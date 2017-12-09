Downbytheseaside book full and closed

Downbytheseaside , the richest harness racing racehorse of 2017, is now booked full and closed for 2018.

"We are in the enviable position of being oversubscribed," says Sugar Valley 's Joe McLead, "We are proud to be part of this horse and to have him here in Ohio."

The world champion, Downbytheseaside , wrapped up his racing career with a win in the Hap Hansen Progress Pace, tying his lifetime mark of 1:48.3. He earned $2,179,558 over his lifetime and became the richest 3 year old pacer of 2017.