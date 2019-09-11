Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Former Australian bred, New Zealand trained harness pacer Waikiki Beach wins at Rosecroft. The former brilliant down under gelding won the $8,000 Maryland Preferred Pace for trainer Michael Hall and driver Eddie Davis Jnr on Sunday.
When raced in New Zealand and Australia the 7yo son of Somebeachsomewhere won 23 out of his first 24 race day starts, with the first 19 wins all being in a row, a staggering feat.Trained in New Zealand by Mark Purdon and Natalie Rassmussen, Waikiki Beach was the winner of 23 races and over $970,000 in prize money, with his best down under time being 1:50.6.
Mach Doro A continues doing a fantastic job racing in North America. Mach Doro A won at Plainridge Park on Monday for trainer Heidi Gibbs and driver Mitchell Cushing. He paced the mile in 1:50.1, making it his 7th win for the season in North America and taking his stake earnings to just short of $80,000.
Formerly racing in Australia the son of Mach Three won 24 races and earned over $393,000. Including being the winner and place getter in Group races multiple times.
The New Zealand bred, Have Faith In Me was seen winning the $30,000 pace at Yonkers on Saturday night. He paced the mile in 1:52 around the half mile (800m) track. The Jose Godinez trained 8yo gelding was driven to victory by Jim Marohn Jnr.
It was the son of Bettors Delights 8th win for the season in North America and holds his seasons earnings at over $121,000.
Have Faith In Me was trained in New Zealand by Mark Purdon and Natalie Rasmussen. He was the winner of 16 races and earned just shy of 1.5 million in stake money across New Zealand and Australia with a record setting time at Menangle of 1:47.5.
Monday 2nd September
Harrah’s Philadelphia PA
Wick N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $7,000
Ocean Downs MD
Hollywood Sign A – Time: 1:56.4, Stake: $4,000
Plainridge Park MA
Fernleigh Rebel N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $12,000
Mach Doro A – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $14,000
Tioga Downs NY
Ascot Encounter N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $6,000
Tuesday 3rd September
Harrington Raceway DE
Lucky Artist A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $11,000
Monticello Raceway NY
Kamwood Laughter N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $5,500
The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Lady Dela Renta A – Time: 1:49.2, Stake: $17,500
Shezallapples N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $8,500
Yonkers Raceway NY
Soho Jackman A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $18,500
Wednesday 4th September
Monticello Raceway NY
Power Dreaming N – Time: 1:57.0, Stake: $5,500
Thursday 5th September
Saratoga Harness NY
Bontz N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $15,000
Friday 6th September
Freehold Raceway NJ
Eden Paige N – Time: 1:57.0, Stake: $6,300
Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN
Brilliant Strike N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $8,500
Harrah’s Philadelphia PA
Imprincessgemma A – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $12,500
Slick Artist A – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $14,500
Scioto Downs OH
Sams A Champ A – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $8,000
Yonkers Raceway NY
Bettor B Chevron N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $46,000
Kaitlyn N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $24,000
- Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Ambro Courage N, 3rd Glenferrie Blade A
Lovin Miss Daisy N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $24,000
Liberty Rose N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $30,000
Saturday 7th September
Batavia Downs NY
Tullow N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $12,500
Freehold Raceway NJ
Midnight Dylan N – Time: 1:58.0, Stake: $6,000
Americanbootscoota A – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $7,700
Northfield Park OH
Make A Statement A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $5,500
Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN
Backup A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $8,500
The Empressister N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $6,000
Gold Class N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $8,500
Bounty Lady N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $7,500
Saratoga Harness NY
Lord Willoughby A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $12,500
Lifeonthebeach A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $4,500
Crockets Cullen N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $15,000
Scarborough Downs ME
Holy Grail N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $4,400
Tioga Downs NY
Ascot Encounter A – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $7,000
Yonkers Raceway NY
Macintosh N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $18,500
Shineonucrazydiamond A – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $30,000
Theartofconfusion A – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $46,000
Imrockonrollegend N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $30,000
Havefaithinme N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $30,000
Sunday 8th September
Rosecroft Raceway MD
Waikiki Beach A – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $8,000
