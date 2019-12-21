Down,but not out!

Young horsewoman Codi Rauchenberger may be on the sidelines at the moment, but she's already busting to get back into the harness racing action as quickly as she can.

The 20-year-old spent a week in hospital and is now recovering from a broken wrist, fractured collarbone and bruising after being involved recently in a nasty fall.

"I really can't remember all that much - I do remember thinking I was going to crash onto the horse's head, but I reckon I just missed him," Codi said.

The spectacular accident happened at a Queensland country meeting conducted at Redcliffe.

Stewards reported that Hot Embers, driven by Codi, galloped soon after the starter released the field in the Garrards Horse and Hound Pace, and they observed the gelding became unbalanced and fell, dislodging the driver.

The race was called off due to the proximity of driver and horse on the track and stewards delayed a rerun of the race until Cody was in the hands of the Queensland Ambulance Service.

"The injuries are going to take a while to heal properly so I'll be out for up to three months," Codi said.

"It's disappointing, but I'm looking forward to Christmas because I'm heading back home to Rugby (near Young) to be with family and friends," she said.

Codi said it was the third time she had been involved in racefalls since she began driving two years ago.

"My first one was at Menangle and I come out of that fine. In the next one at Bathurst about 12 months ago I wasn't so lucky and got an ankle injury," she said.

"But that's probably pretty good because I've had about 200 drives since I started."

Codi, who recently landed the 50th win of her career, had travelled to Queensland with NSW trainer Denis Picker for the well-known Winter Carnival, and elected to stay on for a stint with trainer Jason Carkeet, at Gatton.

"After Denis went home, I was lucky enough to get a bit of work with Jason. I've really enjoyed it and have been driving for a few trainers including Richard Hutchinson and John McMullen" she said.

Hot Embers, trained by Greg Minns, escaped without serious injury in the fall, finishing up with only superficial abrasions.

"Somehow I staggered back and put my knees on his head so he couldn't get up and bolt. That's just something I was always taught," Codi said.

"Greg got the horse from up around Bathurst way where he'd won four races. I won a Marburg trial on him going under two minutes and then we ran fourth at Albion Park in 1.54," she said.

"Since the fall he's requalified. I think he ran fourth but importantly didn't put a foot wrong. He does go along okay."

Hot Embers is aptly named, being sired by former brilliant pacer Courage Under Fire , who thrilled Queensland fans back in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Courage Under Fire won the Queensland Derby Final in July, 1999, at the prohibitive odds of 1/40. In April, 2001, he won two Inter Dominion heats before a fourth in the final to Yulestar. Then later that same year he took out the G1 $120,000 Australian Pacing Championship at Albion Park.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura