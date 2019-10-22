Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

The freakish Down Under reins man Dexter Dunn headlined the harness racing card on Saturday at Woodbine Mohawk Park in Canada. With Dunn winning six races on the card, he simply amazed all harness racing followers. Five of his winners were Breeders Crown eliminations. The caliber of horses Dunn is sitting behind is astonishing and complements perfectly with his amazing ability of always giving the horse the best chance of reaching their maximum potential.
Dunn teamed up with former Down Under trainer Chris Ryder to win one of the 3yo Colts and Gelding Breeders Crown Elimination with classy colt Bettors Wish. “You can't help but love him, he's such a cool horse”, Dunn said of Bettors Wish following the win. The Down Under duo look to have a great chance in the Final coming up next Saturday.
Dexter Dunn’s other wins on the day were top trotter Millie’s Possession in the 3yo Fillies elimination, Darling Mearas S in the Open Trotting Mares elimination, exceptional trotting mare Manchego in the Open Mares elimination and Dancing Lou in the other 3yo Pacing Colts and Gelding elimination.
New Zealand Harness Jewels winner qualifies in North America.
Top Down Under pacer Jacks Legend qualified at Yonkers Raceway on Friday. The New Zealand bred gelding clocked a time of 1:56.1 in his qualifier around the half mile (800m) track. He is now trained by Richard Banca and was driven by Jason Bertlett. While racing in New Zealand, Jacks Legend was the winner of 10 races and over $450,000 in prize money, for Hall of Fame trainer Barry Purdon. He placed at Group level 12 times, with the highlights of his down under career being winning the 3yo Emerald Harness Jewels in a time of 1:51.8, and running 2nd in the New Zealand Cup to champion pacer Lazarus.
Jacks Legend seen here winning Down Under
New Zealand Great Northern Derby winner also qualified in North America.
Smart Down Under pacer Raukapuka Ruler was seen winning his qualifying heat on Friday at Yonkers Raceway. He clocked a comfortable 1:56.1 around the half mile (800m) track, for trainer Peter Tritton and driver Jordan Stratton. The son of Bettor's Delight was the winner of 9 races and just short of $240,000 in prize money while racing in New Zealand and Australia. His most noticeable win being in the Group 1 Great Northern Derby in Auckland at the hands of Dexter Dunn.
Monday 14th October
Harrington Raceway DE
Johnny Disco A – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $6,000
Plainridge Park MA
Zinny Mach N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $12,000
Tisadream N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $12,000
The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Mako Banner N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $8,500
Yonkers Raceway NY
Luciano N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $20,000
Shecandance N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $19,000
Zach Maguire N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $14,500
- Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Vinny Gambini N, 3rd Warminister A
Tuesday 15th October
Harrington Raceway DE
Nerida Franco N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $20,000
The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Poppy Drayton N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $11,000
The Charging Moa N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $14,000
Yonkers Raceway NY
Statesman N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $17,000
Majestic Moment N – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $17,000
Wednesday 16th October
Bangor Raceway ME
Milwood Faith N – Time: 1:57.0, Stake: $4,000
Thursday 17th October
Saratoga Harness NY
Sea Change N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $6,400
Yonkers Raceway NY
Galactic Galleon N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $12,500
Ima Tragedy N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $12,500
Fraser Downs CA
Sell A Bit N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $12,000
Friday 18th October
Harrah’s Philadelphia PA
English Rose N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $11,000
Jive Dancing A – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $17,000
Meadowlands NJ
Princess Holly N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $9,000
La Grange A – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $16,000
Woodbine Mohawk Park CA
Better Be Donna N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $22,000
Saturday 19th October
Batavia Downs NY
Brunello N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $9,000
Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN
Oh Johnny Be Good N – Time: 1:51:0, Stake: $12,500
Eliza Dushku N – Time: 1:51:1, Stake: $12,000
Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway OH
Sammy The Bull N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $13,000
Threeofthebest – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $13,000
Meadowlands NJ
Sam’s A Champ A – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $16,000
Northfield Park OH
Strawb’s Chippie N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $5,500
Saratoga Harness NY
Lifeonthebeach A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $9,500
Crockets Cullen N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $18,000
Bettor Notbitter A – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $14,000
The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Redbank Blaze N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $11,000
Somewhereinbrooklyn N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $17,500
The Meadows PA
Bit Of A Tiger N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $11,800
Vernon Downs NY
The Royal Garden N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $3,000
Yonkers Raceway NY
Solid Asa Rock A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $17,000
Alluneedisfaith N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $42,000
Runrunjimmydunn N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $27,000
Sunday 20th October
Harrah’s Philadelphia PA
Bright Diamond N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $14,500
The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Jacks Shadow N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $15,000
