Downbytheseaside captures Progress Pace elim

Downbytheseaside seen here as a two-year-old with Chris Page driving cruising to a new world record in the Standardbred

Dover, DE --- Downbytheseaside overcame post position nine to win the $35,000 Hap Hansen Progress Pace elimination in 1:50.1 over harness racing stablemate Fear The Dragon on Wednesday night (Nov. 22) at Dover Downs.

Chris Page drove the Brian Brown trainee to a thee length victory for his 13th win in 21 season's starts. The son of Somebeachsomewhere has now banked $1.44 million in 2017. He is owned by Country Club Acres, Joe Sbrocco, Richard Lombardo, and Diamond Creek Racing.

Fear The Dragon finished second and Geez Joe was third in the 11-horse contest.

The top eight horses in the elimination will return for the $300,000 (est.) final on Thursday (Nov. 30).

Click here for a complete chart of the race.

USTA Communications Department