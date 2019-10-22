Day At The Track

Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

04:00 PM 22 Oct 2019 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Carter Dalgety Jack's Legend,Harness Racing
Carter Dalgety
Jack's Legend

The freakish Down Under reins man Dexter Dunn headlined the harness racing card on Saturday at Woodbine Mohawk Park in Canada. With Dunn winning six races on the card, he simply amazed all harness racing followers. Five of his winners were Breeders Crown eliminations. The caliber of horses Dunn is sitting behind is astonishing and complements perfectly with his amazing ability of always giving the horse the best chance of reaching their maximum potential.

Dunn teamed up with former Down Under trainer Chris Ryder to win one of the 3yo Colts and Gelding Breeders Crown Elimination with classy colt Bettors Wish. “You can't help but love him, he's such a cool horse”, Dunn said of Bettors Wish following the win. The Down Under duo look to have a great chance in the Final coming up next Saturday.

Dexter Dunn’s other wins on the day were top trotter Millie’s Possession in the 3yo Fillies elimination, Darling Mearas S in the Open Trotting Mares elimination, exceptional trotting mare Manchego in the Open Mares elimination and Dancing Lou in the other 3yo Pacing Colts and Gelding elimination.

New Zealand Harness Jewels winner qualifies in North America.

Top Down Under pacer Jacks Legend qualified at Yonkers Raceway on Friday. The New Zealand bred gelding clocked a time of 1:56.1 in his qualifier around the half mile (800m) track. He is now trained by Richard Banca and was driven by Jason Bertlett. While racing in New Zealand, Jacks Legend was the winner of 10 races and over $450,000 in prize money, for Hall of Fame trainer Barry Purdon. He placed at Group level 12 times, with the highlights of his down under career being winning the 3yo Emerald Harness Jewels in a time of 1:51.8, and running 2nd in the New Zealand Cup to champion pacer Lazarus.

Jacks Legend seen here winning Down Under

New Zealand Great Northern Derby winner also qualified in North America.

Smart Down Under pacer Raukapuka Ruler was seen winning his qualifying heat on Friday at Yonkers Raceway. He clocked a comfortable 1:56.1 around the half mile (800m) track, for trainer Peter Tritton and driver Jordan Stratton. The son of Bettor's Delight was the winner of 9 races and just short of $240,000 in prize money while racing in New Zealand and Australia. His most noticeable win being in the Group 1 Great Northern Derby in Auckland at the hands of Dexter Dunn.

 

Monday 14th October

 

Harrington Raceway DE

Johnny Disco A – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $6,000

 

Plainridge Park MA

Zinny Mach N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $12,000

Tisadream N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $12,000

 

The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Mako Banner N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $8,500

 

Yonkers Raceway NY

Luciano N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $20,000

Shecandance N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $19,000

Zach Maguire N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $14,500

  • Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Vinny Gambini N, 3rd Warminister A

 

Tuesday 15th October

 

Harrington Raceway DE

Nerida Franco N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $20,000

 

The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Poppy Drayton N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $11,000

The Charging Moa N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $14,000

 

Yonkers Raceway NY

Statesman N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $17,000

Majestic Moment N – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $17,000

 

Wednesday 16th October

 

Bangor Raceway ME

Milwood Faith N – Time: 1:57.0, Stake: $4,000

 

Thursday 17th October

 

Saratoga Harness NY

Sea Change N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $6,400

 

Yonkers Raceway NY

Galactic Galleon N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $12,500

Ima Tragedy N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $12,500

 

Fraser Downs CA

Sell A Bit N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $12,000

 

Friday 18th October

 

Harrah’s Philadelphia PA

English Rose N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $11,000

Jive Dancing A – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $17,000

 

Meadowlands NJ

Princess Holly N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $9,000

La Grange A – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $16,000

 

Woodbine Mohawk Park CA

Better Be Donna N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $22,000

 

Saturday 19th October

 

Batavia Downs NY

Brunello N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $9,000

 

Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN

Oh Johnny Be Good N – Time: 1:51:0, Stake: $12,500

Eliza Dushku N – Time: 1:51:1, Stake: $12,000

 

Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway OH

Sammy The Bull N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $13,000

Threeofthebest – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $13,000

 

Meadowlands NJ

Sam’s A Champ A – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $16,000

 

Northfield Park OH

Strawb’s Chippie N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $5,500

 

Saratoga Harness NY

Lifeonthebeach A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $9,500

Crockets Cullen N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $18,000

Bettor Notbitter A – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $14,000

 

The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Redbank Blaze N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $11,000

Somewhereinbrooklyn N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $17,500

 

The Meadows PA

Bit Of A Tiger N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $11,800

 

Vernon Downs NY

The Royal Garden N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $3,000

 

Yonkers Raceway NY

Solid Asa Rock A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $17,000

Alluneedisfaith N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $42,000

Runrunjimmydunn N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $27,000

 

Sunday 20th October

 

Harrah’s Philadelphia PA

Bright Diamond N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $14,500

 

The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Jacks Shadow N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $15,000

 

Carter Dalgety

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Massachusetts Sire Stakes action
22-Oct-2019 12:10 PM NZDT
Track record tied at Meadows
22-Oct-2019 10:10 AM NZDT
Allwillworkout upsets, Slick Tony honored
22-Oct-2019 10:10 AM NZDT
12 different drivers wins at Dayton
22-Oct-2019 10:10 AM NZDT
$600,000 2YO BC filly trot super competitive
22-Oct-2019 07:10 AM NZDT
Employment opportunities at HHYF
22-Oct-2019 03:10 AM NZDT
Another Billings score for Jazmin Arnold
22-Oct-2019 03:10 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News