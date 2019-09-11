Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Former Australian bred, New Zealand trained harness pacer Waikiki Beach wins at Rosecroft. The former brilliant down under gelding won the $8,000 Maryland Preferred Pace for trainer Michael Hall and driver Eddie Davis Jnr on Sunday.

When raced in New Zealand and Australia the 7yo son of Somebeachsomewhere won 23 out of his first 24 race day starts, with the first 19 wins all being in a row, a staggering feat.Trained in New Zealand by Mark Purdon and Natalie Rassmussen, Waikiki Beach was the winner of 23 races and over $970,000 in prize money, with his best down under time being 1:50.6.

Mach Doro A continues doing a fantastic job racing in North America. Mach Doro A won at Plainridge Park on Monday for trainer Heidi Gibbs and driver Mitchell Cushing. He paced the mile in 1:50.1, making it his 7th win for the season in North America and taking his stake earnings to just short of $80,000.

Formerly racing in Australia the son of Mach Three won 24 races and earned over $393,000. Including being the winner and place getter in Group races multiple times.

The New Zealand bred, Have Faith In Me was seen winning the $30,000 pace at Yonkers on Saturday night. He paced the mile in 1:52 around the half mile (800m) track. The Jose Godinez trained 8yo gelding was driven to victory by Jim Marohn Jnr.

It was the son of Bettors Delights 8th win for the season in North America and holds his seasons earnings at over $121,000.

Have Faith In Me was trained in New Zealand by Mark Purdon and Natalie Rasmussen. He was the winner of 16 races and earned just shy of 1.5 million in stake money across New Zealand and Australia with a record setting time at Menangle of 1:47.5.

Monday 2nd September

Harrah’s Philadelphia PA

Wick N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $7,000

Ocean Downs MD

Hollywood Sign A – Time: 1:56.4, Stake: $4,000

Plainridge Park MA

Fernleigh Rebel N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $12,000

Mach Doro A – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $14,000

Tioga Downs NY

Ascot Encounter N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $6,000

Tuesday 3rd September

Harrington Raceway DE

Lucky Artist A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $11,000

Monticello Raceway NY

Kamwood Laughter N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $5,500

The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Lady Dela Renta A – Time: 1:49.2, Stake: $17,500

Shezallapples N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $8,500

Yonkers Raceway NY

Soho Jackman A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $18,500

Wednesday 4th September

Monticello Raceway NY

Power Dreaming N – Time: 1:57.0, Stake: $5,500

Thursday 5th September

Saratoga Harness NY

Bontz N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $15,000

Friday 6th September

Freehold Raceway NJ

Eden Paige N – Time: 1:57.0, Stake: $6,300

Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN

Brilliant Strike N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $8,500

Harrah’s Philadelphia PA

Imprincessgemma A – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $12,500

Slick Artist A – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $14,500

Scioto Downs OH

Sams A Champ A – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $8,000

Yonkers Raceway NY

Bettor B Chevron N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $46,000

Kaitlyn N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $24,000

Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Ambro Courage N, 3rd Glenferrie Blade A

Lovin Miss Daisy N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $24,000

Liberty Rose N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $30,000

Saturday 7th September

Batavia Downs NY

Tullow N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $12,500

Freehold Raceway NJ

Midnight Dylan N – Time: 1:58.0, Stake: $6,000

Americanbootscoota A – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $7,700

Northfield Park OH

Make A Statement A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $5,500

Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN

Backup A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $8,500

The Empressister N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $6,000

Gold Class N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $8,500

Bounty Lady N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $7,500

Saratoga Harness NY

Lord Willoughby A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $12,500

Lifeonthebeach A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $4,500

Crockets Cullen N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $15,000

Scarborough Downs ME

Holy Grail N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $4,400

Tioga Downs NY

Ascot Encounter A – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $7,000

Yonkers Raceway NY

Macintosh N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $18,500

Shineonucrazydiamond A – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $30,000

Theartofconfusion A – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $46,000

Imrockonrollegend N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $30,000

Havefaithinme N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $30,000

Sunday 8th September

Rosecroft Raceway MD

Waikiki Beach A – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $8,000

