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $10,000
Sunday 29th September
Harrah’s Philadelphia PA
Texican N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $15,000
Tact Tate N – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $12,500
Plainridge Park MA
Sign To Inverell A – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $7,500
Saratoga Harness NY
Mr Cool Seaeyre A – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $8,500
The Great Buzz N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $7,250
Cumberland Raceway ME
Flight Deck N – Time: 2:00.4, Stake: $2,900
Flamboro Downs
Smooth Mara N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $6,000
Carter Dalgety