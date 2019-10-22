Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

The freakish Down Under reins man Dexter Dunn headlined the harness racing card on Saturday at Woodbine Mohawk Park in Canada. With Dunn winning six races on the card, he simply amazed all harness racing followers. Five of his winners were Breeders Crown eliminations. The caliber of horses Dunn is sitting behind is astonishing and complements perfectly with his amazing ability of always giving the horse the best chance of reaching their maximum potential.

Dunn teamed up with former Down Under trainer Chris Ryder to win one of the 3yo Colts and Gelding Breeders Crown Elimination with classy colt Bettors Wish. “You can't help but love him, he's such a cool horse”, Dunn said of Bettors Wish following the win. The Down Under duo look to have a great chance in the Final coming up next Saturday.

Dexter Dunn’s other wins on the day were top trotter Millie’s Possession in the 3yo Fillies elimination, Darling Mearas S in the Open Trotting Mares elimination, exceptional trotting mare Manchego in the Open Mares elimination and Dancing Lou in the other 3yo Pacing Colts and Gelding elimination.

New Zealand Harness Jewels winner qualifies in North America.

Top Down Under pacer Jacks Legend qualified at Yonkers Raceway on Friday. The New Zealand bred gelding clocked a time of 1:56.1 in his qualifier around the half mile (800m) track. He is now trained by Richard Banca and was driven by Jason Bertlett. While racing in New Zealand, Jacks Legend was the winner of 10 races and over $450,000 in prize money, for Hall of Fame trainer Barry Purdon. He placed at Group level 12 times, with the highlights of his down under career being winning the 3yo Emerald Harness Jewels in a time of 1:51.8, and running 2nd in the New Zealand Cup to champion pacer Lazarus.

Jacks Legend seen here winning Down Under

New Zealand Great Northern Derby winner also qualified in North America.

Smart Down Under pacer Raukapuka Ruler was seen winning his qualifying heat on Friday at Yonkers Raceway. He clocked a comfortable 1:56.1 around the half mile (800m) track, for trainer Peter Tritton and driver Jordan Stratton. The son of Bettor's Delight was the winner of 9 races and just short of $240,000 in prize money while racing in New Zealand and Australia. His most noticeable win being in the Group 1 Great Northern Derby in Auckland at the hands of Dexter Dunn.

Monday 14th October

Harrington Raceway DE

Johnny Disco A – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $6,000

Plainridge Park MA

Zinny Mach N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $12,000

Tisadream N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $12,000

The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Mako Banner N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $8,500

Yonkers Raceway NY

Luciano N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $20,000

Shecandance N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $19,000

Zach Maguire N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $14,500

Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Vinny Gambini N, 3rd Warminister A

Tuesday 15th October

Harrington Raceway DE

Nerida Franco N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $20,000

The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Poppy Drayton N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $11,000

The Charging Moa N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $14,000

Yonkers Raceway NY

Statesman N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $17,000

Majestic Moment N – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $17,000

Wednesday 16th October

Bangor Raceway ME

Milwood Faith N – Time: 1:57.0, Stake: $4,000

Thursday 17th October

Saratoga Harness NY

Sea Change N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $6,400

Yonkers Raceway NY

Galactic Galleon N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $12,500

Ima Tragedy N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $12,500

Fraser Downs CA

Sell A Bit N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $12,000

Friday 18th October

Harrah’s Philadelphia PA

English Rose N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $11,000

Jive Dancing A – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $17,000

Meadowlands NJ

Princess Holly N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $9,000

La Grange A – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $16,000

Woodbine Mohawk Park CA

Better Be Donna N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $22,000

Saturday 19th October

Batavia Downs NY

Brunello N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $9,000

Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN

Oh Johnny Be Good N – Time: 1:51:0, Stake: $12,500

Eliza Dushku N – Time: 1:51:1, Stake: $12,000

Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway OH

Sammy The Bull N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $13,000

Threeofthebest – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $13,000

Meadowlands NJ

Sam’s A Champ A – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $16,000

Northfield Park OH

Strawb’s Chippie N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $5,500

Saratoga Harness NY

Lifeonthebeach A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $9,500

Crockets Cullen N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $18,000

Bettor Notbitter A – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $14,000

The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Redbank Blaze N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $11,000

Somewhereinbrooklyn N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $17,500

The Meadows PA

Bit Of A Tiger N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $11,800

Vernon Downs NY

The Royal Garden N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $3,000

Yonkers Raceway NY

Solid Asa Rock A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $17,000

Alluneedisfaith N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $42,000

Runrunjimmydunn N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $27,000

Sunday 20th October

Harrah’s Philadelphia PA

Bright Diamond N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $14,500

The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Jacks Shadow N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $15,000