Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

New Zealand born, harness racing champion reinsmen, Dexter Dunn had another week to remember at The Red Mile.

Dunn was successful in seven races, making nearly $700,000 in stake earnings from his victory’s over the four days, something you may have to read twice to get your head around.

These wins included Bettors Wish’s 1:48.3 mile, Treacherous Reigns 1:49.4 victory in the $163,100 Bluegrass 3yo fillies event, and Annabelle Hanover’s 1:50.2 win in the $140,750 Bluegrass 2yo fillies event, just to name a few.

This takes Dunns 2019 season wins to 308, and over $8.2 million in stake earnings.

Fellow Down Under reinsmen Andrew McCarthy also had a successful week winning the $80,950 Bluegrass 2yo Colts and Geldings event aboard Captain Barbossa in 1:51.2, and the $82,000 2yo fillies Bluegrass Series for trotters with Ramona Hill in 1:52.4.

These victory’s took McCarthy's record to 192 wins for the 2019 season and just short of five million in prize money.

Former New Zealand 3yo Sires Stakes Final winner steps another foot closer to big feat.

Texican N bought up his 37th North American career win on Sunday at Harrah’s Philadelphia taking him so very close to achieving $1 million in career earnings.

Currently sitting at $971,469, the son of Bettors Delight has a career best mile time of 1:50.1.

In New Zealand he was the winner of 13 races and just short of $300,000 in prize money and.placing at Group level on four occasions, winning two of them, one being the $184,000 New Zealand 3yo Sires Stakes Final on Cup Day.

Texican N seen here in 2015 winning at Yonkers Raceway in 1:52.4 in a $42,000 open

Monday 23th September

Harrington Raceway DE

Glengarry Knight N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $12,500

Gotta Minute N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $12,000

Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway OH

Shady Secret A – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $7,000

Plainridge Park MA

Destination Moon N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $7,500

Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Fearless Leader N, 3rd Sign To Inverell

Bettors Fire N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $14,000

Tuesday 24th September

Harrington Raceway DE

Anytime N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $12,500

Nerida Franco N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $8,500

Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway OH

Crombie A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $4,000

The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Don’t Think Twice A – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $21,500

Gold Orchid N – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $14,000

Yonkers Raceway NY

Northern Assasian N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $12,500

Neon Sky N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $12,500

Shezallapples A – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $17,000

Mach Time N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $14,500

Wednesday 25th September

Batavia Downs NY

Media Queen N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $9,000

Monticello Raceway NY

Feel The Need A – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $4,800

Thursday 26th September

Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN

Brilliant Strike N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $10,000

Harrah’s Philadelphia PA

Te Kawau N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $11,000

Saratoga Harness NY

Bontz N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $15,000

Yonkers Raceway NY

Brookies Prince N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $13,500

Sudden Change N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $17,000

Friday 27th September

Harrah’s Philadelphia PA

Rock N Shard N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $12,500

Yonkers Raceway NY

Imprincessgemma A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $22,000

Bettor B Chevron N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $42,000

Saturday 28th September

Batavia Downs NY

Mr Euroman N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $11,000

Tullow N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $12,500

Freehold Raceway NJ

Ultimate Flyer N – Time: 1:57.0, Stake: $5,000

Midnight Dylan N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $5,000

Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN

The Empiressister N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $6,000

Shards Halo N – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $16,000

Saratoga Harness NY

Tenacious One A – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $4,815

Lifeonthebeach A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $8,500

The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Torrid Bromac N – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $11,000

Seel The Deal N – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $12,500

Ourlittlegeneral A – Time: 1:49.4, Stake: $11,000

The Meadows PA

Fiery Lustre N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $9,000

Yonkers Raceway NY

None Bettor A – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $42,000

Don Domingo N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $22,000

Bit Of A Legend N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $27,000

Alluneedisfaith N – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $27,000

Cumberland Raceway ME

Bettors Fire N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $10,000

Farmington ME

Rock Diamonds N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $10,000

Sunday 29th September

Harrah’s Philadelphia PA

Texican N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $15,000

Tact Tate N – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $12,500

Plainridge Park MA

Sign To Inverell A – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $7,500

Saratoga Harness NY

Mr Cool Seaeyre A – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $8,500

The Great Buzz N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $7,250

Cumberland Raceway ME

Flight Deck N – Time: 2:00.4, Stake: $2,900

Flamboro Downs

Smooth Mara N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $6,000